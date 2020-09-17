Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Mission Accomplished!

Also, too.

Just a few bad apples.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

I personally stopped the public option…

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

How has Obama failed you today?

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Han shot first.

We still have time to mess this up!

What fresh hell is this?

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

The house always wins.

Verified, but limited!

Too inconsequential to be sued

Technically true, but collectively nonsense.

Yes we did.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road / On The Road – Wag – Architectural Details

On The Road – Wag – Architectural Details

by | Leave a Comment

This post is in: ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts.

Submit Your Photos

Is it just me, or does that last photo seem like it belongs in a set with Wag’s photo of the woman who was practicing her gymnastics in Paris?  ~WaterGirl

Wag

Architecture has always fascinated me, an I would have trained to be an architect if the economy of the early 80’s hadn’t been so dismal. On of my favorite subjects for photography has been details of buildings. I would like to share some of my favorites over the past few years.

On The Road - Wag - Architectural details 6
JFK Presidential Library, Boston

Looking up at the roof of the foyer of the Library.

On The Road - Wag - Architectural details 5
St Alexander Nevsky Cathedral, Tallinn, Estonia

A view of the ceiling of the Orthodox Cathedral in Tallinn, Estonia. Tallinn is the spectacular capital city in Estonia. The entire downtown is a UNECSO World Heritage Site, one of the best preserved Medieval cities in all of Europe. Well worth a couple of days to explore.

On The Road - Wag - Architectural details 4
Dulles International Airport

Yeah, I know. Th edge of the photo says March 82. I shot this using a photo app that was pretty interesting called Hipstamatic. There were a ton of fun retro filters that you could use to great effect. This was shot at 5 AM prior to an international flight, so the concourse was deserted.

On The Road - Wag - Architectural details 3
Kiasma Museum, Helsinki

On the same trip as our Estonia trip we spent a couple of weeks in Finland. It is an amazing country, with a happy vitality that is infectious. If I could get dual citizenship to any country in Europe, it would be Finland. This is a shot looking down a staircase in the contemporary art museum. in downtown Helsinki.

On The Road - Wag - Architectural details 2
Guggenheim Museum, Bilbao, Spain

An exterior shot of the Guggenheim in Bilbao.

On The Road - Wag - Architectural details 1
Sacrada Familia, Barcelona

Sacred Familia, Gaudi’s architectural masterpiece in Barcelona, is a delight. The stained glass windows provide washes of color that pain the interior columns with magic.

On The Road - Wag - Architectural details
Seattle Public Library

In the upper reaches of the Seattle Public Library are a series of reflective hallways that produce magic.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

    Filtered Commenters

    No filtered commenters available.

      Settings




      Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

      Leave a Comment

      Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

      If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

      Clear Comment

      To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.