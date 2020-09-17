Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Deep State Coffee Girl

Breaking from The Post:

President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic showed a “flat out disregard for human life” because his “main concern was the economy and his reelection,” according to a senior adviser on the White House coronavirus task force who left the White House in August.

Olivia Troye, who worked as homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser to Vice President Pence for two years, said that the administration’s response cost lives and that she will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this fall because of her experience in the Trump White House.

“The president’s rhetoric and his own attacks against people in his administration trying to do the work, as well as the promulgation of false narratives and incorrect information of the virus have made this ongoing response a failure,” she said in an interview.

This is someone who was on the coronavirus task force just weeks ago. The White House is trying to dismiss her as a deep state coffee girl, but it sounds like she has the goods, including details about how Trump interfered with scientists who were trying to manage the pandemic and his inexcusable politicization of mask-wearing:

Trump rarely attended task force meetings and was briefed only on top-level discussions by Pence or the government’s public health officials. When Trump attended one meeting, Troye said, he spoke for 45 minutes about how poorly he was being treated by certain personalities on Fox News.

“He spent more time about who was going to call Fox and yell at them to set them straight than he did on the virus,” she said.

Troye is urging other Trump administration officials to speak out: “It took longer than it should have for every single one of us. All of us, myself included, should have spoken out sooner.”

Here’s hoping some of the courageous generals will profit from the deep state coffee girl’s example, step the fuck up already and spill all the goddamned tea.

 

      japa21

      I still remember 2012 when all those people were leaving the Obama WH and talking about how they were going to vote for Romney. Seemed like an endless stream of them.

      Oh wait, I may be misremembering.

      JoyceH

      Oh, I was just posting about this on the Biden’s dog thread. Want to say to watch the video, because the Post left out the best quote. Troye heard Trump say that maybe the Coronavirus was a good thing because “I don’t have to shake hands with all these disgusting people.” He’s referring to the adoring fans who man the rope lines.

      Mary G

      She’s already made a video in support of Republican voters against Trump:

      🚨🚨🚨NEW from @RVAT2020.Olivia Troye, VP Pence’s lead staffer on the COVID task force, resigned two months ago. Now she speaks out:”No matter how hard you worked…the president was going to do something detrimental to keeping Americans safe. It was awful. It was terrifying.” pic.twitter.com/nkz2WncE9i— Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) September 17, 2020

      Twitler said Covid was maybe a good thing because he hates shaking hands with those disgusting people at his rallies. Ok, I exaggerate a bit, but not much.

      ETA: WG got there first

      ETA 2: Joyce as well.

      the pollyanna from hell

      There will be heroes. Sheroes mostlyl

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JoyceH:

      He’s referring to the adoring fans who man the rope lines.

      that point needs to be hammered… trump was never gonna have the opportunity to shake my hand

      Baud

      I’m glad our nominee is a white dude.

      ETA: Relatedly, I’m pleasantly surprised that the media hasn’t been biting on the attempt to portray Kamala as a scary person, at least not that I’ve seen.

      Mary G

      President Trump signs an executive order to establish a ‘national commission to promote patriotic education’
      US President Donald Trump made the announcement about what he has dubbed “The 1776 Commission,” at the first White House Conference on American History. He said the commission will be aimed at establishing “patriotic” and “pro-America” education that will celebrate American history. In his remarks, Trump criticized the 1619 Project, a New York Times project that explores slavery’s legacy.

      "Our youth will be taught to love American with all of their heart and all of their souls," Trump said— Shannon Pettypiece (@spettypi) September 17, 2020

      The White House Conference on American History has not a single Black historian on it. Strange.— Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) September 17, 2020

      Baud

      @Mary G:

      President Trump signs an executive order to establish a ‘national commission to promote patriotic education’

      The Truth and Retribution Commission has to start somewhere.

      Brachiator

      This is someone who was on the coronavirus task force just weeks ago. The White House is trying to dismiss her as a deep state coffee girl

      Sounds like she’s got the beans, but no axes to grind.

      It is good to see people getting away from Trump and telling what they know.

      And yeah, Trump die-hards will, in fact, die hard. But I want them to see and have to look at what he has done, from people who used to work there and who have had enough.

      New lyrics for an old song…

      Everybody’s talking ’bout deep state, News fake, Algorithms,  Send me DMs

      All we are saying,

      Is give peace a chance.

      All we are saying…

      debbie

      @JoyceH:

      I remember seeing a photo of a waiting crowd and a thick line drawn on the ground which the people were not allowed to cross. It was further away than arm’s length. Proof he believes in aerosols!

      lowtechcyclist

      @WaterGirl: Just when we thought we couldn’t be shocked.

      Nope, still not shocked.  Everything she said about Trump was 100% in character for him.  His disdain for those who worship the ground he walks on doesn’t surprise me, let alone shock  me. Just one more piece of confirmation of what he very clearly is.

      I’m glad for her that she found the courage to leave and take a stand now, rather than next year when it won’t matter.  That took guts.  I’m sure that in her personal life, she is surrounded by loyal Trumpists, both family and friends.  It’s going to be tough going for her for quite some time.  But as Jesus said, what does it profit you to gain the whole world at the cost of your soul?  She will lose a great deal, but she has saved her self.  Maybe she should have done so earlier, but at least she’s done so now.

      kindness

      I have no hope that anyone who works for this White House has any integrity at all.  They won’t quit.  They are ticks buried under the flesh and will have to be dug out by Uncle Joe’s people when they come in in January.

      germy

      The new group Democrat Voters Against Joe Biden is run by a fmr GOP Senate candidate, a GOP activist who paid $1M to settle allegations of illicit politicking, and a self-described celebrity psychic. One thing it appears to be missing: any actual Democrats https://t.co/iDbgI8jN1a— Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) September 16, 2020

      Your first hint is that actual Democrats would never call themselves “Democrat Voters” https://t.co/OWK1vw91c0— Julian Sanchez (@normative) September 16, 2020

      germy

      @JoyceH:  Troye heard Trump say that maybe the Coronavirus was a good thing because “I don’t have to shake hands with all these disgusting people.” He’s referring to the adoring fans who man the rope lines.

      If we had it on tape it might be a real “A Face In The Crowd” moment.

      Then again, maybe not, knowing the depth of his base’s devotion.

       

      EDIT:  I see you commented on this before I got the idea.  I should read more comments before I try to weigh in.

      The Moar You Know

      President Trump signs an executive order to establish a ‘national commission to promote patriotic education’

      @Mary G: I have noticed that a fair number of the “executive orders” that Trump announces on Twitter are not, in fact, executive orders. They don’t exist. The White House posts the ones that exist and are signed. This isn’t there.

        WaterGirl

        @Immanentize: I’m pretty sure Elizabelle was not talking about front pagers, and was indeed talking about this person, and the one who resigned last week.

        My contact doesn’t allow me to disagree with Baud, though, so I am in a bit of a pickle. :-)

        Betty Cracker

        JFC! NYT:

        C.D.C. Didn’t Write Testing Guidance Published on Its Website, Officials Say

        A controversial guideline saying people without Covid-19 symptoms didn’t need to get tested for the virus came from H.H.S. officials and skipped the C.D.C.’s scientific review process.

        germy

        Democrat Voters Against Joe Biden is a project of an existing nonprofit advocacy group called Americans for Responsible Government, meaning it can engage in limited politicking and is not required to disclose its donors. Curiously, though it is not explicitly political, the group’s online donation page includes disclaimer language required only of registered political committees advising donors that they can only donate $2,800 per election. No such donation limits exist for nonprofits.

        DVAJB set up a website in July and began running Facebook ads this month attacking Biden. The former vice president’s “mental state is slipping and we can’t let him become the most powerful man on Earth,” one of the ads declares.

        As part of its anti-Biden efforts, DVAJB is soliciting video testimonials from Democrats who say they won’t support Biden in November. So far, the group has posted just one video, from a man named Tracy in Phoenix, Arizona. Public records and social media postings reveal that his full name is Tracy Chavez, that his son is a field organizer for the Trump campaign, and that—per his son—he has been a Trump supporter since the 1980s.

        https://www.thedailybeast.com/democrat-voters-against-joe-biden-group-has-trump-fanatics-a-psychic-but-no-actual-dems

        Chris Johnson

        Trump trying to make a ‘1776’ project is a way of him invoking the number 17. QAnon people use 17 to stand in for Q (much like 88 for HH) when they don’t want to be seen talking directly about Q. Trump is signaling to QAnon again, which ain’t good, but which is predictable.

        JMG

        NBC Network News (way larger audience than any cable show) leads with this woman’s charges. ABC leads with Barr’s speech last night. CBS with White House vs. CDC. These are not good stories for Trump. Let’s be real, all he has going for him is white racism (very very powerful) and the sunk cost fallacy (also powerful).

        germy

        @JMG:  The networks and the beltway press smell blood.  They want a horserace, so they want to prop trump up.  But they also can’t resist biting him while he’s down.  Their jaws twitch while they report their “tightening” polls.

        lowtechcyclist

        @WaterGirl: I think there may be something to that.  Especially because she’s known what Trump knew and how little he did about it just as long as Woodward’s known.

        The difference is that Woodward may have had one less book if he’d reported that interview at the time, but he wouldn’t have lost any friends, his life wouldn’t have noticeably changed.  Troye’s going to lose a lot of friends, and I bet her Thanksgiving will be extremely awkward this year, and quite possibly for many years to come.

        I don’t personally know any ex-evangelicals, but I’ve known quite a few online.  Their families are evangelicals, their friends and schoolmates were all evangelicals, etc. When they realize they can’t be that anymore (whether they remain Christian or not), they lose their whole world.  Someone who was in Pence’s inner circle is surely in the same situation.

        I think she should have jumped ship much earlier, but I know how hard it must have been.  I keep coming back to that, and the fact that it would have cost Woodward nothing other than one more best-seller.  I admire her, but Woodward is right down there with the shit in my septic tank.

        Elizabelle

        Hey Imm and baud:   No, I really did mean “the women” because I was seeing Troye through the lens of Marie Yovanovich and Sally Yates and Fiona Hill.  Mary Trump.

        But especially, the lens today of Jennifer Rubin, who is busily sawing off the “I’m a conservative, but not Trump” branch.

        And:  it is a pleasure to think of Lt Col Vindman, his brother, Amb. Taylor, and everyone else who has stood for truth during this shitshow of a maladministration.

        Here’s Jennifer Rubin’s column.  She is having more of her John Cole moment, in public, although she’s not reconsidered St. Reagan yet.  Patience.

        WaPost:
        Why I dropped ‘conservative’ from my Twitter profile

        Let’s be honest: There is no conservative movement or party today. There is a Republican Party thoroughly infused with racism and intellectually corrupted by right-wing nationalism. But there is no party that believes in less or small government (though expect the GOP to hypocritically resume singing that tune as soon as a Democrat steps into the Oval Office).

         

        ….  If adherents cannot defend their position without resorting to conspiracy theories, factual misrepresentation and racism, perhaps what they are adhering to is fundamentally flawed. The need to invent a scary, socialist-possessed Joe Biden to justify reelecting President Trump (as my colleagues have delightfully parodied) strongly suggests there is no morally defensible reason for reelecting a man who thinks our covid-19 deaths wouldn’t look so bad if we just ignored blue states. (First, that’s monstrous, and second, the states with spiking infection and death rates are red states.)

        There is a healthy debate about whether Republicans were always racist frauds. My friend Stuart Stevens has a strong case to make that they were.  ….. While I continue to believe that decent, honorable conservatives such as George H.W. Bush, John McCain and, yes, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) were or are sincere patriots, I am forced to concede the racist, xenophobic and anti-intellectual element in the party was far more pronounced than I was willing to admit.
        So if “conservative” has no meaning and if many of the 1980 positions (e.g., infinitely reducing taxes for the wealthy, hostility to the New Deal) are entirely unsuited to our current challenges, what ideology properly fits ex-Republicans unwilling to swallow the lies or descend into intellectual dishonesty?

         

        [Rattles off a list which — surprise — is how Democrats actually legislate, and then gives them credit for doing so]

        There are very, very few self-identified Republicans on the national stage who meet that criteria (okay, maybe just Romney) and only a handful at the state or local level (e.g., Govs. Larry Hogan of Maryland and Charlie Baker of Massachusetts). Most are out of government (e.g., former governors John Kasich of Ohio, William F. Weld of Massachusetts and Jeb Bush of Florida).

        There are many (but not all) Democrats, including former vice president Joe Biden, I believe, who represent that world view. We will see how he does if elected. For now, the objective remains removal of Trump and obliteration of a party that has grievously betrayed democracy and abandoned simple decency and honesty. Whatever alternative to the toxic waste dump of the Trump GOP arises to replace it may be worth considering — but only if it embodies the most basic American creed (“We the people. . .”) and abandons veneration of authoritarianism.

        Sayonara, GOP fig leaf.

        Heading out for a while.  The botanical garden is having its “After 5” in pouring rain tonight because I think it’s just occurred to the bright minds running the place that (1) they’ve lost half of their summer Thursday nights to storms and canceling too early for storms that did not arrive [last week, for example] and (2)  maybe they’ve got a band that said “pay us, rain or shine.”  It really has been stupid management.  They should have rain date events, especially since they were closed half the year already, and this brings in food and alcohol sales …. anyway, catch you later.

        And yea, Olivia, Jennifer, Lt. Col V, everyone who is out there being a dissident (like us).

        japa21

        @lowtechcyclist:

         

        I think she should have jumped ship much earlier, but I know how hard it must have been. I keep coming back to that, and the fact that it would have cost Woodward nothing other than one more best-seller.

        Actually, if she had just jumped ship earlier and come out with this it would have been cast aside as just another embittered ex-employee (as the Pence team has already said). But it has more of a ring of truth to it simply because of Woodward’s book.

