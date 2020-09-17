Insurers in most states have tremendous amount of flexibility. Their plans need to be approved by state regulators but the regulators are often looking for network adequacy (are there enough doctors/hospitals in the local network), actuarial soundness (are the premiums sufficient to cover claims and not force the company to fail), and then there will be checks for actuarial value which is a standardized calculator that CMS publishes, and a few other secondary concerns. Some states like New Jersey have fairly restrictive cost sharing rules that insurers can maneuver within to get to a desired actuarial value. However, most insurers in most states can design their plans’ cost sharing with minimal restrictions.

This is important as there is tremendous functional space for insurers to maneuver around in. I’ve pulled up every non-CSR silver plan sold on Healthcare.gov and plotted maximum out of pocket and deductible cost sharing for each plan for 2020.

There is tremendous variation. I want to pull out two cases that illustrate some extremes of the potential for screening and selection (Chenyoun Liu has a great paper on this topic).

The red arrow points to a $0 deductible, $8,150 maximum out of pocket plan. Most of the cost sharing is going to be very large co-pays for inpatient hospitalizations and big co-insurance. These plans are attractive to people who think that they are unlikely to be in the hospital but could see themselves at the urgent care or PCP a few times.

The green arrow points to a single silver plan sold in South Dakota where the deductible and the maximum out of pocket is $4,200. All of the cost sharing is in the deductible. This plan’s cost sharing design is attractive to someone who knows that they have a massive set of claims coming as their total exposure is far less than it could be for other ~70% actuarial value plans.

There is tremendous amount of cost sharing variation within state and even within county for a single metal tier. This makes comparing plans and expected expenditures difficult without expert support. It also makes academic analysis challenging. This is why I’m looking at California as their rule sets waives away most of the variation and allows for far cleaner comparisons even at the cost of potential generalizability.

Buying insurance is tough in the best choice environment. The ACA individual markets are not that even if they are better choice environments than the unregulated insurance market as analyzed by the GAO.