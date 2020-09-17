Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The house always wins.

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Han shot first.

Wetsuit optional.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

We still have time to mess this up!

I personally stopped the public option…

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Shocking, but not surprising.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Yes we did.

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Just a few bad apples.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Verified, but limited!

The Math Demands It!

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

What fresh hell is this?

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Open Thread: Biden on Covid-19 and a Little Princess Bride Fun

Open Thread: Biden on Covid-19 and a Little Princess Bride Fun

by | 28 Comments

This post is in: 

I was busy with work yesterday, so I missed this. Thought I’d post if you did, too.

If we take back our Democracy Nov 3, I’ll order this book. Otherwise, I don’t think I could manage to read it. It would be too painful.

Now for something completely different. My oldest brother is a teacher and he shared this on FB yesterday. Covid is probably hastening a career change for him:

Open Thread: Biden on Covid-19 and a Little Princess Bride Fun 3

Open Thread: Biden on Covid-19 and a Little Princess Bride Fun 2

Open Thread: Biden on Covid-19 and a Little Princess Bride Fun 1

Open Thread: Biden on Covid-19 and a Little Princess Bride Fun

Open thread

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • bemused
  • Benw
  • Betty Cracker
  • Danielx
  • Emma
  • Immanentize
  • Jeffro
  • JPL
  • mad citizen
  • Matt McIrvin
  • Ohio Mom
  • patrick II
  • Quinerly
  • raven
  • SFAW
  • SiubhanDuinne
  • TaMara (HFG)
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    28Comments

    3. 3.

      Danielx

      In central Indiana it’s definitely feeling like September, getting cooler. But it’s clear and the sky should be beautiful crisp blue and it’s like pale blue shading into hazy gray.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Emma

      Mandy Patinkin was such a gem in the WI Dems fundraiser. One of the best moments was when he changed his camera angle right before he reunited with Fezzik, so that he was looking “up” at him. My heart.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      raven

      Michael Stipe on our predicament in Athens.

      Although I now call New York City home, Athens, Georgia, has been a base to me since the late 1970s. It’s where I started REM, and it is a place that I have returned to again and again, even as I have travelled and lived in other places around the globe. Sadly, Athens – also home to the University of Georgia – is now a place that exemplifies the most dangerous aspects of public policy decision-making amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Jeffro

      It’s the most obvious presidential failure in the history of presidential failures: trumpov’s utter inability to do anything (other than the wrong things) to fight the coronavirus.

      Sorry you can’t go to school, kids.  Sorry your kids can’t go to school, parents.  Sorry you can’t party down, college kids.  Sorry y’all can’t enjoy a concert or Broadway show, America.  Sorry your small business went under, 100k small business owners.  Sorry you’re pushing up daisies, 200k (for now) American dead.

      “I don’t take any responsibility” – DJT, all day every day.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TaMara (HFG)

      @Danielx: We are under a “don’t go outside” alert because of smoke. Mostly from the west coast, but we still have a few fires.

      Unfortunately, I’m in the middle of a project I need to finish before the landscaper and crew come tomorrow. So outside I must go.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      bemused

      Friend text me photo of Biden lawn sign in PA.

      RURAL, NOT STUPID!

      BIDEN

      2020

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Ohio Mom

      Zhena gogolia @1:

      I have very dry eyes, it’s an RA thing. In addition to eyedrops, I sometimes find hot compresses helpful. Put a clean washcloth under a hot tap, wring it, and place over eyes for a few minutes.

      That helps the tear ducts that line your eyelids get unclogged.

      Tears are fascinating. They aren’t just salt water, they are very complex, with three different layers. I could go on for a while, but I’ll stop here.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      patrick II

      Last night Rachel did the math for “herd immunity” which I wish could be put into a shorter commercial for everybody.

      Herd immunity requires about 70% of the population become infected.

      .70 x 320,000,000 (the U.S. population) = 224,000,000 people will need to be infected.

      So far in the U.S. the virus is killing about 3% of the people it infects. So

      .03 x 224,000,000 = 6.720,000 deaths to gain herd immunity.

      if blood transfusion or some other miracle cure comes along that might reduce morbidity to 1%, then there will still be 2,200,000 dead people as our most optimistic estimate.

      Donald, nor the people he “explains” it to have any idea of the cost or even the proper name of “herd mentality” which is “herd immunity”.

      These numbers aren’t hard.  In addition to requiring tax disclosure for future presidents, we should require a multiplication and division test.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Quinerly

      @Emma: I had a Mandy encounter in a Santa Fe restaurant in Feb! I was sitting across from him (and his wife, I later found a pic on line to verify). They were eating late breakfast. I was having a early lunch with Sangria. 💚 Didn’t recognize him at first. Lots of beard, they were sharing a newspaper and he was playing with his phone. I recognized his voice, looked up, stared. He looked straight at me and smiled. Eyes kinda twinkling. Raised his coffee cup in kinda a “cheers” salute as I was holding my Sangria. I don’t know but like to think it was in appreciation that I was keeping quite and not making a big deal out of it. I don’t know for sure. We had the same waitress and she obviously had no clue. He and his wife left before me. So I thought they were well on their way after I paid my check and left the table. Walked out and they were standing on the corner, discussing their plans for the day. We again smiled at each other, wife smiled and nodded. The he said, “Nice boots.” I almost fainted. Didn’t take off those tall shaft, square toed Tony Lamas for days. 😎

      Reply
    14. 14.

      SiubhanDuinne

      I’m about to watch a streaming funeral mass. Just learned this morning that my cousin’s best friend’s son (35) took his own life last week. I never knew the young man, but I’ve met/talked to on the phone/emailed with his father many times, so I’m going to watch as a way of paying my respects to the family.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      mad citizen

      @Danielx: Also in central Indiana (Fishers).  I was just outside watering and didn’t notice the sky, but took another look and you are right, it is not as blue as it would be on a sun day like this–hazy.

      Saw a story about the smoke aggravating/exacerbating Covid symptoms by inflaming your lungs; making you perhaps more susceptible to catching it; or if you have if, you are coughing more and hence more likely to spread it.

      So the policy to ignore climate change makes the policy to ignore COVID worse.  It’s the typical lose-lose prospect of Republican rule.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      zhena gogolia

      @Ohio Mom:

      Thanks. I think it was you who suggested it. My doctor had suggested Thera-Tears a while ago, but I never used them, but now I love them.

      I’m on Zoom intensely some days, and it is brutal on the eyes.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      patrick II

      The thing about combining the strategies of herd immunity and quickly developing an immunization is that they are not a coherent combination of strategies.  If you really think that there will be an immunization shot for everyone in the next few months that will make people safe, you spare as many people as possible in the meantime, because in a few months immunization will save their lives.  You don’t do herd immunity which will get as many people sick as possible just before the cure that will save their lives comes along. That would be a long term strategy for the possibility you will not develop an immunization therapy anytime in the foreseeable future.

      Combining them means you are killing as many people as possible just before the cure comes that would save them.  It is stupid, stupid, stupid and thoughtless.  Two happy escape words, “immunization” and “herd immunity” that have come together in Donald’s mind without any understanding of what the real-world implications of those words are — other than if he repeats them often enough it will help with the election.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      zhena gogolia

      @Quinerly:

      What a nice story. I like celebrities who do that. I got smiled at by Elliot Spitzer (pre-disgrace) and I really appreciated it (I know, he’s a politician, but still). And Al Gore was really gracious when I met him on a plane. But when I saw Julianne Moore and smiled at her, although I had no intention of approaching her, we were just passing on a sidewalk, she scowled and pulled her hair across her face quite demonstratively. I’ve never felt the same about her since!

      ETA: Eliot Spitzer

      Peter Strzok

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      @raven:

      Well said.

      The UG statement on football: yes, student voting on campus: no, too dangerous is the most deeply corrupt thing I’ve seen uttered by a university not named Liberty. WTactualF?

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Matt McIrvin

      @patrick II:

      So far in the U.S. the virus is killing about 3% of the people it infects.

      I think that’s actually high. It’s closer to a 2% CFR across the whole country; and that’s confirmed cases– many people seem to get asymptomatically infected and never even test positive; the true infection fatality rate is probably closer to 1%. That’s pretty much the number I’ve been assuming in ballpark estimates.

      That is, as you said, still a couple million dead. Even if half the country has preexisting cross-immunity because of some other coronavirus infection (which I’ve heard suggested), it’s a million dead. I don’t see how people can talk blithely about herd immunity and not come to grips with that number.

      Also, it’s higher in some places than others. CFR in Massachusetts is closer to 4%, which probably has to do with who’s getting infected (older/less-healthy people).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      WaterGirl

      You guys are gonna make me watch The Princess Bride, aren’t you?  I have never seen it.  I did pay my $27 to the Wisconsin Dems just on principle.

      They were clever enough to come up with that, and they are working their butts off to win in November.

      Anybody know how much they raised from that?  I’m guessing maybe 3-5 million?

      Reply
    27. 27.

      WaterGirl

      @zhena gogolia:  Mandy Patinkin is the best part of the original Princess Bride?  Or are you talking about their reading?

      I didn’t actually watch the reading – I clicked on it twice but unless you know the original, it made no sense, so I clicked off again.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.