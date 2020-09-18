Regardless of our religious affiliation, or lack thereof, I think we’re all pretty well ready for this year to be over.

BREAKING: Federal judge blocks changes DeJoy made to the Postal Service. Huge loss for Trump, big win for America.



Wow. Three million copies. “To accommodate such an enormous order, Crown plans to print about 1 million of those books in Germany and has arranged for three ships, outfitted with 112 shipping containers, to bring those copies to the United States.” https://t.co/YmnWHMi45g

VISION 2020: Even if the election is messy and contested in court, the country will have a president on Inauguration Day. The Constitution and federal law ensure it.



… In a contingent election, House members have to choose among the three people with the most electoral votes. Each state delegation gets one vote, and 26 votes are required to win. In the Senate, the choice is between the top two electoral vote-getters and each senator gets a vote, with 51 votes required to win.

What if that fails and the House hasn’t elected a president by Inauguration Day? Then the 20th Amendment takes over. It says the vice president-elect acts as president until a president is picked. And if there’s no vice president selected by Inauguration Day?

Well, then the Presidential Succession Act applies.

It says that the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Senate president or a Cabinet officer, in that order, would act as president until there’s a president or vice president.