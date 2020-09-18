View this post on Instagram
I swear, I needed a cigarette after that…fortunately, all I have to do is step outside to breathe in the equivalent of two today.
Open thread
This post is in: Open Threads, Republican Stupidity
View this post on Instagram
I swear, I needed a cigarette after that…fortunately, all I have to do is step outside to breathe in the equivalent of two today.
Open thread
debbie
Impressive!
japa21
That was great.
knittingbull
holy shit! I’m in love
Chief Oshkosh
Now THAT was funny.
Kent
OT…is this an open thread?
My “woke” LGBT daughter (and maybe wannabe filmmaker) and I had a conversation about toxic masculinity last night while walking the dog. She shared with me her concept for her first reality TV show.
The concept. Get a houseful of gay men, nine of whom are gay and one of whom is secretly straight. Every week they have to vote, Survival style, to try to pick the one straight guy and vote him off the island so to speak. The last one standing wins the $1 million. Or maybe the audience votes. Either way.
The secret kicker? None of them are actually gay but they don’t know that.
She says that she and her friends would be all over a show like that.
Baud
That was good. The beard surprised me when he took off his masked.
debbie
Trump’s response:
When Trump pulls out his accordion hands, you know he’s lyin’#ConstitutionDay #TrumpIsALoserpic.twitter.com/nNcWyXSzKK
— Lindy Li (@lindyli) September 17, 2020
Leto
Beep beep motherfucker, indeed 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
MisterForkbeard
@Kent: I think I’ve heard this pitch (or similar) before, but I’ll be damned if I don’t really like it.
I don’t watch reality TV though, so my opinion isn’t worth much. I also think they’d probably get some fights and so on in, and you can only do this show ONCE or the secret’s out. Unless you film several seasons concurrently.
JPL
Loved it!
debbie
Watching that, I realized I’d only seen tiny snippets of him and so hadn’t realized just how much he does wave his hands around. I don’t even understand how that became a gesture.
Kent
@WaterGirl:None of the 10 men are guy, but who doesn’t know that? The men have to know whether they are gay or not, right?
They all think they are the only straight guy living in a house full of gay men and have to blend to fit in to earn the $1 million. None of them know that no one in the house is actually gay.
My daughter is just tired of straight men ruining the world and wants to laugh at them get conflicted over their straight macho masculinity or something
The audience is in on the joke. Only the participants don’t know.
Steeplejack
Each one of the guys knows that he’s straight but doesn’t know the others are not gay.
Sab
I am very dizzy from watching him go around in that house
Bluegirlfromwyo
Mask it or cask it bitch! That made my day.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings