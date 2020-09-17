Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread: Just Tithing Their God-King

Late Night Open Thread: Just Tithing Their God-King

14 Comments

The ‘Democrat’ (not Democratic) is a signifier, of course: They don’t want to risk being mistaken for actual Democrats, but they do want to pretend that their animosity towards Biden has a basis beyond DEM MAN BAD.

Democrat Voters Against Joe Biden is a project of an existing nonprofit advocacy group called Americans for Responsible Government, meaning it can engage in limited politicking and is not required to disclose its donors. Curiously, though it is not explicitly political, the group’s online donation page includes disclaimer language required only of registered political committees advising donors that they can only donate $2,800 per election. No such donation limits exist for nonprofits.

DVAJB set up a website in July and began running Facebook ads this month attacking Biden. The former vice president’s “mental state is slipping and we can’t let him become the most powerful man on Earth,” one of the ads declares…

Crossover partisan appeal, or the appearance of it, is an asset that presidential campaigns and their supporters frequently seek. And DVAJB’s formation comes as a pro-Biden counterpart, Republican Voters Against Trump, gathers and publishes its own video testimonials of GOP voters who say they won’t back the president’s re-election bid. DVAJB appears to have been created as an explicit answer to that group. Language on its website is copied nearly verbatim from the RVAT website, with some minor stylistic changes and Biden’s name switched out for Trump’s…

In Trumpworld, parasitism is the sincerest form of flattery.

…[DVAJB founder Steve] Nickolas said the group hopes to begin gathering testimonials that it can then use to produce ads knocking the Democratic presidential nominee. He said he also hopes to recruit like-minded individuals from across the aisle to serve in leadership roles for the group. “We don’t have Democrats right now serving in a board capacity,” he said. “But we certainly will invite that type of input as soon as we possibly can.”

As for funding, Nickolas said he’ll be relying largely on grassroots donations. One of his most prominent political projects, an advocacy group called Americans for Responsible Leadership, “had some support from the Koch Brothers, but this one is totally on our shoulders here in Scottsdale.”

Nickolas founded Americans for Responsible Leadership in 2011 along with a former chairman of the Arizona Republican Party. And it soon found itself at the center of a major campaign finance scandal. In 2013, ARL and an affiliated group paid a $1 million fine to California authorities to settle allegations that they illegally laundered $11 million in contributions to a political group in the state.

Nickolas said his experience being targeted during that ordeal by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Biden’s running mate and at the time California’s attorney general, has given him “a personal stake in this election.” Harris, he said, “ran us through the wringer… Her tactics were appalling and I was very upset with how it was handled.”

I’m sure he was, yes.

Over on the ‘intellectual’ side of the anti-Democrat movement, former unrepentant Jesse Helms staffer Danielle Pletka scored a Washington Post op-ed complaining that she could not possibly vote for Joe Biden, because he was entirely too friendly with… a dark-skinned outside agitator woman! The horror!


(Petri’s satire of Pletkin is, of course, hilarious.)

      Ian

      From the wiki-

      A neoconservative, Pletka staunchly supported the Iraq War, holds hawkish views on Iran, defends the use of torture, and rejects the scientific consensus on climate change.

      West of the Rockies

      @Ian:

      So, clearly a guy who leans Blue…//

      My take is that this Dems Who Hate Joe group is trying to be The Lincoln Project for Republicans.  It ain’t working.  They’re lazy and incompetent.

      Jay

      It’s astounding that after a massive family separation operation, mass sexual assault of detainees, trapping immigrants in COVID-infected detention centers, and now reports of mass hysterectomies (which the US has done before), abolishing ICE is controversial.Where’s the line?— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 16, 2020

      Abolish ICE.— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) September 15, 2020

      I was in touch today with someone who was at Irwin; she reached out to me and is part of a broad network of sources that are necessary for my work as an immigration reporter. Trust me when I say there's more to come.— Aura Bogado (@aurabogado) September 16, 2020

      Marmot

      I’m usually not a fan of Petri’s schtick. But ohmygod is it perfect this time. I just want to shake her hand.

      Roger Moore

      @West of the Rockies:

      My take is that this Dems Who Hate Joe group is trying to be The Lincoln Project for Republicans. It ain’t working. They’re lazy and incompetent.

      The laziness and incompetence aren’t the most important factor.  The most important factor is that there is a group of prominent disaffected Republicans who despise Trump to the point they have been willing to turn on their party in order to stop him.  Those people formed the Lincoln Project organically, as far as I can tell without prompting from, or even consulting with, the Democrats.  There simply isn’t a corresponding group of prominent Democrats who see Biden as so far beyond the pale that they’ll break with their party and support Trump, and no degree of effort and cleverness on the Republicans’ part could conjure one.

      Mallard Filmore

      @Jay: Brian Cates (my brother sent me a link to his Twitter about 6 months ago) is scoffing at the idea that there are hysterectomies going on.

      Hysterectomies leave women bedridden for weeks afterwards.

      Have the victims been allowed to see outside doctors?  Have these operations been confirmed by more than accusations?

      Chetan Murthy

      @Mallard Filmore: IIUC, the concentration camp inmates are not allowed visits from third-party organizations with sufficient frequency and safety that such questions could be definitively answered by those third-party organizations.  Clearly we can’t trust the government that runs concentration camps, to tell us all is well inside.

      If Cates fails to understand this sort of simple point, really, what’s the point in engaging with him?  Or with anybody who parrots his line?

      Steeplejack

      @Mallard Filmore:

      Hysterectomies leave women bedridden for weeks afterwards.

      This appears to be bullshit.

      Abdominal hysterectomy. Most women go home 2-3 days after this surgery, but complete recovery takes from six to eight weeks. During this time, you need to rest at home. You should not be doing housework until you talk with your doctor about restrictions. There should be no lifting for the first two weeks. Walking is encouraged, but not heavy lifting.

      Vaginal or laparoscopic assisted vaginal hysterectomy (LAVH). A vaginal hysterectomy is less surgically invasive than an abdominal procedure, and recovery can be as short as two weeks. Most women come home the same day or the next. Walking is encouraged, but not heavy lifting.

      I have not read what type of hysterectomy these women had. Also, I’m sure there are some Balloon Juice readers who have had a hysterectomy and might be willing to weigh in.

