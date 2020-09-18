Early voting in person starts today – Sept 18 – in these states:
Minnesota
South Dakota
Virginia
Wyoming
…..
Always check your state and county websites for specific information about voting times and voting locations.
…..
Early voting in person starts on Monday – Sept 21 – in Vermont.
Early voting in person starts on Thursday – Sept 24 – in Illinois and Michigan.
…..
Massachusetts early voting starts October 17
GA early voting: October 12 – October 30
Ohio starts on October 6
Florida early voting: October 24 – 31
Maine early voting: October 5 – 30
Texas early voting: October 13 – October 30.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings