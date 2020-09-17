I was busy with work yesterday, so I missed this. Thought I’d post if you did, too.

There’s no feeling like finishing a book, and I’m proud of this one. In A Promised Land, I try to provide an honest accounting of my presidency, the forces we grapple with as a nation, and how we can heal our divisions and make democracy work for everybody. pic.twitter.com/T1QSZVDvOm — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 17, 2020

If we take back our Democracy Nov 3, I’ll order this book. Otherwise, I don’t think I could manage to read it. It would be too painful.

Now for something completely different. My oldest brother is a teacher and he shared this on FB yesterday. Covid is probably hastening a career change for him:

Open thread