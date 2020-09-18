Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

NSFW: Give This Man An Award

    23Comments

    5. 5.

      Kent

      OT…is this an open thread?

      My “woke” LGBT daughter (and maybe wannabe filmmaker) and I had a conversation about toxic masculinity last night while walking the dog.  She shared with me her concept for her first reality TV show.

      The concept.  Get a houseful of gay men, nine of whom are gay and one of whom is secretly straight.  Every week they have to vote, Survival style, to try to pick the one straight guy and vote him off the island so to speak.  The last one standing wins the $1 million.  Or maybe the audience votes.  Either way.

      The secret kicker?    None of them are actually gay but they don’t know that.

      She says that she and her friends would be all over a show like that.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Leto

      Beep beep motherfucker, indeed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

      Reply
    10. 10.

      WaterGirl

      @Kent:  I was with you until this part.

      None of them are actually gay but they don’t know that.

      None of the 10 men are guy, but who doesn’t know that?  The men have to know whether they are gay or not, right?

      edit: is it the audience that doesn’t know that none of them are gay?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Kent: I think I’ve heard this pitch (or similar) before, but I’ll be damned if I don’t really like it.

      I don’t watch reality TV though, so my opinion isn’t worth much. I also think they’d probably get some fights and so on in, and you can only do this show ONCE or the secret’s out. Unless you film several seasons concurrently.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      debbie

      @Miss Bianca:

      Watching that, I realized I’d only seen tiny snippets of him and so hadn’t realized just how much he does wave his hands around. I don’t even understand how that became a gesture.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kent

      @WaterGirl:None of the 10 men are guy, but who doesn’t know that?  The men have to know whether they are gay or not, right?

      They all think they are the only straight guy living in a house full of gay men and have to blend to fit in to earn the $1 million.  None of them know that no one in the house is actually gay.

      My daughter is just tired of straight men ruining the world and wants to laugh at them get conflicted over their straight macho masculinity or something

      The audience is in on the joke.  Only the participants don’t know.

      Reply

