You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, September 16-17

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Wednesday/Thursday, September 16-17

by

Bet Netanyahu and his entourage are just thrilled about this:

Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and AstraZeneca Plc have headed out at a rapid clip. The early data look promising, and late-stage trials in tens of thousands of volunteers could produce a rapid answer.

But to deploy a vaccine widely by early next year, it’s worth keeping in mind what has to go right:

– One of the vaccines has to work.
– The vaccine that works has to be one of the handful that are already in late-stage trials.
– There can’t be a major safety concern or delay.
– The clinical trials have to generate strong evidence.
– The FDA has to accept that evidence and review it rapidly.
– The manufacturing has to go near perfectly.
– Hundreds of millions of doses must be delivered around the country, likely with some degree of low-temperature storage requirements.

Even in vaccination efforts that the U.S. runs every year, it’s hard to meet the goal of wide uptake. For the 2017-2018 flu season, only 37% of Americans actually got a vaccine, according to the CDC. Many people get it at work, at school, at a drugstores or in hospitals –places that are largely closed or that many Americans are avoiding because of the pandemic…

I don’t pretend to understand the full scientific details, but here’s a thread with an expert’s opinion on that Bannon-promoted ‘Chinese lab-made virus!!!1!’ story:

======

Sometimes protest works!

    10Comments

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily numbers. 21 new cases. The cumulative reported total is 10,052 cases.

      16 cases from local infection. 15 Malaysians: seven in Kedah, comprising six from the Sungai private-hospital cluster and one person in an enhanced movement control order zone; four in Sabah, comprising one from the Benteng Lahad Datu police lockup cluster, one screened during admission to hospital, one from a new cluster named the Selamat cluster, and one screened in a ship sign-off, whatever that means. One in Sarawak, screened at an international port of entry. Two in Penang state, close contacts of another case. One in Selangor. One non-Malaysian from the Benteng Lahad Datu cluster.

      Five imported cases, all Malaysians, returning from China, Pakistan, India, and New Zealand (two).

      16 more patients recovered and were discharged, for a total of 9,250 patients recovered — 92.02% of the cumulative reported total. 674 active and contagious cases are currently being isolated/treated in hospital; 13 are in ICU, two of them on respirators.

      There have been no new Covid-19 deaths since 1st September, and the total remains at 128 deaths — 1.27% of the cumulative reported total, 1.36% of resolved cases.

    4. 4.

      NotMax

      Worldwide reported cases passed 30 million sometime today. Cumulative total reported deaths just under 950,000.

      India creeping up on 100,000 new reported cases per day.

      U.S. total reported deaths will have reached 200,000 by the time Rosh Hashanah arrives on Friday (predicted this exact time frame earlier – not that am in any way proud of being spot on with it).

    5. 5.

      raven

      It’s pouring from Sally and our friend and neighbor has to get to work ad doesn’t drive so I’m going to mask up and take her in.

