Scientific American has never endorsed a presidential candidate in our 175-year history—until now. The 2020 election is literally a matter of life and death. We urge you to vote for health, science and Joe Biden for President.https://t.co/8TlH7shjFn — Scientific American (@sciam) September 15, 2020





Ginned-up ‘controversy’ of the GOP day:

For those of you who think this is Biden “being racist” you should get the full context of this video. Biden plays this song after Luis Fonsi, the singer of Despacito, introduces him for the campaign event. It’s not racism, just having fun with Mr. Fonsi. https://t.co/lBvpJGpkW4 — Brenden Lowe (@brenden_lowe) September 16, 2020

serious politics knower voice: biden's team has to be really concerned about facing trump in the upcoming debates. https://t.co/BncSeIkSqF — golikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) September 16, 2020

setting everything else aside, trump is fundamentally incapable of responding to criticism in a serious or measured way, and a debate is basically nothing but non-stop criticism. — golikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) September 16, 2020

it's amazing how talking to a normal person embarrasses trump so badly but bullshitting to a reporter is something he can do effortlessly. almost like there's something slightly wrong with how the questions are being asked — frequent antifa flyer (@MenshevikM) September 16, 2020

Imagine watching Trump for the last ~4-5 years and thinking wow, Trump flopped today because he hadn't prepared, this is so out of character. I suppose its good that people can stay anon on here cause I can't even imagine embarrassing myself this hard in real life. https://t.co/eiIzlJnSj2 — AdotSad (@AdotSad) September 16, 2020