Biden Town Hall Thread

by | 79 Comments

I could not find a link, but at least we can talk about the town hall.

 

    79Comments

    4. 4.

      MisterForkbeard

      I honestly don’t want to watch this, because I’m sure someone will ask him about what’s-her-name that accused him of rape – now that it’s topical, with Trump being accused again. Or some other such nonsense that I just do not have the flipping patience for.

      I will (as always) have to rely on the wisdom and fortitude of the jackals here. Thanks in advance. :)

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Hildebrand

      @MisterForkbeard: I am feeling like this about the debates.  I don’t want to watch because listening to Drumpf is painful, but also because I assume the moderators will have the long knives out for Biden.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      MisterForkbeard

      @gwangung: If I remember correctly, Rush was whining just this morning about how Biden did a live event. Maybe I can capture the breathlessness and idiocy: “… and dems said he was there before it started but no one had seem him at all and maybe he was hiding again because he’s joe and he’s in the basement and then he showed up and was totally normal so clearly he’s on drugs and a deviant”

      MAGAts will MAGAt.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Elie

       

      I dunno — I’m not seeing/hearing any “long knives” for Biden yet.  I think he has been pretty uninterrupted in his responses.  Doesnt mean they won’t or can’t, just not seeing it.  He sounds good to me — in command of issues, not always the crispest but certainly holding his own…

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @MisterForkbeard:

      I honestly don’t want to watch this, because I’m sure someone will ask him about what’s-her-name that accused him of rape – now that it’s topical, with Trump being accused again.

      I think these are a pre-screened group of voters. I’d be surprised if someone so deep in twitter madness could pass their screening. I’d be less surprised if some aspiring Tim Russert (stipulating: I think Russert and his legendary “gotcha” questions were both comically overrated) still carrying the Broder Strain (do I even have to say it?) tries to do this later this week.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      MisterForkbeard

      @Hildebrand: I appreciate that the media does seem to have caught onto the fact that Trump is a giant dumpster fire in every possible way, though they still cover for him. But they really all want to be the one to get in the news for damaging Biden too, and it shows.

      False equivalencies abound. The questions over the past few days about “If you say you can’t trust Trump aren’t you saying Americans can’t trust the government and the CDC? Aren’t you a giant hypocrite?” kind of things.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      cmorenc

      IMHO Biden’s response to the question about defunding the police failed to adequately answer it, because he did not adequately make clear that he was for reallocating funding to more effective forms of community policing and services, rather than literally defunding police.  “Defunding” per se is NOT popular ouside hard-core progressive elements of the Democratic party, but instead sounds like pure madness, unless you adequately explain how community safety can be more effectively done by changing the emphasis in police funding, not eliminating or defunding police per se.

      Biden needs to sharpen and refine his answers to police “defunding” type questions in his upcoming debates with Trump.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Elizabelle

      @ WaterGirl:  Here’s a link.

      https://livenewschat.eu/breaking-news/

      With this link, breaking news takes you to CNN (also called “Top Headlines” on bar at the top), and Rockin’ Rooster’s Politics takes you to MSNBC

      ETA:  Some jackal told me about this online site, a few years ago, and really appreciate it for breaking news and watching the Mary Trump interview, etc.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Hildebrand

      @Elie: My concern is more for the debates.

      Tonight’s regular voters will most likely ask pointed questions, but won’t lapse into bad faith argumentation.

      The debates moderators, on the other hand, straining to create a horserace, will likely be asking inane nonsense.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Elie

      @Hildebrand:

      Got it.  Still I think his basic Uncle Joe personality will hold him in good stead … He aint perfect and he isnt trying to be — but he is real and honest and putting it out there..  These days, that by itself is a powerful statement

      Reply
    31. 31.

      CaseyL

      Oy – I missed most of it.  Just tuned in in time to hear the last few questions.

      Apparently, Biden called on Trump to resign because of his inaction on Covid 19? Good golly.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Mary G

      The nice thing about people sending *the most* idiotic hate mail to our house is it helps the postal service. Also, @AVindman will never see it because I put it in recycling before I go inside. But thanks for buying a stamp!!!— Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) September 17, 2020

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Baud

      @WaterGirl:

      It was ok.  Joe had some good moments but it wasn’t his best night.  The decency contrast is remarkable.  And Joe is pretty knowledgeable about a range of subjects.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      John Revolta

      @cmorenc: “Defund the Police” is a dumb and confusing slogan and I don’t know how we got stuck with it, We’ve already got a perfectly good word for what we need to do and it wouldn’t make the average person think you’re trying to burn down City Hall.

      Reform the Police.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      JPL

      @Baud: The one who wants to pollute our water?

      I didn’t agree with him about not questioning motive.   I think it’s important to find out why the current president wants to poison states with Democratic governors.

      I

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Mary Ellen Sandahl

      @Hildebrand:
      Well, at least there won’t be a clutch of them at each debate striving to outdo each other, as there’ll be only one moderator per debate. Chris Wallace for the first, C-SPAN’S Chris Scully at the second, and NBC’s Kristen Welker the third. From here.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Elie

      @Baud:

      I agree totally.   He was good but not as crisp as other recent — still 150% better than the orange and he didn’t show any new vulnerabilities…

      Must be so tiring !   Hope his team is taking good care of him.   I dunno if I could haul that wagon he has.   I  pray for him (and us) every day and night..

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Betty

      I remain concerned that Joe keeps insisting that once Trump  is gone, he can work with Republicans as if he doesn’t remember all the obstruction Obama faced.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      JPL

      @cmorenc: It was not a perfect answer but it was okay..  imo      from CNN

      “The vast majority of police are decent, honorable people. One of the things I’ve found is, the only people who don’t like bad cops more than we don’t like them are police officers. And so what we have to do is we have to have a much more transparent means by which we provide for accountability within police departments,” Biden said.

      As president, Biden said he would bring together a coalition of police chiefs, officers, unions and communities of color to “sit at the table and agree on the fundamental things that need to be done, including much more rigorous back ground checks that apply for and become police officers.”

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      Niles Edward [email protected] · 44m
      Biden: “Who the hell makes you think I have to have an Ivy League degree to be President?” #BidenTownHall

      Holly [email protected] · 43m
      Joe Biden talking about not needing an Ivy League degree to be president gets (the only so far?) applause at the CNN town hall.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      WaterGirl

      @JPL: I don’t believe that for a second – if the majority were good cops, they wouldn’t stand silent when black people are being murdered.

      However, I don’t think Joe can say that and still get elected.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Elie

      @Betty:

      Girl, you are in the microflora.  There is plenty of room to manipulate that over time.  Don’t get hung up on that.  Hell, we are probably gonna spend the first 6 months at the barricades making sure we have fair election results — not trying to talk to the opposition!  We will be lucky to get to your more sophisticated concerns for a while.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      JPL

      @Baud:  Twitter is saying that he seemed prepared for the answers and my reaction was well doh!   He was asked about everything we have been talking about, and i want a president who is prepared to answer those questions.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @Betty: the way to keep Biden from having to make concessions to Republicans is to get Democrats the Senate majority. And there will still be things they do that we don’t like, because Mark Kelly and Theresa Greenfield and Steve Bullock (assuming we’re lucky) will probably want to be re-elected. And if we’re very lucky, I think a lot of people like the people who post and comment on this blog are going to get very angry at Angus King over the next few years.

      And IMHO that troublesome Senate majority that we’ll be lucky to have will be far less conservative and far less obnoxious than the one Barack Obama and Harry Reid had to deal with.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      JPL

      @WaterGirl: He did offer this though

      As president, Biden said he would bring together a coalition of police chiefs, officers, unions and communities of color to “sit at the table and agree on the fundamental things that need to be done, including much more rigorous back ground checks that apply for and become police officers.”

      Reply
    64. 64.

      JPL

      @Baud:  Truthfully, I don’t want a president that isn’t prepared to answer questions about the virus, foreign policy, environment, racial inequity, police brutality, etc etc etc.    We already have that which has caused many of us to loose sleep.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Betty: THAT is what kept me from being a Bidenite at the beginning of the primaries.

      But I don’t think Joe’s so stupid as to think these treasonous bastards can be worked with, much less trusted.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      JPL

      Earlier trump tweeted about Chris Wray’s answer about election interference and is concerned about Wray’s comment about Russia, Russia, Russia.   I came close to commenting Marsha, Marsha, Marsha can you please stop tweeting about Russia, Russia, Russia.  It’s so immature.   

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      @JPL: Twitter is saying that he seemed prepared for the answers and my reaction was well doh!

      Rose twitter? Villager twitter? MAGAt-Meathead twitter is jealous?

      Tom Nichols @RadioFreeTom ·49m
      Also, President low energy guy might notice that Biden has been standing up through this.

      He won’t, but hopefully lots of tweets will force him to pretend he stood the whole time
      “I was standing, very beautifully, strongly. And George Stephapopolous, who’s a Clinton guy, you know, and he’s very short, very… PA-TEET!, he asked me during a commercial, because I’m very tall, some say I’m taller than Lincoln, I don’t know, but many people, history people, say that, I don’t know and little George, he looks up at me with tears in his his eyes and he says, Sir!, would you mind, for the cameras, if we sat down, and I was very nice, to little cryin’ George Clinton, I said, sure, even though I wanted to stand strongly.”

      Reply
    68. 68.

      geg6

      @Betty:

      He actually does have some real relationships with some Republican senators.  And it has, at times in his career, paid dividends.  And I’m willing to bet he still talks with some of them and may even know some of their opinions held closely due to, well, Cheetolini and his minions.  I am not as good and nice a person as Biden is because I would have cut them out of my life.  But that’s not Joe.  And he does have a point.  We do have to try to drag another 10-20% of the Republicans in this country back to sanity in order to begin to function more normally as a country.  I would never be able to do this because I despise every one of those mother fuckers but if anyone can, it may be Joe.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      Percysowner

      @Betty: He does believe that people are basically decent. Sometimes people live up to what is expected of them. I personally don’t think it applies to most Republicans (maybe Romney), but it sets a goal.

      Also, Joe isn’t black, so there won’t be the visceral need to “show him his place”.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      JPL

      Chris Cuomo is interviewing Price and he’s still hedging on the president’s responsibility to tell folks to wear masks.    hahaahhaha

      It would be nice if Chris Cuomo would ask about our governor Kemp who won’t mandate mask wearing.   Maybe Chris could ask him how he and his wife feel about gays and lesbians.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      SuzieC

      @geg6: And also agree.  That was his best answer.  I really think most Americans want to see the leaders of their country pulling together to solve problems.  As much as I would love to see every R dragged out of Washington in disgrace, that is not what the majority of Americans want to see.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      CaseyL

      @geg6: That is true, but I wonder who those GOP Senators are with whom he has long-term relationships.  Not Cotton, surely; nor McConnell.

      Graham? – not anymore. Joe can overlook at lot of things, but not trying to drag his kid through the mud via a manufactured scandal.

      I’m trying to think of which GOP Senators are simply corrupt scumbags, rather than traitorous corrupt scumbags, and I’m not coming up with much.  Burr? Romney?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      Baud

      @CaseyL:

      The Hill story Biden mentioned.

      Senate Republicans are signaling they are open to cutting deals with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden if he wins the White House in November.
      GOP senators – adding the caveat that they are supportive of President Trump – say there is room for agreement with a Biden administration, particularly on areas like trade or immigration, if they hold on to the Senate majority in November.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      JPL

      Can’t believe Cuomo wants Price back on to discuss competing plans..   Price is fine with using antibiotics in cows so they can be crowded together in tight areas.  The overuse of antibiotics has caused great concerns among the health community.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      piratedan

      the thing is, Biden actually has a chance with some GOP senators for getting perhaps a glimmer of bi-partisanship because he’s a white guy. Do I think it’s likely, no… but if anyone is going to make it plausible for it to happen, Joe’s the guy.  He’s gonna give as many GOP folks in the room every opportunity to be rescued from the cliff because he sees that as his duty to do so.

      Do I believe he will still get a studiously fair DOJ head, yes I do and I believe he will let them make the call on what needs to be prosecuted, it’s not as if there aren’t a boatload of other items to be fixed.  I suspect Biden will trust who he nominates to do a fair job, scrupulously and transparently.

      Reply

