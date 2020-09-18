Didn’t want you to miss it.
Open thread
Villago Delenda Est
Canada has competent leadership. We do not.
Too bad about Joe’s mental capabilities, amirite?
Hermantown – Love it! A good friend grew up there. Working class city.
trollhattan
Somebody asked whether regular military–not National Guard–can help with firefighting tasks. Turns out, yes they can.
The Creek Fire, burning in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Forest, has scorched 248,256 acres in Fresno and Madera counties and was 20% contained as of Friday morning.
Fire officials warn that strong winds, which are expected to increase within the next several days, combined with dry weather conditions, may encourage the fire to grow. Full containment of the Creek Fire, located among the communities of Shaver Lake, Big Creek, and Huntington Lake, and other fires in the Sierra National Forest, is not expected until mid-October.
About 250 U.S. Marines and sailors will be deployed into the region to help fight the ongoing fire, the second military support effort initiated this month. The marine unit from Camp Pendleton began fire training on Thursday.
https://www.sacbee.com/news/california/fires/article245831455.html#storylink=cpy
The help will be welcome, as manpower and equipment are stretched badly and some fires are 0% contained after weeks.
Baud
Scranton v. Park Avenue
Hermantown v. Park Avenue
etc.
Villago Delenda Est
@trollhattan: The Yellowstone fires in ’88 and some fires in Eastern Oregon in ’89 had active duty units fighting them. This makes sense, because the soldiers are pretty much all in good to great physical shape, and the training required to fight fires is given to quick studies. I was deployed to Eastern Oregon in ’89.
Now active duty forces are really stretched from deployments around the globe in utterly ridiculous armed conflicts started by a deserting coward.
Quinerly
Great speech.
(but expectations were so very low. I was just glad he didn’t drool) 😈
catclub
whats the sign language for ‘you betcha’?, also the extra emphasis on o in minnesota
Zinsky
Biden is well-liked in most parts of Minnesota, despite all of Trump’s bluster about “taking back Minnesota”. Funny that he is speaking in Hermantown. I live in the Twin Cities but a small town about 90 miles south east of here called New Ulm has a giant statue of an old German whose name was Hermann the Cheruscan but locals call the statue “Hermann the German”. It celebrates a German victory over Roman troops at the Battle of Teutoborg Forest that ended Roman rule of the Germanic people. The location in New Ulm is well-known and a popular place to get drunk/high, etc. and survey the area. The annual Oktoberfest there draws hundreds (pre-COVID).
Here is the link to the statue.
Adam L Silverman
@Villago Delenda Est: Actually select units are stretched. About 85% of the US Army in CONUS at this point aren’t rotating into or out of Iraq or Afghanistan. SOF is completely pegged out. We’ve got a LOT of tail, not a lot of tooth. And the tooth we have needs some serious TLC after the past 20 years.
@trollhattan: That is excellent news! Sailors and marines always bring plenty of water!
Leto
@trollhattan: @Villago Delenda Est: Suckers and losers, every one of them. (Eternal fucking hate for the entire Trumpublican Party and every fucker that votes for them)
We routinely do humanitarian missions and this is no different. Semper Fi devil dogs, and anchors away my Navy mates. Was going to go with “Ahoy, matey!” for the Navy but I honestly don’t know what any Navy motto might be :P
Adam L Silverman
Adam L Silverman
I do solemnly swear that I have read every John Sandford novel!
@Zinsky: I like Hermann a lot
cain
I was looking at the merchandise at the biden campaign website and I really was infatuated with the Biden aviator socks!
Leto
@Adam L Silverman: I’m sure you saw CSAF (Chief of Staff of the AF) Brown’s strategic approach memo. Salient part which is emblematic of overall US forces:
“Tomorrow’s Airmen are more likely to fight in highly contested environments, and must be prepared to fight through combat attrition rates and risks to the nation that are more akin to the World War II era than the uncontested environments to which we have since become accustomed,” Brown writes. “The forces and operational concepts we need must be different.”
In the call with reporters, Brown said if the Air Force just ignores this possible reality “and [does] not talk about what’s at risk and the potential for high attrition rates, and we just kind of continue on the path we’re on, then shame on us. … I think I owe it to the Air Force, to our senior leadership, the discussion on what the potential is. And when you talk about a peer competitor and a high-end fight, that is one of the facts that we have to be thinking about. We can’t just wish that part away.”
Brown: Change Now or Risk ‘Losing a High-End Fight,’ and ‘Quality Airmen’
@Leto: Wait, Leto, doesn’t that just translate to “Bigger budget needed?”
BC in Illinois
@Zinsky: Come to Hermann, Missouri.
Wineries, distilleries, and our own (little) statue of Hermann the German, hero of Teutoburg.
Hermann is also honored with a statue (and giant footprint) in Minnesota.
The place to enjoy your finest Missouri wines.
@BC in Illinois: C’mon! You had me until “Missouri wines.” Don’t try it or I will talk about upstate NY wines. Be afraid!
