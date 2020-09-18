Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Just a few bad apples.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

I personally stopped the public option…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

This Blog Goes to 11…

Word salad with all caps

Verified, but limited!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

No one could have predicted…

The revolution will be supervised.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Reality always wins in the end.

We have all the best words.

The house always wins.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Shocking, but not surprising.

Also, too.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Biden Live: Hermantown, MN

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Adam L Silverman
  • Baud
  • BC in Illinois
  • cain
  • catclub
  • Cheryl Rofer
  • clay
  • Immanentize
  • JPL
  • Leto
  • Quinerly
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • trollhattan
  • Villago Delenda Est
  • Zinsky

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    24Comments

    4. 4.

      trollhattan

      Somebody asked whether regular military–not National Guard–can help with firefighting tasks. Turns out, yes they can.

      The Creek Fire, burning in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Forest, has scorched 248,256 acres in Fresno and Madera counties and was 20% contained as of Friday morning.

      Fire officials warn that strong winds, which are expected to increase within the next several days, combined with dry weather conditions, may encourage the fire to grow. Full containment of the Creek Fire, located among the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek, and Huntington Lake, and other fires in the Sierra National Forest, is not expected until mid-October.

      About 250 U.S. Marines and sailors will be deployed into the region to help fight the ongoing fire, the second military support effort initiated this month. The marine unit from Camp Pendleton began fire training on Thursday.
      https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/fires/article245831455.html#storylink=cpy

      The help will be welcome, as manpower and equipment are stretched badly and some fires are 0% contained after weeks.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Villago Delenda Est

      @trollhattan: The Yellowstone fires in ’88 and some fires in Eastern Oregon in ’89 had active duty units fighting them.  This makes sense, because the soldiers are pretty much all in good to great physical shape, and the training required to fight fires is given to quick studies.  I was deployed to Eastern Oregon in ’89.

      Now active duty forces are really stretched from deployments around the globe in utterly ridiculous armed conflicts started by a deserting coward.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JPL

      @Baud: It’s a good message. That along with mentions of Mar-a-lago just points at trump as being out of touch. Loved how he mentioned to his pals at his club that they were going to become a whole lot richer.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Zinsky

      Biden is well-liked in most parts of Minnesota, despite all of Trump’s bluster about “taking back Minnesota”.  Funny that he is speaking in Hermantown.   I live in the Twin Cities but a small town about 90 miles south east of here called New Ulm has a giant statue of an old German whose name was Hermann the Cheruscan but locals call the statue “Hermann the German”.  It celebrates a German victory over Roman troops at the Battle of Teutoborg Forest that ended Roman rule of the Germanic people.  The location in New Ulm is well-known and a popular place to get drunk/high, etc. and survey the area.  The annual Oktoberfest there draws hundreds (pre-COVID).

      Here is the link to the statue.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Adam L Silverman

      @Villago Delenda Est: Actually select units are stretched. About 85% of the US Army in CONUS at this point aren’t rotating into or out of Iraq or Afghanistan. SOF is completely pegged out. We’ve got a LOT of tail, not a lot of tooth. And the tooth we have needs some serious TLC after the past 20 years.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Leto

      @trollhattan@Villago Delenda Est: Suckers and losers, every one of them. (Eternal fucking hate for the entire Trumpublican Party and every fucker that votes for them)

      We routinely do humanitarian missions and this is no different. Semper Fi devil dogs, and anchors away my Navy mates. Was going to go with “Ahoy, matey!” for the Navy but I honestly don’t know what any Navy motto might be :P

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Adam L Silverman

      @cain: They’re an aspirational purchase. You get the aviator socks if you are thinking about taking flying lessons or maybe buying your own plane.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Leto

      @Adam L Silverman: I’m sure you saw CSAF (Chief of Staff of the AF) Brown’s strategic approach memo. Salient part which is emblematic of overall US forces:

      “Tomorrow’s Airmen are more likely to fight in highly contested environments, and must be prepared to fight through combat attrition rates and risks to the nation that are more akin to the World War II era than the uncontested environments to which we have since become accustomed,” Brown writes. “The forces and operational concepts we need must be different.”

      In the call with reporters, Brown said if the Air Force just ignores this possible reality “and [does] not talk about what’s at risk and the potential for high attrition rates, and we just kind of continue on the path we’re on, then shame on us. … I think I owe it to the Air Force, to our senior leadership, the discussion on what the potential is. And when you talk about a peer competitor and a high-end fight, that is one of the facts that we have to be thinking about. We can’t just wish that part away.”

      Brown: Change Now or Risk ‘Losing a High-End Fight,’ and ‘Quality Airmen’

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.