Wildfire Check-in: Wednesday Edition

by | 39 Comments

This post is in: 

This is a picture from the Puget Sound from a couple of days ago, sent in by Dan B.

They say the smoke is over 6,000 feet deep, which my math says is more than a mile.

Wildfire Check-in (Exploding Trees (?) Edition

I read that the smoke from fires in California, Oregon and Washington is nearing Europe.  We truly are all connected, and the world needs to start acting like it.  Starting with the U.S.

Are people still under evacuation orders, or at levels one and two?

Evacuation Levels

Level 1: READY – Level 1 evacuations are an Alert. Residents should be aware of a danger that exists. …
Level 2: SET – Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. Now is the time to be set for immediate evacuation.
Level 3: GO! – Level 3 means there is immediate danger.

Stay safe, and let us know how you are doing.

Update: What’s the story of “exploding trees”?

 

 

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    39Comments

    4. 4.

      way2blue

      Light drizzle / heavy fog drip overnight in my area on the San Francisco peninsula. AQI of closest monitor reads 0 this morning! (Yesterday it read ~185.) Looking forward to seeing blue sky once the fog clears…

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Geoduck

      Down at the base of Puget Sound, the smoke continues to look like heavy fog. Not personally suffering any health issues, but I don’t have to be out in it every day.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      MobiusKlein

      Bay area nicer.
      I have had Dr appointments, and they alway ask the screening questions, and I kid that EVERYONE has a cough or runny nose now, and folks who answer no are liars.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Old School

      RE: Exploding trees

      Trump claimed that exploding trees were fueling the wildfires.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Martin

      Here’s a really important Atlantic piece to help people understand why the fires are so bad.

      “In the summer, in California and across most of the West, as long as there’s fuel to burn, then the climate variable that tends to matter most is the vapor-pressure deficit,” Park Williams, a research professor at Columbia University, told me. “In California this year, the vapor-pressure deficit has been record-breakingly high.”

      The vapor-pressure deficit indexes two other measurements: the air temperature and the relative humidity. Both measurements affect the air’s sponginess. Hotter air is more likely to bump water into a gas state, while drier air can hold more water vapor overall. The vapor-pressure deficit measures the overlap. “It’s the difference between the amount of water vapor that’s in the air and the amount of water vapor that the air can possibly hold,” Williams said.

      When the vapor-pressure deficit is high, it means the atmosphere has become an immense, six-mile-high sponge. The arid air will induce water to evaporate from wherever it’s hiding—the soil, the wooden boards of houses, the limbs and leaves of trees and underbrush.

      This is why climate change makes it hard to understand what the effects will be on a given region. Hot air can hold more water. In a dry place like CA, this can have the effect of making it dryer because the atmosphere can draw out more water from trees, etc. In a wet place like Florida, the opposite happens, storms can now hold more water when they arrive and dump more on land.

      That’s what’s been happening here. The west has gotten about 3 degrees warmer. The coastal ranges which coax moisture out of the air (pushing the air up  cools it and it can’t hold moisture as well) may get wetter – so more rain right along the coast. But the inland valleys and inland ranges which tend to be dry because the coastal ranges removed the moisture from the air get dryer, so trees dry out, farms need more irrigation, brush dries out, etc. Fires become easier to start because everything is dryer, and they burn better and spread faster. Brush clearance and controlled burns help (most of the land out here is federally owned, so the feds are the ones that have been negligent on that – mostly  due to budget cutting) but even if you do that, it doesn’t completely mitigate the underlying problem that trees burn more easily now.

      We’ve seen it locally in a different way. When our city built out they planted various oak and pine trees to act as sound buffers between intermediate roadways and homes. But now they are routinely  dropping large branches on homes, fences, into roads, etc. because the city can’t irrigate them enough to keep the trees from drying out – and water is an important part of a trees structural strength. So the dry trees are brittle and in windstorms they simply break. The trees eventually will get replaced with highly drought tolerant species.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Kent

      Here in the Portland metro the AQI has very slowly been improving.  We are now down to an AQI of 224 this morning which is only “Very Unhealthy” instead of “Extremely Unhealthy”.  By the weekend the weather is supposed to shift and bring us some offshore breezes to clear this stuff out. But that was the forecast for earlier this week and that didn’t happen.

      My parents were on the edge of the evac zone in Canby OR in Clackamas County but that has been dialed back to Level 1.  While the fires aren’t contained, they aren’t spreading west anymore.  It was the extreme winds a week ago that were the huge problem.  We had over 50 mph winds across the region for 2 days which is what set all this off.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Old School

       

      https://www.businessinsider.com/trump-falsely-claimed-exploding-trees-started-california-wildfires-2020-9

      While speaking during a televised briefing in Sacramento on Monday, he said dry trees can “just explode,” as part of a longtime argument that wildfires would be eliminated if forests were cleared of dead trees and debris.

      “You can knock this down to nothing,” Trump said. “You go to Europe … They’re very, very strong on management, and they don’t have a problem. With — as they say — more explosive trees than we have in California.”

      He doubled down on the statement when calling into “Fox & Friends” on Tuesday morning, saying: “In Europe they have forest cities … they don’t have fires like this, and they have more explosive trees. They have trees that will catch easier, but they maintain their fire … They thin the fuel. The fuel is what’s on the ground, the leaves.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Tenar Arha

      @Gin & Tonic: Yeah, it’s weird. The sky is a cloudless milky-blue-gray in the Boston area, yet it feels like a perfect just a bit cool fall day that really should have that perfect blue sky.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Penty

      @cleek: Not a myth. The whole story comes from when California planted a lot of Eucalyptus trees as a status symbol. That tree will explode since it is highly flammable. The bark alone tends to hold embers a long time so when they get blown away it spreads the fire.  Here is a good article. https://www.kqed.org/science/4209/eucalyptus-california-icon-fire-hazard-and-invasive-species

      Here is another article from the Guardian. https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2019/dec/16/california-eucalyptus-trees-environment-comic

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Manxome Bromide

      @WaterGirl: Yes. The AQI is basically measuring the amounts of various pollutants with each set against a standard scale of “how much will it hurt you”. You then pick the maximum off the list.

      Back in the days before catalytic converters, Ozone was the major pollutant. In wildfire times (and when I was growing up in the southwestern deserts), PM2.5 (“particulate matter, >= 2.5 micron in size”) is.

      And if there isn’t any in the air, then the index is zero.

      There’s been a shift in the winds for the moment, and the SF Peninsula is getting essentially no smoke at all from the fires for now. Santa Cruz and the San Joaquin valley are not so lucky, but I’m rejoicing where I can; if the wind shifts again we’ll be back into “Unhealthy” within the hour.

      Also interesting: COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara county have been plummeting. We’ve been pretty good about masking and staying indoors here, comparatively, but the wildfires may have just shown us the difference between “pretty good” and “really good”.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Martin

      @Zzyzx: Similar here. AQI of 180 again today. It doesn’t look bad out, but eyes/throat starts burning after a while. Every day I’ve gotten headaches (unusual for me) and go and take a nap next to the air cleaner to clear it up. This is annoying.

      For those unfamiliar, local air quality problems from fires isn’t unusual – even if the fire is 50 miles away. As the wind patterns shift, you end up being downwind from some fire and you get smoke/ash/etc. But then a few hours or a day later the winds  change direction and it all clears up. But there are so many fires that it’s gone from local to global – we’re not downwind from the El Dorado fire any more, or from the Valley fire, or from the Bobcat fire. But the smoke layer from all the fires is so massive that even with the wind blowing in from the ocean, it’s still pulling in smoke from a week ago. We’ve never seen anything like this before.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Louise B.

      In Oregon, there are no new evacuation orders in the western part of the state – at least not that I’m aware of.  The areas that have burned are still largely not safe to go back to – crews are still clearing roads.  There is a new evacuation order in the south central part of the state due to a new fire burning there, but it is quite far away from the big population centers.  The air quality in much of the state continues to be wretched.  Particulate levels have decreased slightly (to merely “very unhealthy”) in some places, but continue to be hazardous in others.  The forecast is for conditions to improve very, very slowly, and it may be another week before the air is not unhealthy.

      My home in Portland is old, with no insulation and no way to shut off air flow from a very well ventilated attic.  Although I have no particular health issues, I started feeling physically unwell Monday afternoon, so on the spur of the moment I made reservations for a place I have previously stayed on the northern Oregon coast, where the air quality is actually good.  I drove down late Monday evening and am here through Friday.  Very grateful I have the means to take this step, and feel horrible about the effects this is having on those with asthma and other similar health problems.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Enhanced Voting Techniques

      Rained today in the SF Bay Area and the air quality is decent.

      Worth noting the SCU Fire Complex, which was the previous big one before the August Fire Complex, is all on ranch land.  Livestock was eating all the brush and it still burned.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Martin

      @Old School: Reminder that ⅔ of the forests in California and Oregon and Washington are owned and managed by the federal government.

      We can’t clear them or do controlled burns on that land. Only Trump and his hires can.

      So even if that was the problem (it’s part of it) it’s mainly a federal responsibility, and therefore Trump’s responsibility. That’s why all of the national forests here are closed.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      CaseyL

      We had a tiny sprinkle of rain in Seattle’s north end last night that briefly cleared the air.

      Back to smoky fog this morning.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      trollhattan

      Bliss. An AQI of 13 in Sac and no zero(s) tagged on. Visible smoke but aloft, so not impacting we ground-dwellers. IDK what changed but assuredly will take it. We still have dozens of active fires in the state, including one creeping towards the million-acre mark that is already the largest in recorded history.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      laura

      The air quality was listed as excellent this morning in Sacramento. Grabbed the weinie dog and went for a walk with a friend for an hour. Got home, blew my nose and it looked like a crime scene. Still, the sky was blue, a brisk walk was had and the depression I’ve felt since Labor Day has abated. Also, exploding trees – the president is a moran and ignores the fact that he’s responsible for federal lands. Fuck that guy.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      opiejeanne

      @cleek: In 2003 the Old Fire raced through an area of the San Bernardino Mountains that had a lot of bark beetle-damaged trees, many of which were dead. Those trees were described by observers as exploding after catching fire because they were so dry. The explosion of these trees sent burning material into the air, spreading the fire in this way.

      It was a firestorm creating its own wind. I wasn’t standing there, I just know what I read and heard at the time. The exploding bark beetle trees may have been a unique event.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      opiejeanne

      @Geoduck: It looks like heavy fog on the East Side too. And there’s a faint familiar chemical smell that I can’t identify, almost a bleach smell, with a hint of turpentine. The turpentine smell may be from the pine trees along the fence line but I’ve never noticed it before, not here nor in the SoCal mountains among the pines.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Aleta

      LA Times story about George Atiyeh, who worked to preserve the Opal Creek Wilderness in Oregon and helped found the Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center.

      On Tuesday, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said authorities were still working with the Atiyeh family to find him.

      Atiyeh was an unlikely environmental activist, scion of a Syrian American mining family, nephew of a former Republican governor.    He grew up hiking, swimming and fishing for rainbow trout in the turquoise-colored Opal Creek that spilled over 30-foot waterfalls and rushed past Douglas fir, hemlock, cedar and yew, some up to 330 feet high and thousands of years old.

      He served stateside in the Army during the Vietnam War, but that didn’t spare him from the trauma of losing friends in battle. Eventually he retreated to Opal Creek.  “It healed him,” said Andy Kerr, 65, a fellow Oregonian environmentalist who met Atiyeh in the 1970s.

       

      But as the timber industry encroached on Opal Creek, Atiyeh sold his stake in the logging company and took a stand that turned him into a local pariah. “Opal Creek saved him,” Kerr said. “And it became time to save Opal Creek.”

      During the ensuing “timber wars,” which involved efforts to save the endangered spotted owl, environmental activists descended on the canyon, chaining themselves to trees. Timber advocates fought back, with help from state politicians long beholden to the industry.

      “Opal Creek was ground zero for the timber wars and he was at the center of it,” said David Seideman, who wrote a book about the conflict, “Showdown at Opal Creek: The Battle for America’s Last Wilderness.”  Atiyeh received so many death threats that he took to keeping a .357 Magnum in his bedroom dresser and recorded a new answering machine message: “If you’re calling to leave a death threat, please leave your name and number.”

      People threatened to shoot down Atiyeh’s two-seater Cessna airplane, bullied his daughter, tried to run his son off the road, slashed his wife’s tires and refused to sit with him at football games. At pro-logging rallies, Atiyeh’s opponents brought banners that said: “Kiss my ax, George!”

      A feisty charmer with a contagious laugh, Atiyeh remained determined to save one of the few remaining temperate rainforests in the northern Cascades.

      “He almost reveled in it,” Seideman said. “He had a bumper sticker on his car that said, ‘Environmentalist from hell.’”

      In addition to leveraging his family’s political connections to save Opal Creek, Atiyeh testified before Congress, held local public meetings to win over neighbors and used his plane to show politicians and reporters such as Seideman the toll of logging. …
      “When you went up in the air, you could see all the destruction, this awful patchwork quilt,” Seideman said. “Opal Creek was an island in a sea of clear-cuts.”

      Ultimately, Atiyeh and his allies won the Northwest forest wars. In 1996, Congress passed legislation preserving the 20,454-acre Opal Creek Wilderness, in part through mining patents.   “The only way we could conserve it was to use the old mining laws to our advantage,” recalled his cousin, Tom Atiyeh.

      Recently, Atiyeh contacted Seideman to say he was working on a memoir about his battle to save the forest.

      Seideman followed news of the fires and was not surprised to hear Atiyeh had refused to evacuate. Atiyeh had once told him, “I’d be willing to sacrifice myself for that piece of forest.”

      Reply
    29. 29.

      opiejeanne

      @WaterGirl: I don’t know. I do know that when I first checked the AQI on both my iPhone and the WA Air Quality site, it was either 225 or 269, but right now my phone says it’s 22 here and the WA site says 225. It’s a heavy fog outside, 98% humidity.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      JDM

      The exploding trees thing is an example of what Bertrand Russell said, “A stupid man’s report of what a clever man says can never be accurate, because he unconsciously translates what he hears into something he can understand.” Trump no doubt heard someone talking about how in severe fires, combustion of new areas can involve trees, brush (houses, cars, paper, anything flammable) simply heating up so much that the last straw causes an all-over explosion of fire. Then Trump tries to repeat what he’s heard, but since Trump is very, very stupid, he simply can’t do so accurately.

      We’ve been in our RV on the Oregon coast (Coos Bay Area now) for a while to get away from the smoke.  Even here it was bad until a few days ago (AQI around 150-200, while along I5 inland it’s more like 450-500+).  Yesterday we actually had bright sunlight here much of the day, which was wonderful and unexpected.  Supposedly we might get some rain the next few days, which if they just get that inland might help enormously.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Jay

      Still at a 10 , ( the worst, AQI) in Vancouver,

      added to by the railroad trestle fire in New Westminster. Creosote piers and timbers, will smoulder for weeks.

      Same trestle that burned down 20 years ago, instead of rebuilding with concrete, they rebuilt with creosote timbers, because “you arn’t the boss of me”, f’n morons.

      saw the sun yesterday, blue sky and full sun for all of 15 minutes, because of a wind shift.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Kelly

      On the Oregon Coast at least until Monday morning. Emergency trip to the hardware store to to buy drop cloths to protect a couple hotel chairs from 1 year old cat Martin.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Roger Moore

      Things are still pretty awful in the San Gabriel Valley in SoCal.  We have a ton of smoke from the Bobcat Fire, and the evacuation warning still hasn’t been lifted for the foothill neighborhoods.  There is some good news, though.  The fire has been burning away from the cities, and it looks like they’ll be able to save the Mt. Wilson observatory.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      currants

      @JDM: …in severe fires, combustion of new areas can involve trees, brush (houses, cars, paper, anything flammable) simply heating up so much that the last straw causes an all-over explosion of fire.

      Yes–and isn’t it also connected to the sap in the trees? I seem to remember (from a friend who was a Forest Service firefighter some time ago) that when the sap is heated to (or past?) the boiling point, the steam can explode the trunk.

      But your main point–T = M where T is the current prez and M = moron–stands.

      Reply

