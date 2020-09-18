Some of you may have notice that DougJ and I have butted heads in the comments to one of the RBG posts. I took that head butting and decide to nuke him from orbit, which was uncalled for. While I’m sending him an email directly to apologize, and I’ve deleted the really offensive comment I left in reply to a comment he left for me, since I did it in public, he also deserves an apology in public. So here it is:

DougJ,

I am very sorry for escalating whatever minor annoyances we were causing each other in comments. Regardless of past interactions, online and offline, my response was over the top and uncalled for. You didn’t deserve it, especially as I’m sure you’re as on edge about tonight’s news as I and everyone else are.

