Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

This is a big f—–g deal.

Lighten up, Francis.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

We have all the best words.

What fresh hell is this?

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Just a few bad apples.

The revolution will be supervised.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Nevertheless, she persisted

Shocking, but not surprising.

Mission Accomplished!

No one could have predicted…

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Not all heroes wear capes.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

You are here: Home / Right to Vote / Vote Like Your Country Depends On It / Early Voting In Person Starts Today, Sept 18: Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia, and Wyoming

Early Voting In Person Starts Today, Sept 18: Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia, and Wyoming

by | 26 Comments

This post is in: ,

Early Voting In Person Starts Today, Sept 18: Minnesota, South Dakota, Virginia, and Wyoming

Early voting in person starts today – Sept 18 – in these states:

Minnesota

South Dakota

Virginia

Wyoming

…..

Always check your state and county websites for specific information about voting times and voting locations.

…..

Early voting in person starts on Monday – Sept 21 – in Vermont.

Early voting in person starts on Thursday – Sept 24 – in Illinois and Michigan.

…..

Massachusetts early voting starts October 17

GA early voting:  October 12 – October 30

Ohio starts on October 6

Florida early voting:  October 24 – 31

Maine early voting:  October 5 – 30

Texas early voting: October 13 – October 30.

 

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Baud
  • Benw
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • debbie
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • JanieM
  • Jim, Foolish Literalist
  • JoyceH
  • JPL
  • Ken
  • Kropacetic
  • Matt McIrvin
  • oatler.
  • Redshift
  • RoonieRoo
  • Tony Jay
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    26Comments

    4. 4.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Kropacetic: I’ve been checking every day to see when they mail out my ballot. For the state primary, I got it back to them before in-person early voting started.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ken

      @Baud: Who you all voting for?

      Well, I had thought Biden, but then I read Pletka’s editorial and thought about what it was saying, and now I’m voting Biden.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      WaterGirl

      I thought I might do one of these posts every day that early voting starts somewhere.  If you do have info about when early voting begins in your state, feel free to add it to the comments – that will save me some googling.

      Illinois starts a week from yesterday.  I plan to be the first person there.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JPL

      OT My grand imp has been working on a dance routine similar to Neptune.. GA Aquarium and I haven’t taped it yet. It’s on tik-tok. The imp isn’t visiting until Wednesday, will I still be able to watch it?

      Reply
    9. 9.

      debbie

      Ohio starts on October 6th. I have the 16th off, so that’s my target date for voting. I’ve scrounged up some gloves, already have mask, sanitizer, and pen, so I should be set.

       

      ETA: Early voting ends on November 2nd. There’s also noises about setting up more drop-off boxes for mail-in ballots, so that should be easier, too.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Tony Jay

      The GOP version of that VOTE banner is twice as big, unfortunately each letter, every hand and the background are the exact same shade of whiter than white.

      Completely by accident, I’m sure.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl: I plan on  being first also.

      GA Oct 12th to the 30th

      You can request a ballot online using your license number which also counts as your signature.     Every county will have at least one if not more drop off boxes.   Those ballots will be picked up every evening.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      JoyceH

      @JPL: I saw a news report on the lines in Fairfax. That’s Northern Virginia so those are Biden voters. I’m planning to vote next week. Saw a post on my local board that you can just walk in, no waiting.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      JoyceH

      @Redshift: I love these news reports. I suspect a lot of people will see them and go “huh. I wonder if my state has early voting?” And a steady drumbeat of news stories about people lining up early to vote out Trump will make it a lot harder for him to claim that some sinister force is stealing the election from him in the dark of night – not when the voters are lined up right there in the light of day.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      JanieM

      MAINE: We have in-person absentee voting from October 5 to October 30. I’ve done that some years — it’s quick and easy. In my town it’s any time town hall is open, which is most weekday hours. And now there’s a special block of a few hours set aside once a week for people at extra risk from COVID-19.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Got my request for a mail-in ballot in the mail a few days ago. I’m hanging onto it in case anything happens, but my plan is to vote in person a day or two after early voting starts.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      JoyceH

      We should start relentlessly mocking the Trumpies’ conspiracy theories. “Look at all those people lined up to vote. They must have been printed in China.”

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Cheryl Rofer: My plan is to use my mail ballot, which I requested back in the summer and should be mailing out any day now, and hand-deliver it to the drop box at City Hall. Chances are this will get it back in the election office’s hands before in-person early voting begins.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.