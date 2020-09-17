President Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic showed a “flat out disregard for human life” because his “main concern was the economy and his reelection,” according to a senior adviser on the White House coronavirus task force who left the White House in August. Olivia Troye, who worked as homeland security, counterterrorism and coronavirus adviser to Vice President Pence for two years, said that the administration’s response cost lives and that she will vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden this fall because of her experience in the Trump White House. “The president’s rhetoric and his own attacks against people in his administration trying to do the work, as well as the promulgation of false narratives and incorrect information of the virus have made this ongoing response a failure,” she said in an interview.

This is someone who was on the coronavirus task force just weeks ago. The White House is trying to dismiss her as a deep state coffee girl, but it sounds like she has the goods, including details about how Trump interfered with scientists who were trying to manage the pandemic and his inexcusable politicization of mask-wearing:

Trump rarely attended task force meetings and was briefed only on top-level discussions by Pence or the government’s public health officials. When Trump attended one meeting, Troye said, he spoke for 45 minutes about how poorly he was being treated by certain personalities on Fox News. “He spent more time about who was going to call Fox and yell at them to set them straight than he did on the virus,” she said.

Troye is urging other Trump administration officials to speak out: “It took longer than it should have for every single one of us. All of us, myself included, should have spoken out sooner.”

Here’s hoping some of the courageous generals will profit from the deep state coffee girl’s example, step the fuck up already and spill all the goddamned tea.