Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Han shot first.

Yes we did.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Not all heroes wear capes.

Women: They Get Shit Done

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I personally stopped the public option…

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

All your base are belong to Tunch.

How has Obama failed you today?

Today in our ongoing national embarrassment…

Militantly superior in their own minds…

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Nevertheless, she persisted

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Wetsuit optional.

This is how realignments happen…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Reality always wins in the end.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

No one could have predicted…

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Ballot Initiative Questions (and Hopefully Answers)

Ballot Initiative Questions (and Hopefully Answers)

by | 54 Comments

This post is in: ,

It appears that there is a short window for early voting in Illinois that begins on Sept 24.  I had planned to vote by mail because of COVID, but I have decided to vote in person because that seems like the most surefire way to bank my vote in a way that cannot be fucked with.

September 24 is just one week from now, so I dutifully went online to find out who all the local candidates are, and discovered that there is a ballot initiative.  I hate ballot initiatives because if you don’t do your homework ahead of time it’s nearly impossible to figure out the real impact.

On The Road - Omnes Omnibus - Paris 5
* photograph by Omnes, submitted as part of the Paris After Dark series

Am I the only one who struggles with ballot initiatives?

If I’m not, and you want a place to talk about ballot initiatives in your state, we can do a thread for your state and put it under Election Action! in the sidebar for easy access.

Since I live in Illinois, I’ll go first.  When it comes to Ballot Initiatives, Ballotpedia is our friend.

It looks like this graduated tax should be a good thing, but these things are seldom as clear-cut as they seem.

What are the gotchas that I don’t know about?  What are the less than obvious consequences of this constitutional amendment?  Can they then decide to tax pensions?   I don’t think they do now.

The last time we had one of these in Illinois, it was written to sound like a great deal, of course everyone should support it!  Except that it would have opened the door to rewriting the constitution so they could take away pensions, etc.  So these things always make me nervous.

Illinois Allow for Graduated Income Tax Amendment (2020)

The Illinois Allow for Graduated Income Tax Amendment is on the ballot in Illinois as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment on November 3, 2020.

A “yes” vote supports repealing the state’s constitutional requirement that the state personal income tax be a flat rate and instead allow the state to enact legislation for a graduated income tax.

A “no” vote opposes this constitutional amendment, thus continuing to require that the state personal income tax be a flat rate and prohibit a graduated income tax.

…..

What do we look at as we try to decide?

Contributions to the Committees!

Illinois Allow for Graduated Income Tax Amendment (2020)

Support:  $58,420,503.02

Oppose:  $21,390,000.00

(That much money tells me that this tax amendment is a big deal.)

 

Who is Behind the Campaigns that Support and Oppose

Support:  Vote Yes For Fairness

Oppose:  Coalition to Stop the Proposed Tax Hike and Say No to More Taxes

(Naming can be very misleading and not very elucidating, so not very helpful.)

 

Which of the Two Sides Hates Michael Madigan (politician names will very by state!)

The Oppose people hate him.   Strike one.

 

Who Supports the Ballot Initiative

Ballot Initiative Questions (and Hopefully Answers)

Who Opposes the Ballot Initiative

Ballot Initiative Questions (and Hopefully Answers) 1

The Support people are Dems and the unions, the Oppose people are Republicans and conservative organizations.   Strike two.

 

Arguments in Support

House Speaker Michael Madigan (D-22): “Middle-class families bear too much of the burden under the current tax system, and a Fair Tax will enable us to make the wealthy pay their fair share to balance the budget and invest in critical resources like education and health care — all while providing relief for 97% of taxpayers.”

Rev. Alan Taylor, senior minister of the Unity Temple Unitarian Universalist Congregation: “While overt racism seeks to prevent poor (often Brown and Black) people from voting in other states, here in Illinois, racism quietly masquerades as tax fairness. Worse, our state constitution ties the hands of legislators when it comes to revenue, allowing millionaires and billionaires to pay less in taxes as a share of their income than middle- and lower-income families. A flat tax appears fair on the face of it — everyone pays the same percentage to the state on their declared income. But drill down and look what families pay toward other kinds of taxes. The poor end up paying twice the percentage of their income in taxes — and are struggling just to make ends meet. Here in Illinois, there’s a huge gulf between the average Black family’s income and the average white family. Black people typically bear.”

Sen. Christopher Belt (D-57): “We are one of the few states in the country to still have a flat tax. We’re losing residents every year and they’re going to neighboring states that have a fair tax system. If we want to keep our residents in Illinois, we must adopt a fair tax or they are going to move to Minnesota, which is a leader in job creation because they have fair tax. It’s time for the wealthy in Illinois start paying their fair share and taxes be cut for working families.” [Source] Sen. Don Harmon (D-39): “If you’re saying the flat tax is a good idea, you are protecting the uber-rich, not the middle class. Because we can’t raise taxes on anyone without raising taxes on everyone, and that’s a protection for the richest among us.”

Trisha Crowley, president of the League of Women Voters of Champaign County: “In Illinois, the bottom 20 percent of wage earners currently pay almost twice as much of their total income for state and local taxes as the top 20 percent. This is an unjust burden on our poorest residents. As the income gap between rich and poor in the United States continues to grow, taxing our highest earners at a rate proportionate to their increasing concentration of income growth could also make a real difference in addressing the state’s well-known fiscal crisis. The proposed amendment will not itself change the current rates, but it will allow for them to be graduated.”

Bob Gallo, AARP Illinois State Director: “Illinois needs a plan to get out of the budget mess it has created, without shifting the burden to our older and middle-class residents. The Graduated Income Tax Amendment does not allow the state to tax retirement income, and it does not make it easier to tax retirement income in the future.”

Ralph Martire, executive director of the Center for Tax and Budget Accountability: “In what can only be described as piling on, the flat-rate income tax Illinois is constitutionally required to impose makes matters worse. Here’s why. All other taxes available to fund public services are “regressive,” meaning they take a greater portion of the earnings of low- and middle-income workers than affluent folks. The income tax is the sole tax that can be designed to offset the natural regressivity of every other tax, but only when levied using a graduated rate structure that comports with ability to pay, by imposing higher tax rates on higher levels of income, and lower rates on lower levels of income. … That sticks it to low and middle income workers in two key ways. First, it actually worsens the significant growth in income inequality that’s occurred over the last 40 years. Second, it exacerbates the economic harm wreaked by the pandemic.”

Arguments in Opposition

Sen. Dale Righter (R-55): “There are a handful who believe that the answer to government’s problems is simply to raise taxes. This will make it easier for those who believe that to reach into your constituents’ pockets and get more money.” [Source] Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-58): “Today’s Senate action continues to ignore the reality that Illinois politicians have an insatiable desire to spend more money and expand the size of government. Changing our taxing structure, without providing a means to limit spending or make it more difficult to raise taxes in the future, solves nothing. In fact, this plan will most likely only lead to more tax increases and higher spending in the future.” [Source]

Rep. Steven Reick (R-63): “This plan will not work. Do we need tax reform? You bet we do. This isn’t the way to do it. We need a global review of our entire tax system … with an operating system that tracks our economy, that doesn’t create class envy and class warfare and take money from those who are the most productive in our society.”

Mark Grant, Illinois State Director for the National Federation of Independent Business: “If approved by voters in the November election, Governor Pritzker’s progressive tax is going to harm small businesses and their employees. It would eliminate the state constitution’s flat tax protection and create multiple tax brackets and rates. That means the more you earn, the higher your tax rate. And unlike our current tax law, the income brackets and tax rates could be changed by a simple majority any time lawmakers feel the need to increase revenue. Based on past experience, there’s a real concern that the General Assembly will continue to pass tax increases in the coming years so they can keep spending on new programs without fixing the deficit. Small business owners understand that the General Assembly has to address Illinois’ financial calamity but raising taxes without making major spending reforms won’t make things better.”

Illinois Chamber of Commerce: The Illinois Chamber of Commerce released a statement opposing the graduated income tax amendment, which included, “Illinois’ current flat rate income tax is inherently more fair than a graduated income tax since everyone pays the same rate and tax increases uniformly impact everyone. A flat rate tax does not promote divisive class warfare rhetoric or purposefully attempt to re-distribute income according to a subjective fairness standard. A flat rate tax requires all taxpayers to vigilantly stand guard against excessive government spending.”

What say you Illinois peeps and other smart people who are good at reading between the lines?

What are the gotchas that I don’t know about?  What are the less than obvious consequences of this constitutional amendment?  Can they then decide to tax pensions?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Anonymous At Work
  • Another Scott
  • Bo
  • CaseyL
  • charluckles
  • dfh
  • dnfree
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • Edmund Dantes
  • Elizabelle
  • FelonyGovt
  • Fraud Guy
  • Hoppie
  • Jon Marcus
  • LivingInExile
  • LongHairedWeirdo
  • Martin
  • Mary G
  • MattF
  • MazeDancer
  • meander
  • narya
  • Origuy
  • pacem appellant
  • phein61
  • Reboot
  • Served
  • sherparick
  • TEL
  • The Moar You Know
  • Tom Levenson
  • Wapiti
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    54Comments

    1. 1.

      Served

      This is a must-pass for the state. It moves us from a regressive flat income tax to a progressive income tax that allows us to tax higher earners without punishing low-income households. If this fails, our already-decimated social services’ budgets will be slashed further, and taxes will go up more for everyone, not just those who can afford it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anonymous At Work

      That initiative is as easy as they come. Vote YES.

      I live in Florida and have deep ties to Arkansas. I can’t even begin to unpack some of those initiatives. Florida, of the famous, “Either allow offshore oil drilling or we’ll ban indoor vaping” Amendment. Arkansas manage to elevate a petty slap-fight between ophthalmologists and optometrists to Constitutional Crisis level.

      Thankfully, Arkansas is easier on the other three ballot initiatives, all 3 being an easy vote against. Florida is more difficult. There’s a few rat-fraking initiatives, a few decent ones, a minor tweak that’s worth time, and one trying to deal with the commmittee that recommends amendments to the Lege that is supposed to be bipartisan appointees but is now 100% Republican rat-frakers.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Bo

      Am I the only one who struggles with ballot initiatives?

      No. And I strongly suspect that intentionally confusing ballot initiatives are features, not bugs, of our electoral systems.

      Setting aside the use of the ballot initiative process by various groups who are intent on restricting the rights and freedoms of others (think “pro-life” groups attempting to define “personhood” or those who a few years ago attempted to use the ballot initiative process to restrict marriage to heterosexuals), consider the sabotage of the process by state legislatures.

      As in the case here in MS, proponents of medical marijuana have managed to secure enough signatures to get Initiative 65 on this November’s ballot. The state constitutional allows the Legislature to offer an “alternative” initiative and, because REASONS, the MS Legislature has introduced Initiative 65A to confuse the issue.

      Quite often, these alternative initiatives are title and/or written to muddy the water, pulling just enough voters away from the citizen-initiated initiative as to cause it to fail.

      Again, that’s by design.
      The bastards.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      narya

      I’ve been wondering about this one, too. I went to the “calculate your tax” page and my taxes would go down a little. I’ve also been seeing a lot of ads, and what I like about the supporters of the change is that they seem to be responding (more or less in real time) to the questions. I think the biggest problem is that everyone has kicked the can down the road, and then PANDEMIC. I mean, I think the state has to do SOMETHING, but I can’t tell if this is the thing.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      LongHairedWeirdo

      Illinois Allow for Graduated Income Tax Amendment (2020)

      The Illinois Allow for Graduated Income Tax Amendment is on the ballot in Illinois as a legislatively referred constitutional amendment on November 3, 2020.

      Well, first, this is a traditional tactic of cowards and… well, when I was growing up, the word for “absolutely *pathetic* wimp” was “pussy”, which, obviously isn’t a good word to use, given the obvious sexist (no, it does not stem from “pusillanimous”) etymology. I don’t have a word for “absolutely *PATHETIC* wimp” that has the same sense of scorn. Anyone have any suggestions?

      Where was I? Right: the legislature had a job, and the Republicans, of course, wanted to hamstring it, so they made their standard, boilerplate objection:

      Sen. Dale Righter (R-55): “There are a handful who believe that the answer to government’s problems is simply to raise taxes. This will make it easier for those who believe that to reach into your constituents’ pockets and get more money.” [Source] Sen. Paul Schimpf (R-58): “Today’s Senate action continues to ignore the reality that Illinois politicians have an insatiable desire to spend more money and expand the size of government.

      This statement is semantically equivalent to “THEY WANT TO TAX YOU! OOGABOOGA!”. For me, if that’s your opening argument, you’re already sunk. For example: if a government has 10 set tasks to do, inflation, and increases in economic and social activity, will probably mean that the cost of those 10 set tasks will increase. So: a government that does *exactly* the same thing, in *exactly* the same way, is said to be “bigger”, because it needs to spend more money to do *exactly* the same thing. The moment someone tries to palm that card, claiming that a government that spends more to do the exact same thing is now magically “bigger”, I know they’re not just trying to fool me, those clever hands are also trying to pick my pocket of my American birthright: good governance.

      This also blows the “against” argument out of the water:

      Illinois Chamber of Commerce: The Illinois Chamber of Commerce released a statement opposing the graduated income tax amendment, which included, “Illinois’ current flat rate income tax is inherently more fair than a graduated income tax since everyone pays the same rate and tax increases uniformly impact everyone.

      The fact of the matter is, the wealthy benefit more from the government than the poor do. Being dirt-farmer poor is much the same in most places; being well-to-do often requires government support – most obviously, that fancy car is no good without cops who’ll keep it from being swiped and put in a chop shop in 20 minutes. The idea that a graduated tax rate is unfair is the sort of whiny-ass crap you get as Republican “intellectualism”. Some people would call it “conservative” but the Republicans are right wing, and stupid, but haven’t been “conservative” in a long time. Conservative people would recommend a mask mandate for any state not crushing community spread – Republicans scream that it’s an offense against freedom.

      I can’t speak for the actual ballot initiative, but it’s the sort of initiative I knew would fail (because, face it, *no one* likes taxes), but, unless the graduated rates cut in way too early, and jumped significantly higher than the flat rate, significantly faster, I’d vote in favor.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      charluckles

      This is absolutely one of my favorite things about my states vote-by-mail and one of the biggest reasons I want to see it go national. I get to fill out my ballot at my dining room table with full access to the internet for any research and unlimited opportunities to run things by my smarter, better half.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      FelonyGovt

      I’m in California and I HATE our initiative process. I’m collecting Democratic voter guides and trying to study the propositions now, so they don’t slow me down once I get my ballot. I want to complete it and drop it off ASAP.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Fraud Guy

      Biggest reason to vote in favor:

      “This will raise taxes on the middle class!*”

      *Middle class defined as anyone making over $250,000.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      phein61

      You would think that if this amendment allowed taxing of pensions, or alteration of state pensions, that opponents would be using that as an argument against it (even if they are drooling to do both).

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Wapiti

      Here in WA, ballot initiatives were created as a way to bypass corporate ownership of representatives. Now it’s a way for corporate people to bypass the human people’s representatives. My default is “no”, with very few exceptions.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      CaseyL

      You do a lot of the same things as me when evaluating an initiative: see who is for it and against it.

      A flat rate tax is inherently regressive, so a graduating scale is better, on the face of it. The only caveat I would look for is whether other taxes would be affected by it: e.g., would sales tax go up or down? Does the initiative address address any of that?

      I generally ignore the squealing of the GOP, because as LongHairedWeirdo pointed out, that’s their automated response to any increase in taxes. Ditto the crocodile tears for the “small business owners,” when a graduated tax might turn out to be better for them.

      In Washington state, we get initiatives by the quire every election. The state-published Voter’s Pamphlet is invaluable for assessing them. One thing people have been pushing for ages is a state income tax. While many, if not most, people are reflexively against a state income tax (particularly now that stae income taxes are no longer deductible on federal income tax returns), the taxes we levy to make up for the lack are ridiculous. Sales tax is higher than 10% in some areas; property owners are treated like cash cows; and a lot of “taxes” are hidden in things like telephone and cable fees. Washington is considered one of the most regressive states in terms of its tax structure and the unequal burden on lower income households.

      I would support a state income tax in Washington ONLY if those other taxes were eliminated or greatly reduced. My fear is that wouldn’t happen: we’d get an income tax on top of all the other taxes.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      If any of you guys are willing to consider putting together some info on ballot initiatives for your state, I would happily publish them in individual state posts.

      In any given month, we get 75,000 – 90,000 sets of unique eyeballs on Balloon Juice.

      That’s potentially a lot of collective smarts!  And a way to help tens of thousands of people who are likely facing ballot initiative questions in their own states.

      We have 6 weeks or so left to do everything we can to make sure that the people who actually believe in government get elected in November.  This is one thing that we can do to help the BJ peeps we know, plus all those lurkers that are out there, as well.

      Let me know if you’re up for it.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Reboot

      Having moved from FL to VA, I’m skeptical of appointment power as well as the provision that conditionally shunts redistricting to the state supreme court in the proposed Virginia Constitutional Amendment Question 1 “establishing a redistricting commission consisting of eight members of the General Assembly and eight citizens of the Commonwealth, [and] that … give[s] the responsibility of drawing districts to the Supreme Court of Virginia if the redistricting commission fails to draw districts or the General Assembly fails to enact districts by certain deadlines.” That supreme court provision is a big flashing red light to me.

      Re: Illinois, according to my limited knowledge of economics, flat taxes are regressive and harder on people who have less money, and graduated taxes are progressive and spread the pain around more evenly. I’d probably vote for this initiative if I lived in Illinois.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Mary G

      @FelonyGovt: This. The California ballot initiative has been ratfucking by misleading the public since the infamous Prop 13. While I derive a huge benefit from it, it is massively unfair. I’ve taken to voting no unless really convinced otherwise. WaterGirl’s seems to be one of those. It was written by the legislature, not a nutjob.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      pacem appellant

      @Origuy: I do a FB series every election cycle and do the homework for all of CA’s propositions. Lyft did the work for me this year by sending me an email demanding that I vote in favor on this prop. So yeah, I have a hard rec of No on 22.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      The Moar You Know

      Am I the only one who struggles with ballot initiatives?

      I pretty much automatically vote “no” on all of them. Prop 13 seemed like a great idea at the time. People were losing their homes over being unable to pay tax bills that were rising every year as the value of their homes rose.

      And it fucking destroyed California’s finances for thirty-plus years. It is still causing us non-trivial fiscal problems.

      Of course, as a California homeowner, I don’t want it repealed.  I’d end up losing my house as soon as my wife and I retire in a couple of years.

      The long term effects are sometimes not obvious or knowable to anyone.  So my default is “no”.  And in CA, they are far harder to repeal than legislation.

      Bond measures always get a no vote from me. I don’t care what they are for. Legislators need to make the votes and take their lumps, not dump the responsibility for issuing massive amounts of debt on the voters.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      TEL

      When they have an opinion, League of women voters is one of my go-to organizations that I look to for a good explanation about why they support (or don’t support) ballot initiatives. I nearly always end up agreeing with them.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      phein61

      @LongHairedWeirdo: You make an important point about use of gov’t resources.  There is a corollary:  Everyone in Illinois will be paying the same tax rate up to $250K in income.

      Making more than that is a choice.

      People could spend their efforts on family, community, or other pursuits, or they could try to make more money.  Totally up to them.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      sherparick

      As a one time Illinois resident who remembers what a struggle it was by the Last Good Republican – Richard Ogilvie, to pass the state income tax. Ogilvie loss reelection as a Republican in 1972, the year of Nixon’s landslide win to Scott Walker, who had chaired a commission that looked at the civil disturbances & protests at the 1968 Democratic Convention in Chicago and called it a Police Riot & was hated by Mayor Daley as a result.  That Walker won under these circumstances shows how much the new income tax was hated.

      It should have been graduated at the time, but the rich blocked in the Constitutional Convention.

      Looking at both the old language & the new, it does not affect how pensions are taxed or not taxed. To date, Illinois politicians have not wanted to commit hari kari & extend the flat rate to pensions, IRA distributions, etc., since old people vote.  All the Constitutional change does is that if the legislature decides to change its mind, pensions would be taxed at the graduated rates.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Another Scott

      As I’ve occasionally mentioned, Virginia has an amendment to the state constitution (this state is weird in that just about any measure that could be a normal state law seems to end up in the constitution instead) on redistricting procedures. It started out as a seemingly reasonable process, but the GOP-controlled legislature made 11-th hour changes to the legislation that turned it into a dog’s breakfast that is dangerous for real reform. It’s going to be difficult to defeat (apparently amendments routinely pass), especially since it sounds like reform on the surface, but I’ve been convinced that it’s a bad change.

      Sam Wang has a long writeup at his site on why it’s a good bill in his view. (tl;dr – he thinks that the state supreme court won’t put their thumb on the scale, when they’re mostly Republicans on the bench). It’s an example of how people who really don’t understand a particular state’s politics should be humble in making pronouncements about it, probably.

      The Pro-amendment side is receiving a lot of outside-the-state GOP money to get it passed. One should ask why, if it really is as fair as backers claim.

      Some persuasive (to me) coverage of the issue:

      https://bluevirginia.us/2020/06/va-dems-resolution-rejects-fatally-flawed-redistricting-amendment-urges-all-virginians-to-oppose-it-this-november

      https://bluevirginia.us/2020/09/money-supporting-virginia-redistricting-amendment-pours-in-from-out-of-state-major-gop-donors-including-to-mitch-mcconnell-and-kevin-mccarthy

      https://bluevirginia.us/2020/08/linda-perriello-after-devoting-eight-years-of-my-life-to-ending-partisan-gerrymandering-i-will-sadly-vote-no-on-the-amendment-this-november

      Eternal Vigilance and all that.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      TEL

      I’ll also chime in with the other California voters – the ballot initiative system is CRAZY here. My default is to vote no on all of them. Before I vote yes, I have to be convinced by the arguments and the organizations making the arguments to do so.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      The Moar You Know

      What say you Illinois peeps and other smart people who are good at reading between the lines?

      Not IL resident, but that support/oppose list would be all I’d need to see to decide.  I assume there are not the votes, or some bullshit supermajority requirement for fiscal matters (like we have in CA, and what a bad fucking idea that was) to enact this through legislation.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      narya

      @Fraud Guy: In that case, I’m “poor” rather than “middle class.” And I am not poor.

      You know what else? I actually don’t mind paying a little more in taxes (though I would not, in this case), if it means someone who has less has a little easier time feeding themselves or their family.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Fraud Guy

      Additional bit; since this is a Constitutional Amendment in Illinois, it must be passed via ballot as opposed to directly by the legislature.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Jon Marcus

      I am from Illinois. I have no idea re this initiative. But Don Harmon is speaking (via Zoom) at my synagogue at 1pm CDT (in about 2 hours!). Anyone smarter than I have a good question to ask him re this?

      Reply
    30. 30.

      dnfree

      I’m in Illinois.  It turns out that the constitution of 1970, which in my youth I voted for, had a number of hidden “gotchas”.  This flat tax rate is one of them, and the other big one that has come out in recent years is that once granted, no pension can ever be reduced.  There have been a couple of attempts to get around that, but the Supreme Court has ruled they’re unconstitutional.  And of course the government unions don’t want the constitution changed.

      So I am voting yes (although I doubt it will pass because the requirements for passage are stringent).  I agree that we need a progressive tax.  But without changing the reasons the state is so much in debt, people who fear that eventually their taxes will go up even though they make less are probably correct.  All of our taxes already have gone up, and public services have been cut, because of state pensions.  My husband was in the mental health field, and that along with other social services have been cut repeatedly–but not pensions.  They can’t be changed.  They’re set in stone.  They can’t even be changed for new employees going forward.  There was an attempt a few years ago to give teachers, for instance, the individual choice between the current pension plan and having a more 401(k) type of arrangement.  That didn’t even fly.

      Here’s where we talk about what happened to state pensions.  Back in the day when the constitution was written, many private sector workers had pensions, and the argument was that state workers didn’t make much and should have pensions too.  So they were granted pensions.  Now few private sector workers have pensions, and state workers aren’t really underpaid as they used to be, and the cost and value of public pensions have both soared.  How did this happen?  Public unions donated to the political campaigns of politicians.  Politicians voted in hefty additions to pensions–like they are guaranteed 3% a year increase in the pensions, and they can retire after fewer years than in many jobs.  Most teachers here retire in their mid-50s.  But politicians didn’t vote to pay for the cost of the pensions, and now it’s quite evident that the bill has come due.  The cost of police and fire pensions is taking up a huge percentage of the budget of most cities and counties.

      Our daughter who is a teacher says that in her district (I don’t know if this is statewide), pensions are based on the last five years of work.  So there are teachers who work part-time for the majority of their careers, and then work full-time the last five years.  Local school boards have also taken actions like adding 20% to the salary of teachers in their last year or two, because it costs them only the salaries for that year or two, but it increases the pension for the teachers for 20-30 years or whatever (plus the 3% increase a year).  We in Illinois even had two lobbyists who got the law changed to cover them, and they substitute-taught for one day and were entitled to pensions based on their lobbyist salaries.  Nope, can’t be taken away from them–that’s in the constitution.

      Many would not agree with me, but for exactly this reason I don’t think public sector unions should be able to contribute to the very people who then decide on their salaries and benefits.  It’s been a great system for the politicians and employees, and a disaster for the state’s ability to fund other priorities.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      pacem appellant

      @WaterGirl: Here’s a sample of what I tend to write. This is for Proposition 15, another big deal here in CA this November:

      Proposition 15

      INCREASES FUNDING FOR PUBLIC SCHOOLS, COMMUNITY COLLEGES, AND LOCAL GOVERNMENT SERVICES BY CHANGING TAX ASSESSMENT OF COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL PROPERTY. INITIATIVE CONSTITUTIONAL AMENDMENT. 

      Increases funding for K-12 public schools, community colleges, and local governments by requiring that commercial and industrial real property be taxed based on current market value.

      Pros: Prop 13 (passed when I was but a wee babe), really screwed with CA’s ability to collect revenue and pay for government programs. Schools were the hardest hit. This is because in CA, schools are paid for out of local taxes (and some state grants), and the bulk of these taxes are from property taxes. While prop 13 did stop grannies from getting priced out of their suddenly crazy expensive beach-front retirement home that they bought in the 40s, it also allowed ginormous (and not so ginormous) corporations like Safeway to amass huge amounts of property and hold it virtually tax free. As the price of goods and services continued to rise, the amount of revenue the counties could assess effectively remained flat. Local municipalities try to compensate with parcel taxes and sales taxes, but these are regressive and hurt home owners the most: a $500 parcel tax e.g. might be nothing for Safeway, but is the difference between Christmas presents or a missed mortgage payment for actual people.

      Cons: If you’re an extremely large, land-holding corporate entity in CA, you’re going to have to pay fair-market value on your property. If you are a homeowner, a farmer, or a small business (classified as whose property holdings value less than $3 million), then this proposition has absolutely no effect on you.

      My rec: Hard YES

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dfh

      As an Illinois resident, I am in favor of the graduated tax and I will be voting Yes.

      No living Republican will vote for it, and that’s one reason why I’m for it.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      dnfree

      @phein61:

      Illinois does not tax pensions.  The scary threat is that if this does not pass, they might have to start taxing pensions because our debt is so bad (even before Covid) for the reasons I stated above.

      Illinois not only doesn’t tax pensions–it doesn’t even tax withdrawals from IRAs and 401(k)s, which should be taxed because they weren’t taxed when the money went in.  Apparently this would bring in something like $2 billion a year but the state refuses to consider it.  As a retiree, I pay almost no state income tax, and that’s pathetic.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      The Moar You Know

      Many would not agree with me, but for exactly this reason I don’t think public sector unions should be able to contribute to the very people who then decide on their salaries and benefits.  It’s been a great system for the politicians and employees, and a disaster for the state’s ability to fund other priorities.

      @dnfree:  But it’s OK for private sector unions to do so, and businesses, and business trade groups, and political groups to do so?  You lose the right to contribute to a politician of your choice because of who you work for?

      Can’t get on board with that argument.  Your choice of employer shouldn’t mean that you lose basic rights.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Jon Marcus

      On the “Who supports/opposes”: Am I correct that you are more inclined to support this, because the people who oppose it also oppose Madigan? I’d like to offer a counter-argument to that specific point. (*NOT* in support or opposition of the larger question):

      Mike Madigan is a Dem. That does *not* put him on the side of the angels! At all. Chicago/Cook County Dems are often both conservative and corrupt. There are credible allegations that Madigan has managed to violate Illinois’ ridiculously lax laws against corruption. I’d be comfortable saying that I oppose him.

      That said, the people who oppose this sound like the usual Republican suspects, and that makes me more inclined to support it. And I think highly of Ralph Martire, who supports it. I’ll count that as two marks in it’s favor.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Tom Levenson

      Here in MA we have just two ballot questions. One is an obvious (to me) yes–ranked choice voting.

      The other is trickier: a “right to repair” initiative that requires car manufacturers to move their computer diagnostic systems to an open platform that allows third party shops to access them–including remotely.

      The idea is fine–I am a great believer in not taking my 22 year old BMW to the rapacious local dealer. But the timeline for the move is very short, and the language is broad and a little vague, and the argument from the bad actors–the car companies–is that the cybersecurity risks are very high.  I don’t trust the messenger, but I really believe in that danger. Any thoughts, fellow MA jackals–or cybersecurity-knowledgeable folks?

      Reply
    41. 41.

      MattF

      There are four ballot initiatives on my local MD ballot. Two are from Robin Ficker, the ‘conservative gadfly’ who is generally looking to throw rocks into local governmental gears, and the other two are from local county government as ‘replies’ to the Ficker initiatives. Ficker #1 makes it impossible for the county government to raise property taxes, Ficker #2 is somewhat sneakier, making the County Council at-large seats into local seats. The WaPo editorializes against all four, and that is probably my default position.

      And, OT, Jen Rubin disavows the ‘conservative’ label.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      meander

      I’ve lived in California for a while, so wading through piles of ballot initiatives is a regular event.

      A friend from a former life used to have initiative parties, where attendees would volunteer to prepare a summary of each initiative — like we see in the post above — and then the attendees would discuss.  Obviously this doesn’t work in person now, but perhaps an on-line event is feasible?

      One of the things that bugs me about California initiatives is that limitations on taxing or fee power can be approved with a 50%+1 vote (e.g., banning the vehicle tax), but then to remove that limitation in the future, a 2/3+1 vote is necessary. In my view, if it will take 2/3 to remove, then it should take 2/3 to install.

      One of the biggest deals on the CA ballot this year is Prop 15, which breaks Prop 13 into two parts (the “split roll”) by repealing some of the Prop 13 limitations from corporate property owners. Through various machinations, corps can maintain ownership of a property for decades, thus avoiding reassessments and locking in absurdly low property taxes.  The Gov and many organizations have endorsed it, so perhaps it has a chance.  (FWIW, to amend the residential part of Prop 13 would take another initiative, and I highly doubt that would have any chance of passing)

      Reply
    44. 44.

      dnfree

      @The Moar You Know: Private-sector unions (UAW etc.) contribute to politicians, but those politicians don’t directly affect their pensions and benefits.  That’s the difference.  The public-sector unions negotiate with the state for benefits, and they donate to the politicians who decide those benefits.  If you squint, that could be seen as bribery.
      I used to be on our local school board.  One of the big surprises was how little we were able to negotiate with our own employees.  Salary was about it.  Everything else was already dictated by the state–number of sick days, pension benefits, how many days would be worked.  And oh yeah, you can bank your (generous number of) sick days and add them to your pension.  And if you had a year of maternity leave, you can pay a certain amount to add that year back to your years of service and increase your pension.  None of that can be negotiated by your actual local employer, the local school board.  It’s already set in stone by the state legislators.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      pacem appellant

      @The Moar You Know: I am a CA homeowner too, and though I don’t consume a ton of local media, I can guarantee that the NO campaign will be selling this on equivocation. “Small businesses will be forced to leave CA, then the nanny state will be gunning for your home next cycle.” Actually, I should work for the NO campaign :-) I feel like I could gin up some scary ads without much thought and the pay is probably insane.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Martin

      Regarding ballot initiatives, I think direct democracy like that is a bad idea. So my default is to vote ‘no’ on every initiative. There are two exceptions:

      1. Conflict of interest initiatives – anything having to do with the pay, makeup, rules around the legislature. The legislature has a vested interest in that outcome so it makes sense to give that to the voters.
      2. Anything the legislature/governor puts on the ballot. Here that tends to be tax increases, or anything that has a really big impact on the electorate.

      But anything that goes on due to signatures that the legislature otherwise could do on their own is a ‘no’, if only to try and make it so that those kinds of initiatives always fail.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Edmund Dantes

      @Tom Levenson: you should be for the right to repair. Note car companies are trying more and more to restrict what you can do to their cars by over the air updates.

       

      even locking people out of using parts of the car if someone modified or used a non-oem part.

      The car guys at Jalopnik are for the right to repair and other car enthusiast blogs I run across.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      MattF

      @MattF: I should add that there is a specific problem with the current County Council at-large membership: they all come from a single small neighborhood group of activists. But legislation is not the cure for that situation.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      Martin

      @meander: I would like to see a further split of Prop 13 so that rental properties didn’t get the tax protections, and the tax protections don’t carry over to inheritants. I can tolerate a primary residence getting the break, but those changes would really help move housing policy forward.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Jon Marcus

      @Tom Levenson: That argument stinks of bad faith to me. If the only thing keeping these diagnostic systems secure is that most people don’t have the documentation, you are less safe. The documentation is out there. Bad actors can get their hands on it. But if it’s behind a “locking device” security researchers can be sued for revealing flaws in the security. Security through obscurity doesn’t work.

      I might be sympathetic to an argument that the rollout is on too short a schedule, but I’d want to see specific concerns that couldn’t be ameliorated

      ETA: Agree with Edmund Dantes

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Elizabelle

      Yea.  Breaking from the WaPost:

      Pennsylvania Supreme Court strikes Green Party presidential ticket from ballot, clearing the way for mail ballots to be sent out

      The Pennsylvania Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Green Party presidential ticket from state ballots, allowing state and local election officials to resume preparations for Nov. 3 and begin mailing ballots to voters.

      The court ruled that presidential contender Howie Hawkins and his running mate, Angela Walker, did not qualify for the ballot because the party did not submit signed filing papers in person, as required by state rules.

      It’s the second such ruling in a week. On Monday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court found deficiencies in the Green Party’s ballot petition in that state, excluding the party from the ballot.

      The decision is a blow to the third-party ticket and a win for Democrats, who worried that the Green Party could siphon votes from presidential nominee Joe Biden in the key battleground state.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Martin

      @pacem appellant: I don’t think that would work any more. How many small businesses own their property? Basically none.

      And that’s why CA housing policy has gotten so fucked up. It’s turned every land owner in CA into a kulak and everyone else into a sharecropper. The degree of rent seeking and the aggressiveness these parties have toward sane housing policy is untenable.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.