NEW AD: @OliviaTroye was @VP's lead staffer on COVID-19. She put her heart & soul into the job. After a while she couldn't look herself in the mirror because no matter what she did, the President would undermine it and make Americans less safe. Now she's a GOP voter for Biden. pic.twitter.com/ZIJlRUzArG — Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) September 17, 2020





"This face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against Covid than when I take a Covid vaccine" The contrasting messages around Covid-19 by Centers for Disease Control director Robert Redfield and US President Donald Trumphttps://t.co/2O4jgdO4NI pic.twitter.com/fPULoY8sSa — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 17, 2020

The USPS had a plan to send 5 reusable facemarks to every household in early April. Even had a press release ready. The White House blocked the plan. “There was concern…that households receiving masks might create concern or panic." https://t.co/pYABjdzTCM pic.twitter.com/v4BLKRMPOc — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 17, 2020

HHS & the Office of Budget & Management siphoned $700M from CDC's budget for Operation Warp Speed, Bloomberg reports. $300M of that was for HHS's Don't Worry, Be Happy ad campaign about the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/i6xc7kCU76 — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 17, 2020

Breaking News: C.D.C. scientists didn’t write the virus testing guidance on its website last month, and it was published against their objections, officials said. https://t.co/I3Y5TOPfSI — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 17, 2020

America's reputation among some of its allies falls to lowest point in nearly two decades, according to global survey https://t.co/PCVodtnWL8 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 15, 2020

no, people do not understand this, because the president does not understand this and intentionally muddies the water about it, and there's an entire ecosystem of conspiracy theorists and conservative media (but i repeat myself) who intentionally muddy it further. https://t.co/hkr1uQfEa6 — golikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) September 17, 2020

Confirmed cases of the coronavirus have topped 30 million worldwide, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally. https://t.co/RS3Hc4nj61 — The Associated Press (@AP) September 18, 2020

Infections are still rising in 73 countries. See where infections are trending ⬆️ or ⬇️ relative to the size of the outbreak in each country https://t.co/LuLhs5tVQf pic.twitter.com/pIS7kW8roz — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) September 18, 2020

Follow the latest data, and see how coronavirus continues to spread in countries around the world: https://t.co/XZbxHrNZTx — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 18, 2020

Latest data from the World Health Organization shows more than five million confirmed coronavirus cases and more than 228,000 fatalities across Europe since the pandemic began Cases in several countries have risen sharply in recent weekshttps://t.co/CaIt5USI8S pic.twitter.com/KlnirNIe96 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 18, 2020

Britain’s health minister said that the coronavirus was accelerating across the country, with hospital admissions doubling every eight days, but refused to say whether or not another national lockdown would be imposed next month https://t.co/3AgDNPkOab — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) September 18, 2020

The number of fans allowed to attend each day of the French Open has been cut because of surging coronavirus figures in the country. 👉 https://t.co/1e6uGntcTm pic.twitter.com/W54xFtZDsV — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 17, 2020

Mainland China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases, highest since August 10 https://t.co/eVDyUJBDsx pic.twitter.com/S4cH5RgpPC — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2020

India’s coronavirus cases have jumped by more than 96,000 cases, showing little sign of leveling. The new figures sent India's total past 5.21 million people infected. The health ministry says 1,174 more people have died. https://t.co/u64c5nUGEA — The Associated Press (@AP) September 18, 2020

Asia Today: India counted another record daily increase of coronavirus infections after Modi’s government faced scathing opposition criticism in Parliament for its handling of the pandemic and a contracting economy that has left millions jobless. https://t.co/6lVEjBQO2q — The Associated Press (@AP) September 17, 2020

Seoul city seeks $4 million in damages from church over new COVID-19 outbreak https://t.co/OfiXted55C pic.twitter.com/DTfO0mXVvv — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2020

Covid-19 Singapore: A ‘pandemic of inequality’ exposed https://t.co/wUqZOIfajH — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 17, 2020

China, Japan, South Korea agree to make 'all policy efforts' to fight pandemic https://t.co/Drm5npbbHf pic.twitter.com/DjLYbSuND8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2020

Australia looks set to ease border limits and allow more citizens home https://t.co/TAYATYLhbi pic.twitter.com/CZb6Dckz41 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2020

Covid-19 pushes New Zealand into worst recession in years https://t.co/jOPjA2TbBh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 17, 2020

Mexico reports 3,182 new coronavirus cases, 201 new deaths https://t.co/5OmLD6bcAp pic.twitter.com/seB6qOyXpR — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2020

Health-care workers make up 1 in 7 #COVID19 cases recorded globally. “Around 14% of COVID cases reported to WHO are among health workers, & in some countries it’s as much as 35 percent,” WHO director general Dr. Tedros said at a Geneva news conference https://t.co/AGxVlXBUFb pic.twitter.com/KPNQeLHxEc — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 18, 2020

Pandemic: Nurses are dying by the thousands globally. Internat'l Council of Nurses compiled the data & says the problem is 'catastrophic.' Kious Kelly, an RN Mt Sinai West in NYC died in March. Nurses at his hospital wore trashbags because there was no PPE https://t.co/5uWtz7ifEx pic.twitter.com/oMXpLx0Nq7 — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 17, 2020

Vaccine companies reveal their study designs, even as Trump sows confusion https://t.co/v94rhKxInD Trump is lying about vaccines. #ONEV1 — Craig L. Ph.D. (@CL2Empower) September 18, 2020

We can learn a lot about superspreader events from this new @NatureMedicine paper https://t.co/ouO7CyGXQE by @DillonCAdam @bencowling88 @gmleunghku @hkumed

The Pareto 80/20 rule applied: 19% of infections were responsible for 80% of transmissions; 69% of cases did not transmit — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 17, 2020

Scans for strokes can inadvertently reveal COVID19 infection. The viral disease causes clots that can cause strokes. New research. https://t.co/LpCbhx8MwT via @medical_xpress — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 18, 2020

People are yelling about schools not happening and tha bars that are open. Neither should be. It's just that there are more economic incentives to open one of them even when it still is kinda unsafe. — staying home stan account (@Convolutedname) September 17, 2020

As Texas reopened, the share of positive COVID19 cases was higher than the state reported, new state calculations show https://t.co/Nf5pwE0zyF via @TexasTribune — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 17, 2020

Idaho pastor who repudiated using a mask ends up in ICU with COVID-19. https://t.co/T5lMldhBmX — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 18, 2020