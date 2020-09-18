Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Second woman to sit on the Court.

Fighter for justice and equality.

Defender of our democracy, our freedoms, and our country. It is our duty — moral responsibility — to continue her legacy. Rest in Power. pic.twitter.com/EuVFsvvxrB — When We All Vote (@WhenWeAllVote) September 19, 2020

Per @NPR Justice Ginsburg’s deathbed statement is this: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new President is installed.” — Anne Rumsey Gearan (@agearan) September 18, 2020





Ruth Bader Ginsburg stood for all of us. She was an American hero, a giant of legal doctrine, and a relentless voice in the pursuit of that highest American ideal: Equal Justice Under Law. May her memory be a blessing to all people who cherish our Constitution and its promise. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2020

Let me be clear: The voters should pick a President, and that President should select a successor to Justice Ginsburg. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 19, 2020

past 20 years or so has been the GOP leaning harder and harder on their built-in advantages (gerrymander, EC + Senate and (therefore) SC) and I think we're gonna see how far they can go until it breaks — @canderaid mentality (@canderaid) September 19, 2020

Trump & McConnell not committing to keeping the seat open until January should be framed as their admission of defeat. — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 19, 2020

Hours earlier:

MCCONNELL: "The one thing the Majority Leader gets to do, that the other 99 don't get to do, is to decide what we're going to do… We're not changing the filibuster rule. We're not admitting the District and Puerto Rico as states. And we're not packing the courts." — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) September 18, 2020

Well, at least McConnell waited for a decent interval of, like, an hour before yelling "fuck you" at everyone and dancing on the grave. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 19, 2020

The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) September 18, 2020

Mitch McConnell set the precedent. No Supreme Court vacancies filled in an election year. If he violates it, when Democrats control the Senate in the next Congress, we must abolish the filibuster and expand the Supreme Court. — Ed Markey (@EdMarkey) September 19, 2020

I have a very simple message for Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell tonight. The best and only way to honor the life’s work of Justice Ginsburg, a giant of a jurist, is to honor her fervent final wish that she not be replaced until a new president is installed. — Senator Mazie Hirono (@maziehirono) September 19, 2020

Rest in Power #RBG — a woman of consequence that we can all learn from — this is a time to make your voices heard ladies — don’t be silent don’t be complicit… rage! — Erin Brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) September 19, 2020

In her honor we will be dedicating the ACLU Center for Liberty as the Ruth Bader Ginsburg Liberty Center. Rest in power, RBG. — ACLU (@ACLU) September 19, 2020

Ruthie was my friend and I will miss her terribly. The t-shirts simply labeled “RBG” made her notorious. But it was her wit, her tenaciousness, and her skill as a jurist that made her an icon. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 19, 2020

With voting already underway for the 2020 elections, Ruthie’s “most fervent wish” was for her replacement not to be named “until a new president is installed.” We must honor her wish. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) September 19, 2020

Rest in Power. We will carry on this fight. pic.twitter.com/I8d8pI2Qej — VoteVets (@votevets) September 19, 2020

RIP ruth. just gonna leave it at this: a person whose life was dedicated to upholding the ideals of america probably would not be happy to see her death greeted by “now america will fall apart”. she stood for the opposite, and you can too. — kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 19, 2020

if you think that woman hung on through god only knows what to the age of 87 for a country that would end as soon as she died then frankly I cannot imagine a more accidentally insulting obituary for a person you’re attempting to honor. that’s it. that’s all I’ll say on it. — kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 19, 2020

Lord, we have lost so much this year. John Lewis was a blow. Chadwick Boseman was a gut punch. Nearly 200,000 souls have gone into the ether. Losing Ruth Bader Ginsburg just fills the whole atmosphere with despair. Let’s fight it though and honor these great souls by our actions. — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) September 19, 2020

This is my favorite Ruth Bader Ginsberg quote: "When will there be enough women on the court?" Ruth: "When there are nine." Rest in power, RBG ????#RIPRBG pic.twitter.com/BmQCI558De — Adam Pick A Senate Race Smith (@AdamJSmithGA) September 18, 2020

If 46% of us hadn't stayed home in 2016, Ruth Bader Ginsberg could've retired from SCOTUS in January 2017. "My most fervent wish is that i I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."#Vote #VOTE#VOTE#RIPRBG#NotoriousRBG — John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) September 19, 2020