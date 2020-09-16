This is a picture from the Puget Sound from a couple of days ago, sent in by Dan B.

They say the smoke is over 6,000 feet deep, which my math says is more than a mile.

I read that the smoke from fires in California, Oregon and Washington is nearing Europe. We truly are all connected, and the world needs to start acting like it. Starting with the U.S.

Are people still under evacuation orders, or at levels one and two?

Evacuation Levels

Level 1: READY – Level 1 evacuations are an Alert. Residents should be aware of a danger that exists. …

Level 2: SET – Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. Now is the time to be set for immediate evacuation.

Level 3: GO! – Level 3 means there is immediate danger.

Stay safe, and let us know how you are doing.

Update: What’s the story of “exploding trees”?