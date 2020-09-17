I could not find a link, but at least we can talk about the town hall.
Baud
Thanks, WG.
Baud
@WaterGirl: I don’t think your link goes to the town hall.
ETA: CNN is carrying it.
MisterForkbeard
I honestly don’t want to watch this, because I’m sure someone will ask him about what’s-her-name that accused him of rape – now that it’s topical, with Trump being accused again. Or some other such nonsense that I just do not have the flipping patience for.
I will (as always) have to rely on the wisdom and fortitude of the jackals here. Thanks in advance. :)
Baud
Lots of ads.
Hildebrand
@MisterForkbeard: I am feeling like this about the debates. I don’t want to watch because listening to Drumpf is painful, but also because I assume the moderators will have the long knives out for Biden.
Baud
@WaterGirl: I’m watching on TV. Don’t have a link.
Fabulous. Simply fabulous job being done by Mr. Biden.
Slaughtering Trump.
Also loved his so being riled about an Ivy League Education not being needed to be President.
MisterForkbeard
@gwangung: If I remember correctly, Rush was whining just this morning about how Biden did a live event. Maybe I can capture the breathlessness and idiocy: “… and dems said he was there before it started but no one had seem him at all and maybe he was hiding again because he’s joe and he’s in the basement and then he showed up and was totally normal so clearly he’s on drugs and a deviant”
MAGAts will MAGAt.
Elie
I dunno — I’m not seeing/hearing any “long knives” for Biden yet. I think he has been pretty uninterrupted in his responses. Doesnt mean they won’t or can’t, just not seeing it. He sounds good to me — in command of issues, not always the crispest but certainly holding his own…
Jim, Foolish Literalist
I honestly don’t want to watch this, because I’m sure someone will ask him about what’s-her-name that accused him of rape – now that it’s topical, with Trump being accused again.
I think these are a pre-screened group of voters. I’d be surprised if someone so deep in twitter madness could pass their screening. I’d be less surprised if some aspiring Tim Russert (stipulating: I think Russert and his legendary “gotcha” questions were both comically overrated) still carrying the Broder Strain (do I even have to say it?) tries to do this later this week.
@WaterGirl: CNN is a cable channel. Not likely to be linkable.
MisterForkbeard
@Hildebrand: I appreciate that the media does seem to have caught onto the fact that Trump is a giant dumpster fire in every possible way, though they still cover for him. But they really all want to be the one to get in the news for damaging Biden too, and it shows.
False equivalencies abound. The questions over the past few days about “If you say you can’t trust Trump aren’t you saying Americans can’t trust the government and the CDC? Aren’t you a giant hypocrite?” kind of things.
cmorenc
IMHO Biden’s response to the question about defunding the police failed to adequately answer it, because he did not adequately make clear that he was for reallocating funding to more effective forms of community policing and services, rather than literally defunding police. “Defunding” per se is NOT popular ouside hard-core progressive elements of the Democratic party, but instead sounds like pure madness, unless you adequately explain how community safety can be more effectively done by changing the emphasis in police funding, not eliminating or defunding police per se.
Biden needs to sharpen and refine his answers to police “defunding” type questions in his upcoming debates with Trump.
Elizabelle
@ WaterGirl: Here’s a link.
https://livenewschat.eu/breaking-news/
With this link, breaking news takes you to CNN (also called “Top Headlines” on bar at the top), and Rockin’ Rooster’s Politics takes you to MSNBC
ETA: Some jackal told me about this online site, a few years ago, and really appreciate it for breaking news and watching the Mary Trump interview, etc.
dmsilev
This link seems to work:
https://www.cnn.com/politics/live-news/joe-biden-cnn-town-hall-09-2020/index.html
There’s a “watch live” video box over on the right side of the page with an actual stream.
Ohio Mom
I don’t know if that is what Watergirl is looking for or not. We don’t have cable so I scrambling.
It doesn’t look like I can embed a link.
Baud
This woman is a plant.
Baud
Biden’s literally talking about his policy on shit right now.
Mary G
Just like in Trump’s town hall, Biden interrupted the questioner, she asked him to let her finish, and Biden, unlike Trump, apologized for interrupting her.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020
CaseyL
Elizabelle’s link at Comment #18 works; I’m watching that one now.
Elie
Got it. Still I think his basic Uncle Joe personality will hold him in good stead … He aint perfect and he isnt trying to be — but he is real and honest and putting it out there.. These days, that by itself is a powerful statement
Baud
It’s over.
CaseyL
Oy – I missed most of it. Just tuned in in time to hear the last few questions.
Apparently, Biden called on Trump to resign because of his inaction on Covid 19? Good golly.
Mary G
The nice thing about people sending *the most* idiotic hate mail to our house is it helps the postal service. Also, @AVindman will never see it because I put it in recycling before I go inside. But thanks for buying a stamp!!!— Rachel Vindman (@natsechobbyist) September 17, 2020
Baud
It was ok. Joe had some good moments but it wasn’t his best night. The decency contrast is remarkable. And Joe is pretty knowledgeable about a range of subjects.
@cmorenc: “Defund the Police” is a dumb and confusing slogan and I don’t know how we got stuck with it, We’ve already got a perfectly good word for what we need to do and it wouldn’t make the average person think you’re trying to burn down City Hall.
Reform the Police.
Mary Ellen Sandahl
@Hildebrand:
Well, at least there won’t be a clutch of them at each debate striving to outdo each other, as there’ll be only one moderator per debate. Chris Wallace for the first, C-SPAN’S Chris Scully at the second, and NBC’s Kristen Welker the third. From here.
@Elizabelle: Didn’t know that Rockin Rooster linked to CNN live. Used that site many times in emergencies over the years for MSNBC.
Also MSNBC has live audio feed from their website.
Elie
I agree totally. He was good but not as crisp as other recent — still 150% better than the orange and he didn’t show any new vulnerabilities…
Must be so tiring ! Hope his team is taking good care of him. I dunno if I could haul that wagon he has. I pray for him (and us) every day and night..
@Baud: I hope she leaves.
Betty
I remain concerned that Joe keeps insisting that once Trump is gone, he can work with Republicans as if he doesn’t remember all the obstruction Obama faced.
JPL
@cmorenc: It was not a perfect answer but it was okay.. imo from CNN
“The vast majority of police are decent, honorable people. One of the things I’ve found is, the only people who don’t like bad cops more than we don’t like them are police officers. And so what we have to do is we have to have a much more transparent means by which we provide for accountability within police departments,” Biden said.
As president, Biden said he would bring together a coalition of police chiefs, officers, unions and communities of color to “sit at the table and agree on the fundamental things that need to be done, including much more rigorous back ground checks that apply for and become police officers.”
Jim, Foolish Literalist
Niles Edward [email protected] · 44m
Biden: “Who the hell makes you think I have to have an Ivy League degree to be President?” #BidenTownHall
Holly [email protected] · 43m
Joe Biden talking about not needing an Ivy League degree to be president gets (the only so far?) applause at the CNN town hall.
@John Revolta: NOBODY paid attention when people said “Reform!”
Now that we’ve got your attention…
Baud
@Jim, Foolish Literalist: That was a good moment.
Mary G
Biden: you lost your freedoms because the president screwed up the response to a pandemic— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 18, 2020
Betty
@Omnes Omnibus: He seems to believe it. That’s the concern.
Elie
Girl, you are in the microflora. There is plenty of room to manipulate that over time. Don’t get hung up on that. Hell, we are probably gonna spend the first 6 months at the barricades making sure we have fair election results — not trying to talk to the opposition! We will be lucky to get to your more sophisticated concerns for a while.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@Betty: the way to keep Biden from having to make concessions to Republicans is to get Democrats the Senate majority. And there will still be things they do that we don’t like, because Mark Kelly and Theresa Greenfield and Steve Bullock (assuming we’re lucky) will probably want to be re-elected. And if we’re very lucky, I think a lot of people like the people who post and comment on this blog are going to get very angry at Angus King over the next few years.
And IMHO that troublesome Senate majority that we’ll be lucky to have will be far less conservative and far less obnoxious than the one Barack Obama and Harry Reid had to deal with.
glory b
Just out, a federal judge has enjoined the post office from continuing its tactics delaying the mail.
raven
concern troll
trollhattan
Back from a ride in green-zone air. You can see downtown. Nice change.
Who wouldn’t enjoy this local headline?
Antelope woman had stolen rifle and metal knuckles at cemetery, Placer sheriff says
https://www.sacbee.com/news/local/crime/article245821510.html#storylink=cpy
NB Florida not mentioned even once.
JPL
@WaterGirl: He did offer this though
As president, Biden said he would bring together a coalition of police chiefs, officers, unions and communities of color to “sit at the table and agree on the fundamental things that need to be done, including much more rigorous back ground checks that apply for and become police officers.”
JPL
Earlier trump tweeted about Chris Wray’s answer about election interference and is concerned about Wray’s comment about Russia, Russia, Russia. I came close to commenting Marsha, Marsha, Marsha can you please stop tweeting about Russia, Russia, Russia. It’s so immature.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
@JPL: Twitter is saying that he seemed prepared for the answers and my reaction was well doh!
Rose twitter? Villager twitter? MAGAt-Meathead twitter is jealous?
Tom Nichols @RadioFreeTom ·49m
Also, President low energy guy might notice that Biden has been standing up through this.
He won’t, but hopefully lots of tweets will force him to pretend he stood the whole time
“I was standing, very beautifully, strongly. And George Stephapopolous, who’s a Clinton guy, you know, and he’s very short, very… PA-TEET!, he asked me during a commercial, because I’m very tall, some say I’m taller than Lincoln, I don’t know, but many people, history people, say that, I don’t know and little George, he looks up at me with tears in his his eyes and he says, Sir!, would you mind, for the cameras, if we sat down, and I was very nice, to little cryin’ George Clinton, I said, sure, even though I wanted to stand strongly.”
geg6
He actually does have some real relationships with some Republican senators. And it has, at times in his career, paid dividends. And I’m willing to bet he still talks with some of them and may even know some of their opinions held closely due to, well, Cheetolini and his minions. I am not as good and nice a person as Biden is because I would have cut them out of my life. But that’s not Joe. And he does have a point. We do have to try to drag another 10-20% of the Republicans in this country back to sanity in order to begin to function more normally as a country. I would never be able to do this because I despise every one of those mother fuckers but if anyone can, it may be Joe.
@Baud: Being overprepared was Baud!2020!’s fatal mistake.
Percysowner
@Betty: He does believe that people are basically decent. Sometimes people live up to what is expected of them. I personally don’t think it applies to most Republicans (maybe Romney), but it sets a goal.
Also, Joe isn’t black, so there won’t be the visceral need to “show him his place”.
JPL
Chris Cuomo is interviewing Price and he’s still hedging on the president’s responsibility to tell folks to wear masks. hahaahhaha
It would be nice if Chris Cuomo would ask about our governor Kemp who won’t mandate mask wearing. Maybe Chris could ask him how he and his wife feel about gays and lesbians.
SuzieC
@geg6: And also agree. That was his best answer. I really think most Americans want to see the leaders of their country pulling together to solve problems. As much as I would love to see every R dragged out of Washington in disgrace, that is not what the majority of Americans want to see.
CaseyL
@geg6: That is true, but I wonder who those GOP Senators are with whom he has long-term relationships. Not Cotton, surely; nor McConnell.
Graham? – not anymore. Joe can overlook at lot of things, but not trying to drag his kid through the mud via a manufactured scandal.
I’m trying to think of which GOP Senators are simply corrupt scumbags, rather than traitorous corrupt scumbags, and I’m not coming up with much. Burr? Romney?
Mary G
🤣
CNN is not holding back. 👀 pic.twitter.com/YCDEnCgVxz— Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 17, 2020
Baud
The Hill story Biden mentioned.
Senate Republicans are signaling they are open to cutting deals with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden if he wins the White House in November.
GOP senators – adding the caveat that they are supportive of President Trump – say there is room for agreement with a Biden administration, particularly on areas like trade or immigration, if they hold on to the Senate majority in November.
JPL
Can’t believe Cuomo wants Price back on to discuss competing plans.. Price is fine with using antibiotics in cows so they can be crowded together in tight areas. The overuse of antibiotics has caused great concerns among the health community.
piratedan
the thing is, Biden actually has a chance with some GOP senators for getting perhaps a glimmer of bi-partisanship because he’s a white guy. Do I think it’s likely, no… but if anyone is going to make it plausible for it to happen, Joe’s the guy. He’s gonna give as many GOP folks in the room every opportunity to be rescued from the cliff because he sees that as his duty to do so.
Do I believe he will still get a studiously fair DOJ head, yes I do and I believe he will let them make the call on what needs to be prosecuted, it’s not as if there aren’t a boatload of other items to be fixed. I suspect Biden will trust who he nominates to do a fair job, scrupulously and transparently.
