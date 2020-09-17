Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Election 2020 / Biden-Harris 2020 / Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Democrats Are Grown-Ups

Thursday Morning Open Thread: The Democrats Are Grown-Ups

McEnany, on the other hand, is the Caligula’s Horse of this administration. Of course she can’t perform the functions of the job title; she’s been installed to remind the press, just by her presence, exactly how badly the Oval Office Occupant(s) regard them.

Speaking of which… Business/economics writer for the NYTimes:


(This does nothing to change my conviction that too many modern ‘economists’ are basically hierophants of an abtruse cult, paid to explain calamities and predict the future by examining the entrails of failed businesses and murdered consumers.)

      PsiFighter37

      Obama announced that his memoir is being released on November 17th. Already preordered. It is apparently the first of two volumes…and people complained that Bill Clinton’s memoir was too long! Am sure it will be great reading nonetheless.

      prostratedragon

      Long, fugly article in the Daily Beast which I will have to read later. Maybe Mr. Silverman will ring in on this soon?

      U.S. Intel Repeatedly Warned About Rudy’s ‘Russian Agent’ Pal

      Scanning it, one matter it discusses is how Johnson’s “investigation” is being used to launder Russian propaganda much like what Soledad O’Brien’s tweet above says about the media. Oh, and there was this:

      “The nature of the Trump inner circle—whether that’s the president himself, people in or out of the administration, on Capitol Hill, or Rudy Giuliani—is that because of their views towards the intelligence community, if you come to them and say this guy might be an asset of so and so, it just makes it more likely that they double down on the relationship. That’s how toxic things are now,” said the Republican close to the administration.

      What factors condition these views?

      debbie

      All I hear Trump say is that there will be a “powerful,” “very strong,” “very successful” vaccine. How about “effective”?

      Baud

      Actually discuss how to do it better. Actually have a teeny bit of introspection about where you (as a group) have failed.

      The media will take its failures in covering Trump out on Joe Biden.  Just you wait and see.

      OzarkHillbilly

      White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered few details about President Trump’s healthcare plan, telling a reporter, ‘if you want to know, come work here at the White House’

      A reporter who, believe it or not, works at the White House. I guess KM is not the most observant person in the world.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      Also reposted from the overnight thread:

      From the NYT article. These numbers are extraordinary.

      The 768-page book, “A Promised Land,” will be the first of two volumes, this one encompassing parts of his early political life, his presidential campaign in 2008 and ending with the death of Osama bin Laden in 2011. It will be released around the world on Nov. 17 in 25 languages, including Spanish, Chinese, Arabic, Czech, Finnish and Vietnamese.

      Demand for the book is expected to be extraordinary, and Crown, an imprint of Penguin Random House, has ordered a first printing for the U.S. edition of 3 million copies. To accommodate such an enormous order, Crown plans to print about 1 million of those books in Germany and has arranged for three ships, outfitted with 112 shipping containers, to bring those copies to the United States.

      I have placed my pre-order — the news was still so fresh a few minutes an hour ago that when I entered “A Promised Land” into Amazon search, it came up as “Untitled Book” (although once I placed the order, it showed under the real title).

      SFAW

      @Baud:

      The media will take its failures in covering Trump out on Joe Biden.  Just you wait and see.

      After witnessing the magnitude and quantity of corrupt practices that the Murderer-in-Chief has been allowed (thanks, Moscow Mitch!) to promulgate, one of the more frustrating things has been the expectation that: EVERY (legitimate) action that President (FSM willing) Biden takes will be screeched about by both the Partei of Traitors and the MSM, and the calls for investigations will deafen those not wearing hearing protection.

      SFAW

      White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered few details about President Trump’s healthcare plan, telling a reporter, ‘if you want to know, come work here at the White House’

      Is that the same plan that your boss said he’d release/present for the last four years, including in the last couple of days?

      I don’t believe in Heaven and Hell, but if they exist, Hell has a reserved spot for her.

      Joey Maloney

      @SiubhanDuinne: Way at the bottom of the NYT article it mentions that Obama will read the audio version himself. Which made me think of listening to the audiobook of Dreams From My Father, and now I’m tearing up.

      It’s from a combination remembering what a real President is like and the constant ragedespairexhaustion of these days.

      germy

      Caputo statement: "After consultation with President Trump and Secretary Azar, I have decided to take a temporary medical leave of absence to pursue necessary screenings for a lymphatic issue discovered last week."— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 16, 2020

      Oh, okay.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @debbie:

      I didn’t see an option yet to order the audiobook, but the NYT piece said he is indeed  recording it. Probably another Grammy in the Obama pipeline. As soon as it’s available, I’ll definitely be ordering it too.

      germy

      They want drama. They want excitement. They want ratings.

      President Trump has bounced back a bit in the polls in the past month, our latest Electoral College analysis finds.
      Joe Biden still has an edge — but the political landscape has tightened, particularly as Florida moves back to being a toss-up state. https://t.co/YRoaUmaT5P
      — NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) September 16, 2020

      SFAW

      @germy:

      Who knew that racism and fascism were lymphatic issues? Although I guess I can recall “it’s my glands” being used as an all-purpose excuse, back in the 1970s and 1980s.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Joey Maloney:

      There are very few authors I can think of whose works I purchase in every available format (Kindle, hardcover, paperback, audio as they become available), but if the author’s last name is Obama, I’m all about the redundancy.

      OzarkHillbilly

      @germy: I have decided to take a temporary medical leave of absence to pursue necessary screenings for a lymphatic issue discovered last week

      That’s a long way of saying, “I will be returning to my previous mental healthcare facility for an indeterminate amount of time to get back my medications balanced.”

      cmorenc

      @debbie:

      All I hear Trump say is that there will be a “powerful,” “very strong,” “very successful” vaccine. How about “effective”?

      Trump is a seedy used-car salesman, a carnival-barker.

      Kay

      Aaron Blake
      @AaronBlake
      Q: Does the president have any evidence to back up his suggestions that Joe Biden is a pedophile or taking drugs without such evidence? …
      MCENANY: I have to refer you to the campaign. I’m not here to talk about Joe Biden.

      Senior political reporter, Washington Post – spreads the false claim, legitimizes it. She avoids it easily, of course – I mean, she’s not stupid enough to get in the way of him spreading the claim.

      germy

      Michael Steele said tonight that Trump supporters look at Trump and say, "I'm with stupid."

      Michael Steele was the Republican National Committee Chairman.

      This isn't anything new, but still remarkable to contemplate.

      — JRehling (@JRehling) September 17, 2020

      SFAW

      @OzarkHillbilly:

       It probably looks just like her present job, except it’s for eternity.

      I think her present job looks to her like a slice of heaven. I don’t think she could be so persistently/consistently vile if she were not cut from the same cloth and the rest of the evil, corrupt mofos in the maladministration.

      WereBear

      @Baud:

      The media will take its failures in covering Trump out on Joe Biden.  Just you wait and see.

       
      Yup. “How dare you expose our pretensions and character flaws! Do you know how much money I make?”

      Chris Johnson

      @prostratedragon: That they absolutely already know, and you’re trying to tell them something they already know, which is the whole point of them knowing those people?

      Remember, brazen denial and making the crime too big to see is the hallmark of these people. They started out believing that they could do anything they wanted as soon as they absorbed the shock that they had ‘won’, and they ran with it because that’s what you do when you are a Russian op that unexpectedly hit the ultimate jackpot.

      It goes all the way back to Paul Ryan hastily silencing the talk of ‘Putin pays two guys, Rohrbacher and Trump’. Nobody expected them to get THAT lucky, and once they did, there was no possible strategy but ultimate brazenness. I think you’ll find that their actions absolutely everywhere have been exactly what you would do if you were actually all Russian plants, and there was nothing you could possibly do but smash everything full force to either do maximum damage or position yourself to become a literal Russian vassal state (in spite of being WAY BIGGER than Russia). The drama of it is pretty amazing. Too bad it’s sordid reality being done on behalf of some of the shittiest, worst people in the world.

      MomSense

      Am I crazy for deciding to quit my job and apply for a work from home call center job?  Huge pay cut, but my co workers will not wear masks.  In fact I found out that the office manager told the new assistant (20s) to stop wearing a mask because it looks stupid.

      I just don’t feel like dying or killing my mom.

