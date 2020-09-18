On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts. Submit Your Photos

Bears, butterflies and flowers. And that’s just the first two photos! ~WaterGirl

BigJimSlade

When Yosemite announced plans to reopen this summer, my wife jumped online and found a room at the Yosemite Valley Lodge. They would normally be sold out just 5 or 6 weeks ahead, but this year has cancellations… so a 4-day trip was our consolation prize for not going back the to the Alps for 2 weeks. Last year we had big plans in Yosemite – we hiked up Half Dome (I should do another post for that). This year, we were just happy to go there and hike again.