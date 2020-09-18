Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Consistently wrong since 2002

I personally stopped the public option…

Word salad with all caps

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Also, too.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Just a few bad apples.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Reality always wins in the end.

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Nevertheless, she persisted

We have all the best words.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Friday Evening Open Thread: The Beltway Pundits Are *Desperate* to Kneecap Biden

Friday Evening Open Thread: The Beltway Pundits Are *Desperate* to Kneecap Biden

by | 21 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

Call it ‘wired for Republicans’, call it ‘jonesing for those horse-race clicks’, pretend it’s ‘scrupulous bipartisanship’… our Failed Media Betters are frantically covering themselves with something other than glory.

Obviously, there are plenty of good reporters doing their jobs, some of them quoted in this very thread! But…


Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • banditqueen
  • debbie
  • different-church-lady
  • gwangung
  • lamh36
  • Major Major Major Major
  • matt
  • Miss Bianca
  • NotMax
  • randy khan
  • Roger Moore
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    21Comments

    1. 1.

      lamh36

      Biden is just a good guy and nothing but diehard Chumpers and GOP culters believe otherwise

      Trump supporters: let’s scream “go home Joe” for 30 minutes. That will break him.

      @JoeBiden
      : goes out of his way to say hello and promises as President to work for them, too
      https://twitter.com/OliviaRaisner/status/1307076721389326336?s=20

      That’s just something Chump co can’t fight against. Comey and Wikileaks aided in the October surprise against HRC. Chumpers w/leftwing allies tried to get Biden via Hunter or Tara Reade and it basically all imploded once the COVID pandemic and Chump’s complete mishandling of it hit us in March.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      NotMax

      It’s a lot easier for the hacks to copy/paste stories from previous elections and use global replace on the names, dates and locations than do original reporting.

      //

      Reply
    4. 4.

      debbie

      @lamh36:

      Reminds me of PBO down on the floor of the Oval Office with a tiny baby.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      banditqueen

      I guess the gravitational pull of bothsiderism is even pulling a bit at Daniel Dale–it’s just not that important whether or not the beast held the bible upside down or not while the 1600 crew debated using ‘heat rays’ against anti-beast protestors in DC.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      @lamh36
      Thank you, that is really heartening.
      Every video of Biden and Harris is just balm to my soul.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      different-church-lady

      So with that first tweet they’re going for the actually-click-on-the-“She didn’t know why the crowd started applauding”-ads crowd?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      randy khan

      While it’s technically true that Trump did not hold the Bible upside down in the famous photo, he definitely held it like someone who’d never held a book, let alone a Bible, before.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Miss Bianca

      With regard to that tweet responding to BillO, now I understand the context for something I overheard this morning: two guys working on the roof of a house talking about a town hall that had been “staged”. My response was exactly what that tweeter’s was, except his is better-expressed and has less profanity.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Roger Moore

      It’s fascinating to watch Trump’s toadies pivot from “Biden can’t string a whole sentence together” to “he’s on drugs” or “he’s getting help somehow.” I don’t think it’s gonna work, but it doesn’t stop them.

      I think the process is pretty obvious.  First they tried to sell their people on the idea that Biden was senile.  That worked OK as long as the main way their voters saw Biden was in selectively edited clips designed to make him look senile, but it can’t survive him showing up on the news- even Fox News- in relatively unedited clips.  So they have to move on from “he’s senile and can’t string a sentence together” to “he’s senile and can only talk about this stuff because he’s on drugs”.  Of course Conservative voters can be counted on not to ask reasonable follow-up questions like, “Why can’t Trump speak coherently, even though he has access to the same drugs?” or “Won’t he be able to keep using those drugs when he’s President?”

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.