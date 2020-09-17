On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.
On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts.
A memory, in pictures, of a once in a lifetime experience. ~WaterGirl
slipz
In October of 2017 (remarkable timing as I look back), my wife and I were fortunate enough to get tickets (free!) to ‘Dame de Cœur’ (Queen of Hearts) sound-and-light show at Notre Dame Cathedral.
Standing in front of the cathedral at dusk, we had very little idea what to expect. With a story about a downed pilot in WW1 being cared for booming out in french from enormous speakers, the front of Notre Dame became a projection screen. The next hour was amazing.
Arrival at dusk.
A couple of images, all animated and in service of the story (which I barely understood – extremely limited French on my part).
Another pic. (The videos are better).
At the end of the show, the doors were thrown open and everyone had to exit the area through the cathedral itself. Smoke billowing, the organ in full throat, and really spooky lighting. An incredible experience, even more so given the future to be…
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings