JUST IN: CDC Director Robert Redfield says at a Senate hearing he sees a #Covid19 vaccine being "generally available to the American public" in the "late second quarter, third quarter 2021" pic.twitter.com/8w2904TGhN — Bloomberg QuickTake (@QuickTake) September 16, 2020

The best defense we currently have against this virus are the important mitigation efforts of wearing a mask, washing your hands, social distancing and being careful about crowds. #COVID19 — Dr. Robert R. Redfield (@CDCDirector) September 16, 2020

The active number of COVID-19 cases in the US continues to level off at just over 2.5 million. pic.twitter.com/2mn1HUw59A — Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec) September 17, 2020





I remember this headline: "Kushner's coronavirus team shied away from a national strategy, believing that the virus was hitting Democratic states hardest and that they could blame governors" https://t.co/C09dT4xu1S — Bryan Harnsberger Psy.D (@PSYCH_HYPE) September 16, 2020

Top ten US states for coronavirus deaths include the following won by Trump in 2016:

Texas

Florida

Pennsylvania

Michigan

Georgia — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) September 16, 2020

Trump: "If you take the blue states out, we’re at a level that I don’t think anybody in the world would be at. We’re really at a very low level." Except!https://t.co/uxvgKFuShG pic.twitter.com/fhP5VcKs3G — Philip Bump (@pbump) September 17, 2020

This entire fracas came just a couple hours after Joe Biden gave remarks warning the politicization of the administration's COVID-19 response could undermine public confidence in its actions. https://t.co/RLKBjIfQ5t — Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) September 17, 2020

Bet Netanyahu and his entourage are just thrilled about this:

NEW: Multiple White House staff have tested positive for COVID-19 today. The White House press pool was just informed, but Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is not releasing any further information. This comes less than 24 hours after international leaders met with President Trump. — Travis Akers (@travisakers) September 16, 2020

======

Red Cross warned that the novel coronavirus is driving discrimination towards vulnerable communities in Asia, including migrants and foreigners https://t.co/DJ3Vr2szyE pic.twitter.com/9FfpAuBfjQ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2020

India is now second in the world with the number of reported coronavirus infections with over 5.1 million cases, behind only the United States. Experts say its official death toll is likely an undercount. https://t.co/5TAWfzIXXH — The Associated Press (@AP) September 17, 2020

As the coronavirus rippled across Indonesia, it also carried a stigma that public health experts say has stopped people from getting tested in fear of being shunned, and complicated the response to the pandemic https://t.co/xkPOEPFxBh by @_KateLamb @stanleywidianto pic.twitter.com/WtLSLmEIaO — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2020

A raging coronavirus outbreak is casting a shadow over the usually festive Jewish New Year as Israel faces a second nationwide lockdown. By @IlanBenZion https://t.co/UCC7Etg8Yk — AP Middle East (@APMiddleEast) September 17, 2020

Medical workers in Spain's capital say they are experiencing an anxious sense of deja vu. Coronavirus cases are on the rise and intensive care units in Madrid are filling up again like they were before the height of the pandemic in March. https://t.co/ewE8mozOSf — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 16, 2020

Irish COVID-19 modeling group warns of exponential increase in cases https://t.co/YHY4RlHmYO pic.twitter.com/T9ARudbsZ8 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2020

Plans to ration Covid testing in England will prioritise healthcare and teachers https://t.co/VFt7OMxEgx — The Guardian (@guardian) September 16, 2020

Coronavirus: South Africa eases strict lockdown as cases drop https://t.co/ysDg7KCa26 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 17, 2020

Brazil registers 987 new deaths due to coronavirus https://t.co/WB3vtFf6h6 pic.twitter.com/GzAZulhenZ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 17, 2020

======

For a vaccine to be widely available in coming months, a long list of exceptionally difficult goals have to be met https://t.co/1w5YWb0HbD — Bloomberg (@business) September 16, 2020

… Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc have headed out at a rapid clip. The early data look promising, and late-stage trials in tens of thousands of volunteers could produce a rapid answer. But to deploy a vaccine widely by early next year, it’s worth keeping in mind what has to go right: – One of the vaccines has to work.

– The vaccine that works has to be one of the handful that are already in late-stage trials.

– There can’t be a major safety concern or delay.

– The clinical trials have to generate strong evidence.

– The FDA has to accept that evidence and review it rapidly.

– The manufacturing has to go near perfectly.

– Hundreds of millions of doses must be delivered around the country, likely with some degree of low-temperature storage requirements. Even in vaccination efforts that the U.S. runs every year, it’s hard to meet the goal of wide uptake. For the 2017-2018 flu season, only 37% of Americans actually got a vaccine, according to the CDC. Many people get it at work, at school, at a drugstores or in hospitals –places that are largely closed or that many Americans are avoiding because of the pandemic…

Funds available for #COVID19 #vaccination in the USA right now are literally exponentially below what is needed. Unless a few $billion materialize, immunization in 2020 — if it occurs at all — will be a symbolic event, involving small numbers of first responders & HCWers. https://t.co/MHhUda2OfW — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 16, 2020

A slew of studies from around the world has reported a disturbing trend: since the coronavirus pandemic started, there has been a significant rise in the proportion of pregnancies ending in stillbirths. https://t.co/1CAVDGnCMz — Nature (@nature) September 15, 2020

I don’t pretend to understand the full scientific details, but here’s a thread with an expert’s opinion on that Bannon-promoted ‘Chinese lab-made virus!!!1!’ story:

hoo boy. this is not a good paper at all. it pains greatly me to have to debunk claims made by a former colleague whom i respected a lot, but… yeah. here we go. https://t.co/thOsR4VWbl — Jasnah Kholin – ACAB (@wanderer_jasnah) September 15, 2020

it's like asking "if this virus has a regional pool in… i'unno, rural Mississippi, why did the outbreak start at Chicago O'Hare". it doesn't automatically mean lab release, much more likely it's due to high transit density. — Jasnah Kholin – ACAB (@wanderer_jasnah) September 15, 2020

What makes it a bad paper? Not my area of expertise so insight helpful. — Stephen Hoffman (@mdphdbfd) September 16, 2020

…claims it's labmade from a CoV scaffold that it could not be based off using a technique nobody would use to engineer a virus were they to even attempt such an endeavour, etc. — Jasnah Kholin – ACAB (@wanderer_jasnah) September 16, 2020

======

Almost 60% of business closures are now permanent, new Yelp data shows. https://t.co/d1AJKzrHP1 — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 16, 2020

ABC News reports the Trump administration offered to provide the Big 10 with enough coronavirus testing to restart college football. Meanwhile, the US is only conducting 62% of the daily testing experts say is needed to mitigate the spread of the virus.https://t.co/QH76RwOhcJ https://t.co/1Rd6rr26Xl — JM Rieger (@RiegerReport) September 17, 2020

According to @leahjdouglas's daily tally: 52,018 meatpacking and food processing workers have contracted #COVID19 and 237 of those workers have died. Their "hero pay" has expired, and even at-risk workers are being called back to work—or will face firing. https://t.co/SvhCqrmD9Z — Ted Genoways (@TedGenoways) September 16, 2020

“I trust Iowans to do the right thing, and I think they are doing the right thing.” Gov. Kim Reynolds stands firm in her opposition to requiring masks or allowing local cities and counties to enforce mask mandates. https://t.co/YGN0RsBqBI — AP Central U.S. (@APCentralRegion) September 16, 2020

Sometimes protest works!

“Due to concerns about long lines and insufficient indoor space required to maintain social distancing, we’re forcing students who want to vote to cram onto crowded shuttle buses to vote somewhere other than our 762-acre campus—including the stadium where we’re playing football.” https://t.co/ZkBF8HjnZT — Steve Vladeck (@steve_vladeck) September 16, 2020