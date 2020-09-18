Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Resolve Open Thread: May RBG's Example Be Our Guiding Light

Late Night Mourning / Resolve Open Thread: May RBG’s Example Be Our Guiding Light

27 Comments

Hours earlier:

  • Aleta
  • Anya
  • BeautifulPlumage
  • Cckids
  • Chetan Murthy
  • guachi
  • HumboldtBlue
  • James E Powell
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • Jinchi
  • Juju
  • Kay
  • Lyrebird
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Martin
  • Mousebumples
  • Nicole
  • Ohio Mom
  • Sebastian
  • Sister Golden Bear
  • The Oracle of Solace
  • Winston
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      Mousebumples

      I need a Notorious RBG shirt. Open to suggestions if anyone knows a source that would put profits towards a pro-democracy cause. Otherwise, I’ll see what I can find on Google in the morning.

      RBG has earned her rest. It’s time to work for her, like she worked for us.

    2. 2.

      Nicole

      Things I learned tonight- Clinton’s first choice for the seat that eventually went to the Notorious RBG was… Mario Cuomo.

      So very glad he turned the offer down.

    3. 3.

      Anya

      I am so heartbroken. RBG deserves better. She deserved a worthy remembrance and mourning. She just died. Her body is not even cold and we’re discussing her replacement and the republican skulduggery. These odious men couldn’t even wait one day before making their announcement. I’ve been rage donating because I have no other power.

      RBG is irreplaceable. She was and will continue to be an inspiration. RIP true legend.

    4. 4.

      The Oracle of Solace

      I’m afraid the Barbarian and I were only able to honour the Notorious RBG’s passing by getting drunk and promising to hit the streets in the coming weeks to demonstrate for a replacement as good as her. This will get out of control and we will be lucky to live through it.

    5. 5.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Elena Schneider @ec_schneider 51m
      ActBlue’s ticker (which tracks in real time its donations) is jumping by about $1.5 million every 15 minutes or so. Since news broke about RBG, ActBlue has brought in $16M. We can expect that number to, uh, go up a lot more.

      Huh. It’ll be interesting to see where this is Monday morning.

    6. 6.

      Aleta

      I’m sorry that Lewis and Ginsburg (and a few friends and relatives of mine) won’t be here to celebrate with us the Republican defeat and the historic humiliation of DJT and family.

    7. 7.

      Ohio Mom

      The Lord of the Rings clip reminds me of the saying, “It’s not necessary to hope in order to persevere” (I probably mangled that, I don’t know where it’s from).

      But I am currently in tne Anger stage of grief. Stuck in  “Why-o why did she not retire when we had the numbers to replace her with a liberal judge?”

    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      I’ll add that I’m pretty sure I’ll get out of this but first it’s bedtime.

    9. 9.

      guachi

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Thanks for posting this. I don’t know how to post a tweet in here as I saw something similar. “ActBlue processed $11,383,676 in donations between 9:22 PM and 11:10 PM. That’s $105,404.41 per minute, $1,756.74 per second. There’s no sign of slowing down.”

    10. 10.

      Chetan Murthy

      @Ohio Mom:

      The Lord of the Rings clip reminds me of the saying, “It’s not necessary to hope in order to persevere”

      I’m reminded of what peasants in medieval times must have thought of the plague, or the never-ending wars.  Or the Year Without a Summer when Tambora exploded.  They had no way to affect these events: all they could do was hunker down and try to survive.  We’re so much better-off: we can at least *try* to affect events.  But regardless, we have to hunker down and try to survive.  Despair isn’t an option: we all have younger relatives who need us to try to make the world livable for them.

      We’re ruled by monsters.  Short-term, we just try to survive.  Medium-term, we try to vote them out.

    13. 13.

      guachi

      Shane Goldmacher

      @ShaneGoldmacher

      ·
      20m

      NEWS: Democratic donors shattered ActBlue’s all-time record for donations in an hour after Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. Democrats gave $6.2 million in the 9 pm hour. Then they broke the record again in 10 pm hour. More than $100,000 per minute

    14. 14.

      James E Powell

      @Ohio Mom:

      But I am currently in the Anger stage of grief. Stuck in  “Why-o why did she not retire when we had the numbers to replace her with a liberal judge?”

      The best reason to move on from that spot is that there is no reason to stay there. You are needed elsewhere.

    17. 17.

      Lyrebird

      @Aleta: I like your train of thought.

      Forward oriented.

      Positive.

      Fierce.

       

      Thankful for so many BJ posters!

      @Sister Golden Bear:

      Tonight we cry
      Tomorrow we fight

      Yep.  Wish I could say I was one of those people doing the “fight!” thing by going “okay now we throw a sh-t-ton more money at key races,” but I’m glad that’s going on as we speak.

      I had better sleep.

    18. 18.

      Cckids

      My daughter gave me a refrigerator magnet of RBG, looking like an old-school prayer card-

      Saint Ruth the Supreme. “Better to be a bitch than a mouse”

      An excellent epitaph. Rest in power, Justice. You have earned it.

    19. 19.

      Mai Naem mobile

      Oh, so it didn’t matter when the full court wasn’t there after Scalia kicked the bucket. Jeezus, fuck these people. I had a shitty day and RBG passing was like the turd topping. WTF? When do the Dems get a break? I am so fucking tired of this shit. Crap just gets handed one silver platter to these GOP assholes.

    21. 21.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Ohio Mom:

      But I am currently in tne Anger stage of grief. Stuck in  “Why-o why did she not retire when we had the numbers to replace her with a liberal judge?”

      remember all the people who said they just couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary Clinton? That four years of trump would bring the Revolution? That their vote had to be earned and they weren’t going to be blackmailed into voting because of the Supreme Court? Who were going to command the Senate by telling Mitch McConnell to look out the window? That’s who I save my anger for.

    24. 24.

      Sebastian

      The shock is real but also a much needed wake up call for us. I felt some sort of complacency or resignation setting in and I missed the fervor and activism of the first two years of Trump’s presidency. (Btw can you imagine what would have been possible if we kept that kind of pressure during impeachment? Alas, you can’t play full-court-press all the time.)

      Now we have us a real fight.

      Replacing RGB this close to an election terrible news for the GOP because the carefully maintained image of the non-political SCOTUS will be done for.

      There is nothing worse than loss of legitimacy. Is any of you going to live through for more years of this shit? Thought so. These idiots don’t have a clue what is about to hit them.

    25. 25.

      Martin

      The GOP has long relied on Dems yielding to norms that the GOP would routinely ignore. I’m seeing a lot of people calling for packing the court that I would never have expected to take that position.

      I think the last of the nice guy Dems have thrown off the gloves with this move by McConnell.

    26. 26.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      @Jim, Foolish Literalist:

      remember all the people who said they just couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary Clinton? That four years of trump would bring the Revolution? That their vote had to be earned and they weren’t going to be blackmailed into voting because of the Supreme Court? Who were going to command the Senate by telling Mitch McConnell to look out the window? That’s who I save my anger for.

      As do  I.

    27. 27.

      Kay

      Not that it matters but I think the focus on the seat is tragically misguided.
      The majority of voters couldn’t name a single supreme court justice if you paid them.

      Win the election. There’s not going to be anything worth saving if we don’t win the election. The seat is lost or it’s not lost, depending on what Republicans in Congress do. The election is lost or not lost depending on what everyone else does. Most people aren’t Republicans in Congress. We need to focus on most people. Republicans don’t want to focus there because that isn’t going well for them. We, on the other hand, do want to focus there.

