On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts.
Is it just me, or does that last photo seem like it belongs in a set with Wag’s photo of the woman who was practicing her gymnastics in Paris? ~WaterGirl
Architecture has always fascinated me, an I would have trained to be an architect if the economy of the early 80’s hadn’t been so dismal. On of my favorite subjects for photography has been details of buildings. I would like to share some of my favorites over the past few years.
Looking up at the roof of the foyer of the Library.
A view of the ceiling of the Orthodox Cathedral in Tallinn, Estonia. Tallinn is the spectacular capital city in Estonia. The entire downtown is a UNECSO World Heritage Site, one of the best preserved Medieval cities in all of Europe. Well worth a couple of days to explore.
Yeah, I know. Th edge of the photo says March 82. I shot this using a photo app that was pretty interesting called Hipstamatic. There were a ton of fun retro filters that you could use to great effect. This was shot at 5 AM prior to an international flight, so the concourse was deserted.
On the same trip as our Estonia trip we spent a couple of weeks in Finland. It is an amazing country, with a happy vitality that is infectious. If I could get dual citizenship to any country in Europe, it would be Finland. This is a shot looking down a staircase in the contemporary art museum. in downtown Helsinki.
An exterior shot of the Guggenheim in Bilbao.
Sacred Familia, Gaudi’s architectural masterpiece in Barcelona, is a delight. The stained glass windows provide washes of color that pain the interior columns with magic.
In the upper reaches of the Seattle Public Library are a series of reflective hallways that produce magic.
