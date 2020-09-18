I quit the wrong decade to quit drinking.
Back to Wastelands 3 I go.
by John Cole| 34 Comments
This post is in: Open Threads
DougJ
Don’t mourn, organize
MisterForkbeard
Just remember to kill the Gippers, Cole. Most satisfying part of that game. ;
I’m dedicating tonight to WoW, maybe the new Mario remasters, and… don’t know. Maybe I’ll finish my Wasteland save.
PsiFighter37
Going to go to Biden’s website tomorrow and figure out what I can do to help out without either donating money (my job doesn’t really allow for it) or travel (given the times + a small child). Shit keeps getting real.
PF37 +3 but coming down fast
cain
Mourn and organize at the same time.
My one fear is that Trump will have a supreme court nominee in teh balance and that will motivate the evangelicals to come out in waves to vote for him.
The stakes have grown larger for the biggest political battle in our country’s history.
Hunter Gathers
I was promised a handbasket.
Arclite
If there were ever a year that caused people to start drinking, 2020 would be it.
Jerzy Russian
I quit the wrong decade to quit drinking.
There is still smoking, sniffing glue, and at least one other vice (snorting cocaine perhaps?).
Mai Naem mobile
@cain: I think it will. The thing is that if Trumpov get the 6th vote on the court I think the true Evangelicals believers are going to find out that the GOP doesn’t give a shit about abortion and that it’s just a wedge issue to motivate rubes like them to come out and vote for them. I guarantee an abortion decision will end up leaving blue states alone and not really outlawing them. Unfortunately what the rubes will find out is that they will be losing a lot of other legal rights that the leftie judges have been providing them.
Jacqueline Squid Onassis
My one fear is that Trump will have a supreme court nominee in teh balance and that will motivate the evangelicals to come out in waves to vote for him.
I think there’s more of us than them. As long as we all turn out, it shouldn’t matter how many of them turn out.
feebog
I think if anything this is going to motivate more occasional voters to come out for Biden. As noted above, shit has gotten real very quickly.
RobertDSC-Mac Mini
Playing Ghost Recon Wildlands. Too distraught to do anything else. No money, nowhere to go, no one I can see.
cain
@cain: I’d submit that the battle over slavery was the biggest political battle in the country’s history.
Fair – l lets constrain it then within our life time then.
cain
Sure losing abortion means a lot of folks are going to lose money fleecing the rubes. So it’s possible they wont have a true believer – but you never know. They might do it. In the end, overturning a settled law that is over 40 years old is not something lightly taken by any jurist.
Tonight we cry
Tomorrow we fight
✊🏽✊🏼🏳️🌈✊🏼✊🏿
cain
Playing Ghost Recon Wildlands. Too distraught to do anything else. No money, nowhere to go, no one I can see.
I’ve been playing Witcher 3 – getting the last campaign finished.. I never finished it. It’s been a tough fight since I’m doing the last boss fight. Painful.
It just seems that we just got out of the wild fires with the rain – but now it’s been replaced by a political wildfire. Twitter has exploded.
@PsiFighter37: There’s a list of all sorts of things you can get involved in for the election. It’s in the sidebar on computers, and in the hamburger menu on mobile.
Postcard writing, phone banking, text banking, etc.
Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
I’m one of those goofballs that thought she was hellishly irresponsible for not retiring 10 years ago, but then again, I never have seen any olds – liberals included – as indispensable.
We’re suffering as a nation from the hubris of the old.
Please pass batons when you’re heartier.
Dahlia
L’shanah Tovah to everyone celebrating Rosh Hashanah tonight.
Villago Delenda Est
In my case, it’s back to Nar Shaddaa in SWTOR. Then on to Tatooine.
Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes
A Christian conservative abortion decision will confer rights to fetuses. Maybe pregnant women won’t be allowed to exit the country, even.
cain
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:
I think voting laws and civil rights will be as well.
cain
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes:
Worth nothing how much RBG herself would have felt – knowing what a whole her death will leave – including her own legacy. She would have left this world with a lot of regret on how things turns out. But she would have still left with her head metaphorically held high.
hitchhiker
I quit drinking for good just after the 2016 election, because it was obvious that there would be no in between … i was going to let myself get shitfaced every day just to stay numb, or i was going to find a different way.
If there had been an option to smooth out the day with that one half glass of wine each night, that might have been nice.
But it was a bottle or two, and it started as soon as I could get to it, so that was that. Tonight would have been three bottles, after the last 3+ years of feeling like a shitty old failure. I don’t seem to have a once-in-a-while button, either. It’s every day, or never.
I’m so glad. Holy fuck, I’m glad to be coherent tonight, and able to do my part to bring this ugly bit of American history to an end.
Ohio Mom
Dahlia, Thank you. Happy new year to you too. Though at the moment, it doesn’t feel too celebratory, does it?
Anne Laurie
You picked the right decade to stop drinking, Cole.
As others have pointed out, given the past three years, if you were still drinking you’d be dead by now.
You’re more useful here with us, fighting for justice, whatever the odds.
Mai Naem mobile
@Le Comte de Monte Cristo, fka Edmund Dantes: there’s not going to be a ‘Christian abortion decision. Its going to be a GOP abortion decision. It will be a states rights’ decision leaving the blue states alone because the Country Club low tax GOPrs still want to allow their daughters/wives/mistresses to have safe legal abortions.
Zelma
I haven’t had a drink at home for weeks but I poured myself a couple of glasses of wine tonight. Also smoked too many cigarettes. I don’t know why RBG’s death and the Republican response has thrown me into despair, but it has. It’s not like I’m surprised.
Look, I’m a historian which means I’m basically a misanthrope. You can’t spend your life studying history and end up particularly surprised about the propensities of the human animal for stupidity and evil. I’m an old woman; I’m a lot closer to 80 than 70. I have lived though lots of bad shit, but I’ve never been so afraid that our democracy, however imperfect, would collapse.
Chris Johnson
@hitchhiker: Likewise, except I quit in 1992 :)
I’m not starting it again. These times demand everything I’ve got, and I’m never sure how much that’ll be.
I prefer living or dying on my feet, to on my knees puking into the porcelain god :) whatever happens, I could be dealing with that AND also having to get high/drunk/etc at the same time. And hangovers… but honestly the needing to get high is almost worse.
Let the chuds do the drinking. On their boats. Which they’re sinking :D
featheredsprite
If you are depressed, you need to read this. Seriously.
https://www.dailykos.com/stories/2020/9/18/1978624/-Breathe-We-got-this
