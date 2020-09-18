Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Politics / America / Breaking News: Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died at Age 87

Breaking News: Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died at Age 87

by

This post is in: , , , , , , , ,

Breaking News: Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died at Age 87

From NPR:

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the demure firebrand who in her 80s became a legal, cultural, and feminist icon has died. The Supreme Court announced her death, saying the cause was complications from cancer.

Architect of the legal fight for women’s rights in the 1970s, Ginsburg subsequently served 27 years on the nation’s highest court, becoming its most prominent member. Her death will inevitably set in motion what promises to be a nasty and tumultuous political battle over who will succeed her, and it thrusts the Supreme Court vacancy into the spotlight of the presidential campaign.

Just days before her death, as her strength waned, Ginsburg dictated this statement to her granddaughter Clara Spera: “My most fervent wish is that i I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

She knew what was to come. Ginsburg’s death will have profound consequences for the court and the country. Inside the court, not only is the leader of the liberal wing gone, but with the Court about to open a new term, Chief Justice John Roberts no longer holds the controlling vote in closely contested cases.

Though he has a consistently conservative record in most cases, he has split from fellow conservatives in a few important ones, this year casting his vote with liberals, for instance, to at least temporarily protect the so-called Dreamers from deportation by the Trump administration, to uphold a major abortion precedent, and to uphold bans on large church gatherings during the coronavirus pandemic. But with Ginsburg gone, there is no clear court majority for those outcomes.

Senator McConnell will now get his career long wish: to establish a permanent conservative majority on the Supreme Court. In January 2019, I wrote this as part of a post about Senator McConnell:

And he telegraphed during the hearings for Brett Kavanaugh that he’s gearing up to leverage another potential Supreme Court vacancy* in 2019 or 2020 as a political weapon in the 2020 presidential and senatorial elections.

* I’m expecting, provided Justice Ginsburg completes her recovery as expected and remains healthy, that the administration in conjunction with Leonard Leo from The Federalist Society and Senator McConnell will try to replicate with Justice Thomas what they did in the summer of 2018 with Justice Kennedy. Specifically, they’ll create a retirement and subsequent Supreme Court vacancy during the late summer to early fall of 2020 that the President and Republican senators can campaign for reelection on. Thereby replicating the dynamic that Senator McConnell created and the President leveraged in his campaign that it was necessary to elect him, in this case reelect him, and to reelect the GOP majority in the Senate to ensure that the Democrats don’t appoint the next Supreme Court justice, change the balance of the Supreme Court, and destroy the Constitution and thereby the United States.

The above analysis was based on an assessment I did for someone as the Kavanaugh hearings was coming to an end. That assessment is attached here:

McConnell_Rule_Pattern_Analysis

Now we wait to see what Senator McConnell decides to do, as well as the effects of RBG’s passing on the 2020 elections.

May her memory be for a blessing.

Open thread!

 

    152Comments

    9. 9.

      Steeplejack

      Maybe tag that “McConnell Rule Pattern Analysis” as a PDF. Many people’s phones or tablets will download one automatically without giving a chance to see what it is first. Can screw with people’s data allotment.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Eljai

      Ruth Bader Ginsburg leaves a rich legacy.  May she rest in peace.

      I swear I will take to the motherfucking streets if I have to.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      PsiFighter37

      We are fucked. If there weren’t enough GOP senators willing to do the right thing  over the past 3+ years, it won’t happen now. Glad to see I will never see a liberal majority in my lifetime.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      guachi

      We are so screwed.

      Don’t know why she decided to stay on the court as long as she did. For all the good she did we are screwed for decades now.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      What Have The Romans Ever Done for Us?

      Damn. This fucking traitorous crook gets to appoint 3 Justices to the Supreme Court? That’s really going to happen? Words fail. The Universe hate America.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      prostratedragon

      Such a gallant lady and patriot. May her fervent wish somehow be granted.

      (I’d start tonight by trumpeting replays of certain people’s statements on the last such occasion 5 years ago or so from every housetop in the country.)

      Reply
    34. 34.

      lamh36

      REST IN POWER RBG!

      FUCKKKKKK!!!

      I’m telling ya’ll now folks if Donald Trump wins re-election and is allowed to place ANOTHER conservative justice on SCOTUS Black and Brown folks and non-white folks can kiss some of our right good bye!

      Now more than ever we’ve got to vote this FUQ’ER OUT!

      Damnit.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Skepticat

      I feared this so, and it breaks my heart—not only to lose such an amazing women but also to be faced with the hideous result on the court. I don’t believe sanity can prevail in current Senate circumstances. Bless RBG for all she did and for all she showed us.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Catherine D.

      Best hope is that Mango Mussolini actually nominates Ted Cruz and we can watch the Senate implode.

      But I thought you couldn’t confirm a Supreme Court nominee this late /sad snark

      Reply
    41. 41.

      PenAndKey

      Well, fuck. If we don’t expand the court in ajnuary we are screwed for at least two generations. I’ll be honest, I’m seriously tempted to check out, vote, and then ignore everything except my family and hobbies until this nightmare is over.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      JPL

      Mitch won’t do anything until after the election, because he will have time then.   trump will use it to get the evangelicals to the polls

      I’m just empty because she deserves to rip but

      Reply
    43. 43.

      TS (the original)

      All I can see is McConnell smirking as he says “my rules don’t apply to republicans” and Senator Collins will be concerned while she votes for a RWNJ

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Viva BrisVegas

      RIP RBG. One of the greats.

      Barr and McConnell would have known this was about to happen. They already have a plan in place.

      It certainly makes Trump’s list of SC candidates look less like a wish list and more like a shopping list.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Adam L Silverman

      @DougJ: Good for you. What do you want, a cookie? Maybe, just fucking maybe, you could actually do what I do and see if anyone is drafting a post on breaking news coverage before you start one. That’s what I did, you, nor anyone else wasn’t. So I started drafting. Or you could continue to do whatever the fuck you do.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      CatFacts

      She was amazing. And my first thought on hearing this was, “They’ll try to ram through a new justice before the election and use the supreme court to throw the election.” Damn.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Mathguy

      Awful that she died. RIP. Awful that she was selfish enough not to retire when Obama could have replaced her with someone else that was sane as well.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Jeffro

      @evap: yes and we will, we must.

      One for Gorsuch (should have been Garland), one for Kavanaugh (never should have been confirmed), and one for whomever is installed in RBG’s seat before Biden takes over in January.

      Add 3 seats, minimum.  4, if you want to send a message, Biden & Co.  This has to stop.  These double-standards – the GOP’s utter lack of standards except ‘whatever keeps them in power’ – cannot be rewarded in any way.  In fact, we have to make them pay dearly.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Percysowner

      @PsiFighter37: Collins might try to save her seat in Maine by voting to hold until after the election and Romney has shown a tendency to do the decent thing. Murkowski also might feel that she has to show her independence from Trump. That would put the vote at 50/50. Sadly Pence would vote with the Rethugs. Is there anyon e else who might feel enough pressure to “do the right thing” in order to win this year?

      Realistically we have to win the Senate, The House and the Presidency and then add Justices to the Supreme Court AND get Breyer to resign.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      PaulWartenberg

      @MomSense: you know very well that Mitch will reverse his stance from 2016 when Scalia died, and eagerly replace Ginsburg with the most far right wingnut 30 year old within the next week.

      The deepest pit of hell is not enough for Mitch McConnell.

      And to every Far Left voter who couldn’t be bothered to vote for Hillary in 2016 in every state she lost by under 10,000 votes: FFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFFF FUUUUUUUUUUUUUU CCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCCC KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK YYYYYYYYYYYYYYYYY OOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO UUUUUUUUUUUUU UUUUUUUUUUUUUU. The coming 6-3 conservative nightmare of the next decade is all on you. >:(

      Reply
    58. 58.

      tam1MI

      I’d like to thank the Bernie supporters that just couldn’t bring themselves to vote for Hillary for bringing this disaster upon us.  [/s]

      Reply
    61. 61.

      James E Powell

      The entire Village will now bend over backwards to explain how the Republicans’ refusal to even consider Merrick Garland has no relevance to the current situation.

      ETA – And once again, I want the NYT destroyed and James Comey cleaning toilets in a refugee camp.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      PsiFighter37

      @Percysowner: Collins will vote for whoever is nominated – she isn’t winning now, no matter what – but the GOP can know that their legacy is cementing domination of SCOTUS for a generation. Unless Clarence Thomas decides to stroke out and Roberts realizes that everyone else to his right is a nut job, we are screwed.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      lamh36

      LesaPamplin
      ·
      4m
      Twitter knew RBG was very ill that’s why he started floating replacements. Uncle Clarence was giving him the scoop.

      I’ve been so busy, but that orange has been all of a suddent talking bout SCOTUS picks…did the fuq’er have a heads up?

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Ohio Mom

      Well this certainly harshes my mellow Rosh Hashanah mood. I finished my dinner wine, now I need a stiffer drink (and there are none in this house).

      Sometimes as a special needs mom, I wonder if I’ll be able to die in peace, knowing that my kid will be on his own without his fiercest advocate. But now I think of RBG, she knew on her deathbed that her timing was fucking everything. I feel for her.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Brachiator

      I had been taking a nap. I woke up and this post is the first thing I see.

      I am stunned.

      May she rest in peace.

      So many thoughts. For now, I hope some day we are blessed to have someone inspired by her life and example take a seat on the Supreme Court.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      The Fat Kate Middleton

      RIP, RBG. I am in tears. Also learned this morning that my baby sister is in stage 4 of breast cancer- her doctor says 1-2 years. FUCKfuckfuck cancer.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      Omnes Omnibus

      1.  RIP RBG and thank you for lifetime of service and accomplishments.
      2. Fuck you to all the alternative history people.
      3. Don’t fucking panic.
      4. Start calling our senators not later than Monday morning.
      5. I may need to stay clear of this site for a while because of 2 and 3.
      Reply
    88. 88.

      tokyocali (formerly tokyo ex-pat)

      May she preside over an even higher court and may her legacy outlast and outshine the mediocre piles of waste (you know who they are) that she had to work with.

      I worry about the future. It’s either take to the streets or expand the court. Doing nothing and letting the turtle and the orange mango install another conservative justice without pushback of some kind can’t be the plan.

      Reply
    90. 90.

      Gvg

      Well I have been mad at her for a long time. I guess it’s time to move beyond that.

      we have to take the Senate.

      we have to expand the court.

      Tell every “pro-lifer” that complains, I will never accept living under repressive restrictions of my basic rights, so no matter what stupid laws conservatives get passed, we will get them undone”

      Make them understand that the only reason we have seemed polite is that after Roe, the laws were basically sane.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      Mai Naem mobile

      @Jeffro: don’t think it makes a difference but Mark Kelly can be seated right after he wins . He doesn’t have to edit till January because it’s a special election. The thing is I don’t think AZ votes will be counted for 2 weeks after the election.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Betty Cracker

      Fuck all of y’all who are using this awful moment to criticize a valiant woman and a feminist icon upon the news of her death. This is so fucking not the time for that.

      Reply
    98. 98.

      Sab

      @guachi: You are an idiot on this topic. McConnell would never have let Obama appoint anyone more. Merrick Garland is very centrist. No one (assuming anyone) appointed by Obama could have gotten through McConnell.

      Better her than anyone else late on her term. (Always she was good.) Why bow out gracefully for another drunken frat boy rapist for decades

      ETA: Not saying you are always an idiot. Just on this topic.

      Reply
    99. 99.

      Nora

      I just wrote to both my senators, not that it will make a difference because I know Gillibrand and Shumer will do the right thing, but I felt I had to do something.

      My heart is breaking. That poor brave woman, who held out as long as humanly possible, who stood up for us all down the line, who never let us down. May she rest in power.

      May we protect her legacy.

      Reply
    103. 103.

      patroclus

      RIP RBG.  A great litigator and Justice.

      The key will be the lame duck Session.  Trump will almost certainly put someone forward but there won’t be time enough for hearings and a vote before Election Day.  So that means Collins, Gardner et al. will have likely have lost their elections and will in fact be lame ducks.  Murkowski already gives us 1 vote; so we need 3 more.  Romney?  Sasse?  Alexander??  Surely, there is a possibility that this can be stopped.  It makes the election that much more important.

      Reply
    107. 107.

      MomSense

      The Supreme Court really motivates Republicans so this is going to make the election tougher.  McConnell will probably wait until December to keep the SCOTUS seat front and center.

      Reply
    108. 108.

      Bluegirlfromwyo

      @lamh36: Not to diminish the impact on anyone with skin darker than paste, but it’s going to be open season on anyone who ever voted Democratic if there’s a conservative majority and Trump wins. I’m buying a shotgun and reviving my gun training (abiding by all laws of course). I don’t like firearms but I figure I’m going to have to get over that.

      Reply
    111. 111.

      prostratedragon

      @TS (the original):  During which time he already had got Justices Sotomayor (2009) and Kagan (2010) onto the court. Justice Ginsburg had her first pancreatic cancer treatments in February 2009. Could he have got a third through in the short time before the GOP Senators dug in? Not obvious to me. I wonder what discussions might have taken place between the Justice and the Obama administration –delicate no doubt for ethical reasons, but there still might have been room for a meeting of minds.

      Reply
    112. 112.

      Sure Lurkalot

      Rest In Peace, RBG.  Thank you for all you did for us.

      I so wish I could leave this country for whatever remaining time I have on this rock, but I have aged out of that option. I’m not sure what will be left worth fighting for, so much has been destroyed already.

      Reply
    113. 113.

      Renie

      @PenAndKey: I feel the same way.  I plan to retire in the next 3 years and can’t stand what has happened to this country.  Yet I fear for what the future will be like for my grown children – who at this point have no interest in having children.    Climate change scares the hell out of them.

      Reply
    114. 114.

      Sab

      @Nora: I don’t think it’s sad. She did what she wanted. She was on the Supreme Court for years. When she started law practice a woman being even a lawyer was unlikely, much less any judge, much less a federal judge. She did a really good job at her job.

      Reply
    115. 115.

      PsiFighter37

      @lamh36: Possible a recess appointment, but that would only be temporary. I think both parties send people in these days so that there is no such thing as being in recess anymore to avoid it happening.

      Reply
    116. 116.

      gwangung

      @patroclus: No, I don’t think there’s a possibility a justice will be nominated AND confirmed in the lame duck session.

      The only hope, the only way NOT to reward McConnell’s outright cheating is to expand the court.

      Reply
    119. 119.

      MazeDancer

      A giant has left us.

      Heart-breaking. Impossible.

      What she told her granddaughter: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

      Reply
    122. 122.

      Poe Larity

      The reality now is that the only thing stopping Putin from poisoning Biden is that Xi would see that as open season. Not sure Merkel or Macron would have it in them.

      Reply
    123. 123.

      James E Powell

      This is going to move Republicans to stick with Trump. It will be “I was thinking of voting for Biden, but with a supreme court justice on the line. We can’t let godless socialist baby killers get another justice.”

      Reply
    124. 124.

      Nora

      @Sab:

      You’re right.  She was a glorious warrior for justice and I have nothing but admiration for her.  I was just thinking of her fighting all these years against cancer so she could continue to do what she was meant to do.

      Reply
    126. 126.

      Anotherlurker

      May she rest in power.  We need to fight the coming rat fuckery.

      Also, may Moscow Mitch experience a sever coronary event.

      Reply
    127. 127.

      cope

      I read a headline about this at Kos and blurted out exactly what I blurted out the morning I got up and saw that trump had been elected.  They were not nice words.  Beyond that string of invective, lost to this dark room I’m in (figuratively and literally), I got nothing.  I had so hoped that the last decade of my life would be easier to weather but it seems not to be.  I’m not sure how much more sucking it up and moving forward and hoping for the best and believing in the better angels of our nature I’ve got left in me.  It’s just so hard

      Edited to add an apology for making this post about me when it should not be.

      Reply
    128. 128.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Thereby replicating the dynamic that Senator McConnell created and the President leveraged in his campaign that it was necessary to elect him, in this case reelect him, and to reelect the GOP majority in the Senate to ensure that the Democrats don’t appoint the next Supreme Court justice,

      So Adam, how do you factor the depressed reaction the Evanglicals had over Kavanaugh in that gay right ruling earlier this year and how the Kavanaugh hearing effected the midterms?

      Reply
    129. 129.

      Percysowner

      @MomSense: This time it might play against them. All those people who hated Hillary and didn’t think about the Supreme Court will also have it Front and Center. It could backfire.

      Reply
    130. 130.

      MisterForkbeard

      Just popping in to say that RGB was a truly epic American, and will be missed. And now I’m off to avoid the doom porn for awhile.

      Let’s say I’ve got some hope about how this turns out and I’m not going to spend my time worrying about something I can’t change when Trump already had done so much evil. It’s one more evil thing – we’ll deal.

      Reply
    131. 131.

      Elizabelle

      Grocery shopping, and come home to this.

      Rest in power, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.  Your life made a tremendous difference.

      And I am with MomSense and others:  RESIST any appointment by the current administration.  For anyone.  RBG or Thomas.

      Reply
    132. 132.

      banditqueen

      Rest in power Justice Ginsburg.

      I’m contacting Chuck Schumer–he must use every trick in the book to ensure RBG’s fervent wish is fulfilled.

      Reply
    134. 134.

      Captain Sunshine

      For all the good work from Justice Ginsberg, I can only say Thanks. She was inspirational and steadfast, and I appreciate her words and judgments. I’m sad to see her pass.

      It’s a damn shame that we can’t take more than a breath between a eulogy and speculation, but that’s what four decades of modern Republicanism has brought us to. We know they’re going to be as opportunistic as possible, and we have to try and see where they’ll go with this, just to feel like we have a handle on the possibilities.

      For myself, I can see McConnell either pushing through another Justice (he’ll have to call the Senate back and get the candidates off the campaign trail, which is a bad idea for several of them, but it’s a win in hand if he does), or bargaining with President-Elect Biden and a Democratic Senate to keep the filibuster in exchange for an open nomination. Stopping every Democratic initiative, when the party is finally getting more liberal, for the next two years and hoping for another 2010 election in 2022 might be enough to keep another Trump-favored RWNJ out of the seat for the immediate future. That’s assuming Biden wins. Vote, vote vote.

      Reply
    137. 137.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      The next two months will be everyone going “ahem” and reposting old mitch mcconnell quotes to show how hypocritical he is while he confirms to the supreme court a 25 year old law student from 4chan.

      — wholesome on main (@InternetHippo) September 18, 2020

      Reply
    141. 141.

      Nora

      @banditqueen:  Do contact him.  I wrote him and Gillibrand (my senators) to beg them to do everything humanly possible to keep McConnell from replacing Ginsburg before the new president is inaugurated.

      Reply
    145. 145.

      lowtechcyclist

      This is both sad and horrible.

      It’s also gut-check time for the Democrats.  Mitch will not hesitate to confirm a Trump nominee to RBG’s seat.  He has spent the past decade or more doing whatever he wants, knowing that the Democratic response would be minimal.  And he’s almost always been right.

      He can’t be right this time.  The Democrats cannot yet again be the Doormatcrats.  They must tell Mitch that this time, if he confirms a nominee for that seat in this Congress and the Dems retake the Senate, the Democrats will expand the Supreme Court in January and deprive him of his SCOTUS majority altogether.

      Reply
    146. 146.

      lamh36

      @atlantarj

      Unless they can get it done before the election, with Kelley winning in AZ (that is a special election for McCain’s seat), it would be 52-48 for the lame duck.

      2 down…2 more to go?  Romney and Collins?

      Reply
    149. 149.

      CatFacts

      I think my earlier comment was too defeatist. Rest well, RBG. And may your example inspire us to fight for a better future.

      Reply
    152. 152.

      Ohio Mom

      Fat Kate Middleton @85:

      Please see to it that your sister gets a second opinion! Breast cancer medicine advances at a fairly quick pace and another doctor may be more up to date. Look for a a National Cancer Institute (NCI) designated comprehensive cancer center.

      My other advice, check the discussion boards at https://community.breastcancer.org ,that is the best source of information and camaraderie I know of on the web. There is a very active Stage IV group, full of great women. You and your sister will learn a lot there, and also get solid support.

      Good luck and keep us posted.

      Ohio Mom
      Dx Jan 2013, Stage 1A

      Reply

