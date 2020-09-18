On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts. Submit Your Photos

For our final submission to Paris After Dark, we have Paris Underground! Monday is the start of our 2-day Farewell to Paris After Dark, where we’ll show a collection of some favorite places and photos from the series. Then on Wednesday 9/23 we will head to Chile After Dark – with lashonharangue – who will take us on an 8-part road trip to Southern Chile while we figure out where we want to go after Paris. ~WaterGirl

J R in WV

By the time we reached Paris on this trip back in 2013, which was an AIA sponsored tour of ancient Cave Paintings in NE Spain and SW France, my Panasonic Lumix camera was out of commission, as I toasted the battery charger on European 230V power. So these pictures are from a Google tablet, which also served us as translator in Spanish and French… mostly Spanish as we were in the countryside more so in Spain.

This whole archaeological site was dug after the ruins were found incidental to construction of a new parking building near Notre Dame. Being big fans of ancient ruins, we went in here before we went into the cathedral. Being under the parking deck, it is darkish, especially for a tablet camera, although it was well lit for the naked eyeball.

There isn’t much to say about the ruins. Even the rocks look old, white limestone, which most of Paris still appears to be built from. Foundation walls, bits of basements, some remaining arches over doors. It was fascinating to see ruins of buildings from Ancient Gaul though, that were at least perhaps planned and built in Latin. Since some folks expressed a strong interest in the Paris Street Scene that ran on the evening of 9-11 I decided to post up the best of the lot.