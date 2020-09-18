Early voting in person starts today – Sept 18 – in these states:

Minnesota

South Dakota

Virginia

Wyoming

…..

Always check your state and county websites for specific information about voting times and voting locations.

…..

Early voting in person starts on Monday – Sept 21 – in Vermont.

Early voting in person starts on Thursday – Sept 24 – in Illinois and Michigan.

…..

Massachusetts early voting starts October 17

GA early voting: October 12 – October 30

Ohio starts on October 6

Florida early voting: October 24 – 31

Maine early voting: October 5 – 30

Texas early voting: October 13 – October 30.