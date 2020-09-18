Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, September 17-18

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Thursday/Friday, September 17-18

by

    20Comments

    1. 1.

      Tony Jay

      OT – So, what’s going on in the Autonomous Capitalist Oblast of Lesser Brexitania these days? Is it all puppies and rainbows and hot, magic Nannies since installing Clown Prince Flobalob atop a majority Government?

      Well of course it is, silly. It’s all fine and dandy. The British Government’s not at all borderline-criminal policy of ending the Spring Lockdown (which it was only forced into anyway by the public’s unanimous response to the spread of Covid) without establishing a proper Test and Trace system has achieved exactly what everyone sentient outside of the Tory Party and its enablers said it would – cases are shooting up and we’re a few weeks of increasingly desperate policy flip-flops away from going into a full blown 2nd Wave. Fantastic! World-Beating!

      It turns out that ostentatiously refusing to chastise over-powerful ‘advisors’ (for which read Russian-operated handlers of compromised Prime Ministers) when they break Lockdown in order to attend birthday parties on the family estate, dismantling Lockdown restrictions just as the summer beach-season arrives, insisting it’s entirely safe for millions of children to return to school in order to free up their layabout parents to return to workplaces on packed public transport, shovelling tens of millions of pounds into subsidising family trips to restaurants, pubs and pub-restaurants, and just generally giving the clear impression that the country had “Beat the Virus” and was now in “Save the Economy” mode were all very, very stupid things to do without first doing the work of creating a nationwide system for Testing and Tracing that would use Britain’s already existent NHS infrastructure in co-operation with local government health authorities to keep the Virus at bay and spare the country another bout of quarantine.

      Whocuddaknown? Everybody? Nooooo, we mean important people. They couldn’t have known. Therefore they can’t be held responsible. Three cheers for inbreeding and private education.

      But it’s alright. The last six months have seen eye-watering sums of public money funnelled directly into the bulging pockets of Tory party donors for providing ‘services’ of one sort or another, so that’s the important part squared away. There’s a little bit of upset around the whole “We put the Test and Trace system into the hands of Serco and Deloitte and installed a good friend of the PM with a proven track record of astounding incompetence as the person overseeing it all” thing, but no fear, that’s being dealt with. Simply make sure that the British Media only ever refers to it quite wrongly as the NHS Test and Trace system and insist that there was no way anyone could possibly have expected demand for tests to skyrocket once the kiddies were back in the hygienic bubble-zones we call schools and their parents were jammed together in workplaces/pubs and shops all over the country. Job done. Move on.

      Government by three-word slogan and race-baiting nationalism is – such – a treat. So much better than life would have been under those smelly hippy Lefties with their “proper funding for the NHS”, “tax increases on the super-rich” and general policy of “not being greedy, incompetent bastards who want you all to fuck off and die”. What a lucky escape.

      Oh, and the Government have been entirely clear. Everything is fine, what’s not currently fine will be fine in a few weeks, and they are in no way planning a 2nd Lockdown to deal with what may not be currently defined as fine. They – are – planning something with the slogan “Break The Circuit” with all of the characteristics of another Lockdown, but to be entirely clear again, that’s definitely NOT another Lockdown…. because that’s not what they’ll call it.

      Clear? Great. I’m off to bulk buy toilet roll, pasta, flour, biscuits and more toilet roll. It’s Christmas in 99 days, and then we get a No Deal Brexit on top of everything else, which is an entirely similar bag of fetid dog-shite that I can’t be bothered with discussing right now. Whoop-de-fucking-do.

      Roll on November, eh? At least you guys will get a chance to start fixing things even as we spiral down the plughole.

    3. 3.

      satby

      Well, on topic, my sister in the nursing home seems to have tested positive on Monday for covid and is supposed to be in quarantine. It was a blood test for antigens she told me, so I suspect it’s inaccurate, but she can’t get anyone to schedule a follow-up test to confirm whether or not she has / had covid. She’s bi-polar as one result of her MS, so she’s already broken quarantine once because she’s not feeling ill and doesn’t quite understand what she was told. I’ll be making calls today, but it’s weird to me, if true, that the nursing home wouldn’t be anxious to retest and confirm whether or not she has it. She says it’s because she’s on an independent living floor, which makes no sense. I’m not able to do much because of HIPPA laws, but I can call the family members who are designated as health care guardians.

    4. 4.

      satby

      @Tony Jay: You make it seem like Harry and Meghan running away was the smartest choice, though I would have stayed in Canada if I had been them, because here is no treat either.

    8. 8.

      OzarkHillbilly

      Ah yes, St Charles county… They have long been in denial about the covid. #3 in the state for total cases.

      It’s actually more like 2 separate counties in one. Most of it is rural but the I-70 and HWY 94 corridors are a suburb of STL, especially along the eastern stretch. Pretty sure that email was written with the rural, and mostly older, poll workers in mind.

    9. 9.

      Gvg

      Several Biden Harris signs in my neighborhood but also I saw one Obama Biden one. I think it may mean the new ones have been slow in coming. Unfortunately, there are also a few Trump signs too, the fools. Still, basically encouraging.

    10. 10.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Yesterday, China reported 0 new domestic confirmed cases and 0 new domestic asymptomatic case, 32 new imported confirmed cases and 20 imported asymptomatic cases and 1 imported suspect case:

      • Xi’an in Shaanxi Province – 13 confirmed cases, 10 Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan (via Yekaterinburg), 2 from Nigeria (via Muscat) and 1 from Angola (via Lisbon); 8 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from Uzbekistan (via Yekaterinburg)
      • Shanghai Municipality – 12 confirmed cases, 9 Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines, 2 from Jamaica (via the US) and 1 from India; 1 suspect case, no information released
      • Tianjin Municipality – 3 confirmed and 2 asymptomatic cases, all Chinese nationals returning from the Philippines
      • Guangzhou in Guangdong Province – 3 confirmed cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Uzbekistan, Kuwait and Myanmar; 2 asymptomatic cases, 1 Chinese national each returning from Kuwait and Indonesia
      • Fuzhou in Fujian Province -1 confirmed cases (previously asymptomatic), a Chinese national returning from the US
      • Xiamen in Fijian Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Kazakhstan
      • Nanjing in Jiangsu Province – 4 asymptomatic cases
      • Chengdu in Sichuan Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from the Philippines
      • Chongqing Municipality – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from Nepal
      • Nanning in Guangxi Province – 1 asymptomatic case, a Chinese national returning from overseas, no further information released

       

      At Ruili in Yunnan Province authorities have collected samples from 284,958 individuals (as of 3 PM on 9/18 local time), and have received results from 225,819 individuals (all negative).

      Today, Hong Kong reported 3 new cases, 2 from local transmission, both have sources of transmission identified. Hong Kong’s 3rd wave is subsiding.

    11. 11.

      Tony Jay

      @satby:

      While I have very, very little time for the spawn of the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha and all their works, there’s no way of looking at the treatment of Prince Red Balls and his Exotic Concubine without concluding that the British Media has a huge, systematic, institutional and entirely profit-based obsession with ethnicity and Dusky Ferriners. The way they were treated was disgusting and completely in tune with the ‘moral tone’ of Brexit Britain, so yeah, they’re well out of it.

    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      @eclare:

      Call that a rant? That was a throat-cleaning. I may do an actual rant one of these days, but they just make it soooo hard to cover all of their obscenities without missing out Today’s Outrage and feeling stale.

    13. 13.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily CoviD-19 numbers. 95 new cases. The cumulative reported total is 10,147 cases.

      91 cases are from local infection. 68 Malaysians. 67 in Sabah, comprising three cases from the Pulau cluster, three cases from the Selamat cluster, two people with severe acute respiratory infection, two people with symptoms, a close contact of another case, and 56 cases from the Benteng Lahad Datu police lockup cluster; one in Negeri Sembilan, from the MV Bunga shipboard cluster. 23 non-Malaysians, comprising 20 cases from the Benteng Lahad Datu police lockup cluster. one case from the Pulau cluster, one woman in Semporna whose case was confirmed post-mortem, and one case with severe acute respiratory infection.

      Four imported cases, all non-Malaysians, arriving from Indonesia (three) and China.

      14 more patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 9,264 patients recovered. 754 active and contagious cases are currently being isolated/treated in hospital; 11 are in ICU, two of them on respirators.

      The Health Ministry reported new CoviD-19 death, ending the run of no deaths since 1st September. The deceased was a 50-year-old Filipina woman in Semporna, Sabah. The total is now 129 deaths — 1.27% of the cumulative reported total, 1.37% of resolved cases.

    15. 15.

      satby

      @eclare:  Well, figuring out what’s happening based on her perceptions is never easy, but I’m sure it can get sorted. But I’m not empowered to speak (officially) on her behalf. She’s been on lockdown other than doctor’s appointments since March, and her 64th birthday is next week. She was hoping I could take her to lunch (unlikely, even before her test result). But I was going to try to bring her a little cake and a present. It’s kind of desolate for all the people isolated from their families in homes now.

    16. 16.

      Steeplejack

      Julia Ioffe: People understand, right, that the day the vaccine becomes available is not the day everything goes back to normal [. . .], right?

      Hell, most people still can’t get a test!

    18. 18.

      R-Jud

      Here in Birmingham we are technically barred from mixing households. Our kids are back at school and we can all still go to pubs and restaurants, so I only see that restriction helping at the margins if at all. The University of Birmingham, where I’m a grad student, also has yet to send us schedules for this term as they try to sort out which classes can meet in person under which circumstances. (Classes start 9/28, in theory.)

      There’s a COVID testing centre at UoB, but half-a-dozen people I know who’ve tried to get tested in the past few weeks say it doesn’t come up as an option on the government website, in spite of them living within walking distance. Three of these friends are teachers, so should be considered “essential staff” who ought to be prioritised.

      My daughter’s school is good at distancing inside the building (it’s a special school for ASD kids, so the classes are naturally very small and don’t mix much), but the crush at the gates morning and afternoon pretty much undoes that. I wear my mask, but only about 30% of the other parents and kids do. I’m also seeing lots of people maskless in shops again in spite of there being national laws in place.

      I’ve filled my pantry and my cabinets. I expect another lockdown before Halloween. Just glad I was able to move from an apartment to a house over the summer. We’ll be able to hang out in the garden when it isn’t raining.

    19. 19.

      Steeplejack

      In the Idaho pastor story:

      Van Noy’s church will soon host two controversial figures who’ve flouted coronavirus guidelines and questioned mask mandates: Charlie Kirk, founder of the conservative student group Turning Point USA, and Rob McCoy, a California pastor who was fined for holding indoor church services despite Covid-19 restrictions. The men will speak at services later this month to “work to make sense of what the church’s proper role in America can and should be in the face of increasing opposition and cultural animosity.”

      Pacific Northwest newspaper the Spokesman-Review reported that the event with Kirk and McCoy will be held in person.

      Charlie Kirk speaking in person at a superspreader church? You know what I’m thinking. 🤞

      Reply

