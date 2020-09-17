On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts. Submit Your Photos

A memory, in pictures, of a once in a lifetime experience. ~WaterGirl

In October of 2017 (remarkable timing as I look back), my wife and I were fortunate enough to get tickets (free!) to ‘Dame de Cœur’ (Queen of Hearts) sound-and-light show at Notre Dame Cathedral.

Standing in front of the cathedral at dusk, we had very little idea what to expect. With a story about a downed pilot in WW1 being cared for booming out in french from enormous speakers, the front of Notre Dame became a projection screen. The next hour was amazing.