Republican donors are such suckers. https://t.co/X7TcBwky4d — Dana Houle (@DanaHoule) September 16, 2020

The ‘Democrat’ (not Democratic) is a signifier, of course: They don’t want to risk being mistaken for actual Democrats, but they do want to pretend that their animosity towards Biden has a basis beyond DEM MAN BAD.

… Democrat Voters Against Joe Biden is a project of an existing nonprofit advocacy group called Americans for Responsible Government, meaning it can engage in limited politicking and is not required to disclose its donors. Curiously, though it is not explicitly political, the group’s online donation page includes disclaimer language required only of registered political committees advising donors that they can only donate $2,800 per election. No such donation limits exist for nonprofits. DVAJB set up a website in July and began running Facebook ads this month attacking Biden. The former vice president’s “mental state is slipping and we can’t let him become the most powerful man on Earth,” one of the ads declares… Crossover partisan appeal, or the appearance of it, is an asset that presidential campaigns and their supporters frequently seek. And DVAJB’s formation comes as a pro-Biden counterpart, Republican Voters Against Trump, gathers and publishes its own video testimonials of GOP voters who say they won’t back the president’s re-election bid. DVAJB appears to have been created as an explicit answer to that group. Language on its website is copied nearly verbatim from the RVAT website, with some minor stylistic changes and Biden’s name switched out for Trump’s…

In Trumpworld, parasitism is the sincerest form of flattery.



…[DVAJB founder Steve] Nickolas said the group hopes to begin gathering testimonials that it can then use to produce ads knocking the Democratic presidential nominee. He said he also hopes to recruit like-minded individuals from across the aisle to serve in leadership roles for the group. “We don’t have Democrats right now serving in a board capacity,” he said. “But we certainly will invite that type of input as soon as we possibly can.” As for funding, Nickolas said he’ll be relying largely on grassroots donations. One of his most prominent political projects, an advocacy group called Americans for Responsible Leadership, “had some support from the Koch Brothers, but this one is totally on our shoulders here in Scottsdale.” Nickolas founded Americans for Responsible Leadership in 2011 along with a former chairman of the Arizona Republican Party. And it soon found itself at the center of a major campaign finance scandal. In 2013, ARL and an affiliated group paid a $1 million fine to California authorities to settle allegations that they illegally laundered $11 million in contributions to a political group in the state. Nickolas said his experience being targeted during that ordeal by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Biden’s running mate and at the time California’s attorney general, has given him “a personal stake in this election.” Harris, he said, “ran us through the wringer… Her tactics were appalling and I was very upset with how it was handled.”…

I’m sure he was, yes.

Over on the ‘intellectual’ side of the anti-Democrat movement, former unrepentant Jesse Helms staffer Danielle Pletka scored a Washington Post op-ed complaining that she could not possibly vote for Joe Biden, because he was entirely too friendly with… a dark-skinned outside agitator woman! The horror!

Pletka in 2008: “it turns out that living under Saddam Hussein’s tyranny for decades conditioned Iraqis to accept unearned leadership, to embrace sect and tribe over ideas, and to tolerate unbridled corruption.” https://t.co/b0HuPbVGnF In 2020: https://t.co/3BbPTu7vcx — Matt Duss (@mattduss) September 15, 2020

The second-most-popular Washington Post opinion story is openly, specifically, savagely mocking the editorial in the top spot. pic.twitter.com/YB552ogdlU — Stephen Thompson (@idislikestephen) September 15, 2020



(Petri’s satire of Pletkin is, of course, hilarious.)