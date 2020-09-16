Always loved the description of Lindsey Graham as a pilot fish.
Fuck him and fuck Susan Collins too.
Quinnipiac poll:
Maine Senate
Sara Gideon (D) 54%
Susan Collins (R) 42%
South Carolina Senate
Lindsey Graham (R) 48%
Jaime Harrison (D) 48%
Kentucky Senate
Mitch McConnell (R) 53%
Amy McGrath 41%
— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 16, 2020
Let’s raise some money for their opponents.
Sara Gideon, Maine Senate
Jaime Harrison, South Carolina Senate
You can see all the candidates we are supporting here. When we hit 900K total I’ll post a Benny picture.
