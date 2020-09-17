‘We can't allow politics to interfere with a vaccine in any way,’ says Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden https://t.co/3bPTpctpwy pic.twitter.com/hTfey7cIIi — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2020

‘We have to do better as a country’: Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris visited her home state of California to assess an area devastated by historic wildfires raging across the state https://t.co/adxr2Kps84 pic.twitter.com/V6QG2Zby6s — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2020

McEnany, on the other hand, is the Caligula’s Horse of this administration. Of course she can’t perform the functions of the job title; she’s been installed to remind the press, just by her presence, exactly how badly the Oval Office Occupant(s) regard them.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany offered few details about President Trump's healthcare plan, telling a reporter, ‘if you want to know, come work here at the White House’ pic.twitter.com/CyPC44HZMN — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2020

Speaking of which… Business/economics writer for the NYTimes:

Four years on, I'm still not sure what the alternative is to broadcasting the president's long, lying soliloquies — but I'm confident that we're basically poisoning ourselves. — Binyamin Appelbaum (@BCAppelbaum) September 16, 2020



(This does nothing to change my conviction that too many modern ‘economists’ are basically hierophants of an abtruse cult, paid to explain calamities and predict the future by examining the entrails of failed businesses and murdered consumers.)