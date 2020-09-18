Joe Biden's version of the Access Hollywood tape. How will he ever recover https://t.co/hlfryAMRGx — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) September 18, 2020

Call it ‘wired for Republicans’, call it ‘jonesing for those horse-race clicks’, pretend it’s ‘scrupulous bipartisanship’… our Failed Media Betters are frantically covering themselves with something other than glory.

Obviously, there are plenty of good reporters doing their jobs, some of them quoted in this very thread! But…

Oohhhh not Chris Wallace and Jake Tapper. How’s he gonna handle the guy who got his job through his dad and the guy who broke into the industry because he had coffee with Monica Lewinsky once. https://t.co/IgGJHNiJg1 — Tentin Quarantino (@agraybee) September 18, 2020





His website is absolutely packed with dense white papers laying out trillions of dollars of proposed programs. But his take is clearly that that’s not what you talk about to the average voter, he does a recurring bit where he tells audiences he doesn’t want to bore them. https://t.co/ReUjFTHF6k — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 18, 2020

cant help but find it amusing that facts checks of biden are stuff like "'Frankenstein' was actually the name of the scientist" while for trump its "the mayor of portland did not in fact declare that white babies could be used as currency" https://t.co/KwbdK8YEjX — @canderaid mentality (@canderaid) September 18, 2020

You again really see the @JamesFallows Why Americans Hate The Media dynamic on display at this Biden town hall. Pro journalist wants Biden to respond to something weird the Attorney General said. Citizen questioner wants Biden to explain his health care plan. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 18, 2020

Cooper asks Biden to react to Trump’s comments about the vote-counting process. Citizen asks Biden what he will do to improve police officers’ treatment of young African-Americans. — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) September 18, 2020

A fact check roundup on Biden's CNN town hall, from colleagues @HolmesLybrand and @tarasubramaniam: https://t.co/FUaFXZKwDv — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 18, 2020

One side effect of the Trumpification of Republican politics is that Trump supporters see basic political competence and think it must be the result of cheating or malfeasance, because they're so unfamiliar with a politician actually knowing what they're doing. https://t.co/azdvff9rIp — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) September 18, 2020

A lot of reporter tweets grading these town halls boils down to: Trump: did he explicitly tell a voter he‘s cool if they die and/or declare war with Iran? Biden: well he didn’t quite put enough detail on the fourth bullet point of his plan there — Patrick Dillon (@mpdillon) September 18, 2020