On The Road After Dark – slipz – Paris: Dame de Cœur

On The Road After Dark – slipz – Paris: Dame de Cœur

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts.

Submit Your Photos

A memory, in pictures, of a once in a lifetime experience.  ~WaterGirl

slipz

In October of 2017 (remarkable timing as I look back), my wife and I were fortunate enough to get tickets (free!) to ‘Dame de Cœur’ (Queen of Hearts) sound-and-light show at Notre Dame Cathedral.

Standing in front of the cathedral at dusk, we had very little idea what to expect. With a story about a downed pilot in WW1 being cared for booming out in french from enormous speakers, the front of Notre Dame became a projection screen. The next hour was amazing.

On The Road - slipz - Paris: Dame de Cœur 3
Paris, FranceOctober 20, 2017

Arrival at dusk.

On The Road - slipz - Paris: Dame de Cœur 2
Paris, FranceOctober 20, 2017

A couple of images, all animated and in service of the story (which I barely understood – extremely limited French on my part).

On The Road - slipz - Paris: Dame de Cœur 1
Paris, FranceOctober 20, 2017

Another pic. (The videos are better).

On The Road - slipz - Paris: Dame de Cœur
Paris, FranceOctober 20, 2017

At the end of the show, the doors were thrown open and everyone had to exit the area through the cathedral itself. Smoke billowing, the organ in full throat, and really spooky lighting. An incredible experience, even more so given the future to be…

    11Comments

    4. 4.

      J R in WV

      Well, I’m nearly speechless on this!

      They lit that whole front of the cathedral up, didn’t they!??~??! Looks like for the whole hour or more.

      When we visited Firenze, Italy (aka Florence for the English) we wandered into a building that once was a church, now a combination museum / art center, with a show projected on the whole interior of the church about Leonardo de Vinci, ran about an hour, 3-D laser projectors. We were awed by the work. Leonardo was a big deal in Firenze.

      This must have far exceeded that show, a much larger facility to show the light show. Amazing, thanks for sharing. If there’s a link to the show on line, someone please share it with it.

      ETA:  Great photos for after dark — thanks so much for sharing this with all the Jackals like me!! Wonderful both coming and going~!!~

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Mary G

      Except for shuffling through the church, this projection of content onto a wall outside would be good in these times. That is really beautiful.

      Reply

