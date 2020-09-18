You lost your freedom because President Trump didn't act. #BidenTownHall pic.twitter.com/wOOeSSNmH6 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 18, 2020

Watching Biden and CNN and Trump on twitter, I can see why Trump gets confused and thinks Biden is already president. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 18, 2020

Biden: "Guys like me, the first in my family to go to college… we are as good as anybody else, and guys like Trump, who inherited everything and squandered what they inherited, are the people I've always had a problem with" — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) September 18, 2020

I switched over to the Biden town hall and in the first 60 seconds he’s displayed more empathy than Trump could muster in his entire town hall earlier this week. — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) September 18, 2020

Great answer here: asked what he expects in the days after election day, Biden smiles and says: if the president were confident in the outcome of any of this he wouldn’t be doing the things he’s doing. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020

In the first moments, the contrast between what Trump was asked and what Biden is being asked is striking. — Jeff Greenfield (@greenfield64) September 18, 2020

Asked about whether he’s worried about the breakdown of law and order, Biden pivots away from that to say he’s more worried about the president preaching hate and division. Now tearing into Trump for militarizing domestic unrest. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020

Biden, in an embarrassing senior moment, recites the divergent biological methods of two possible vaccines (molecular structure versus immune system enhancement) and also details the chemical specifics how they have to be stored and transported. Awkward! — Charlotte Alter (@CharlotteAlter) September 18, 2020

Retired police chief asks Biden what he’s gonna do about lack of respect toward the cops. Biden says he condemns violence wherever it comes from. He says he condemns all of it, but it would be nice for the president to condemn the white supremacists and the vigilantes. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020

I just keep laughing myself into a fit the best idea they had against this guy was paint him as senile and out of touch https://t.co/j2Zo4WHw1j — kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 18, 2020

Biden laying into Barr here, and I am here for it. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020

A notable moment from the CNN town hall tonight: a flash of deeply personal anger from VP Biden as he referred to @TheAtlantic story on the president's alleged comments about deceased U.S. veterans. — Robert Costa (@costareports) September 18, 2020

Biden is implicitly fact checking Trump by…uttering many consecutive coherent sentences, which Trump has repeatedly said Biden cannot do. https://t.co/LzS2Bx7ioq — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) September 18, 2020

Joe Biden stood on his feet for well over an hour taking questions from normal human beings and answering them like a normal human being. Unlike the president, whose town hall was a fireworks display of sociopathic behavior. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020

that he consistently avoids getting mired in the lose-lose trap of “what would you specifically do about this sweeping hypothetical” while everyone lurks around waiting to GOTCHA him is pretty strong evidence he’s very good at this https://t.co/njIIEg2WLV — kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 18, 2020

his answers haven't been perfect, but i don't expect perfect, and he's done a pretty good job pivoting back to the ways in which trump is directly and indirectly responsible for so much of it. — golikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) September 18, 2020

Elsewhere: