You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Friday Morning Open Thread: Shanah Tovah!

Friday Morning Open Thread: Shanah Tovah!

Regardless of our religious affiliation, or lack thereof, I think we’re all pretty well ready for this year to be over.

Re-upped from my late-night post:


Washington Post explainer here.

Readership capture:

Process reminder:


Final paragraphs:

In a contingent election, House members have to choose among the three people with the most electoral votes. Each state delegation gets one vote, and 26 votes are required to win. In the Senate, the choice is between the top two electoral vote-getters and each senator gets a vote, with 51 votes required to win.

What if that fails and the House hasn’t elected a president by Inauguration Day? Then the 20th Amendment takes over. It says the vice president-elect acts as president until a president is picked. And if there’s no vice president selected by Inauguration Day?

Well, then the Presidential Succession Act applies.

It says that the speaker of the House of Representatives, the Senate president or a Cabinet officer, in that order, would act as president until there’s a president or vice president.

Things might well change by that date, but if you’ve ever dreamcast the phrase ‘President Nancy Pelosi’

