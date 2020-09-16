Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Han shot first.

This blog is Obama’s Katrina.

Too inconsequential to be sued

What fresh hell is this?

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

Also, too.

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

Verified, but limited!

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

I personally stopped the public option…

Good luck with your asparagus.

Saul Alinsky is my co-pilot

Consistently wrong since 2002

Women: They Get Shit Done

The house always wins.

No one could have predicted…

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

All your base are belong to Tunch.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Mission Accomplished!

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

Militantly superior in their own minds…

You are here: Home / Economics / C.R.E.A.M. / Take me to the pilot

Take me to the pilot

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: ,

Always loved the description of Lindsey Graham as a pilot fish.

Fuck him and fuck Susan Collins too.

Let’s raise some money for their opponents.

Sara Gideon, Maine Senate

Goal Thermometer

Jaime Harrison, South Carolina Senate

Goal Thermometer

You can see all the candidates we are supporting here. When we hit 900K total I’ll post a Benny picture.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Another Scott
  • DougJ
  • Eunicecycle
  • gene108
  • Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)
  • Ohio Mom
  • SuzieC
  • TS (the original)
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    18Comments

    8. 8.

      Ohio Mom

      I’ll be happy to see Susan Collins gone but Mitch McConnell — him being so far ahead is a disappointment. Even though I live just across the (Ohio) River from Kentucky, and so ought to know better.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      Frank LaRose Defends Decision Not To Comply With Court Ruling On Ballot Drop Boxes

      The Franklin County Court of Common Pleas has demanded Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose explain his office’s comments that he’ll keep in place a directive that prohibits county election boards from adding additional drop boxes.

      Judge Richard Frye issued an opinion Tuesday finding that LaRose was “arbitrary and unreasonable” in limiting county election boards from adding more than one ballot drop box for the fall election. The ruling clarified that every election board is “legally permitted” to add more options for delivering absentee ballots, depending on their individual needs.

      However, LaRose’s office soon issued a statement claiming that the opinion did not affect their directive, and told county boards to continue abiding by the restrictions.

      “Importantly, while the judge issued a declaration as to the law regarding the return of absentee ballots and drop boxes, he did not rule on the Plaintiff’s request to enjoin the Secretary’s Directive,” spokeswoman Maggie Sheehan said in an email. “Lacking that, today’s ruling didn’t change anything and the Secretary’s Directive remains in place.”

      On Wednesday morning, the court ordered LaRose to explain why he “will not honor prior statements that he would abide by this court’s ruling.”

      LaRose’s office responded by arguing that changing the directive now would cause confusion close to the election. Early voting in Ohio begins on October 6.

      LaRose adds other court action is pending, so litigation wouldn’t be over if he complied now. Even before Tuesday’s opinion came out, LaRose requested a stay of any preliminary injunction, and his office said it would appeal the ruling.

      “Unfortunately, the way the judge ruled prevents an immediate appeal of his ruling,” said Sheehan in a statement Wednesday. “In response, Secretary LaRose has called upon the judge to allow his ruling to be appealed today. He should immediately rule on the pending injunction of the Secretary’s Directive and conclude the entire case to allow an appeal.”

      LaRose is a lying scumbag piece of shit. It’s a fucking technicality. He could lift his stupid fucking directive if he wanted to. He said he wouldn’t oppose more drop boxes if the legality of adding more drop boxes was cleared up. He fucking lied.

      In a separate filing, Ohio Democratic Party also suggested the Ohio Republican Party, which has intervened in the case, could be found in contempt for issuing a statement Tuesday claiming that Democrats “colluded” with Frye in the ruling.

      “The role of a judge is to be impartial, yet the judge in question parroted his party’s talking points in his ruling,” the Ohio GOP statement read. “The law was clear in stating the legality of having one ballot drop box per county. The judge’s interpretation of this law due to his partisan affiliation is a blatant obstruction of his judicial responsibility.”

      And fuck the Ohio Republican Party, too. Apparently citing reality and common sense is “parroting his party’s talking points.”

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @WaterGirl:

      I’ll just be happy to see McConnell out of control of the Senate, as much as I’d like to see him lose. Kentucky is just too much of a shit show, sadly. Kind of like Ohio, which isn’t a “bellwether” or swing state anymore imo

      Reply
    16. 16.

      SuzieC

      It’s a very effective ad Watergirl though kind of gross. And Judge Frye issued a fucking advisory opinion. He’s well known in local circles for grandstanding. He can play the hero without actually doing anything.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Eunicecycle

      @Goku (aka Amerikan Baka): Did you read Maureen O’Connor’s statement ripping the GOP to shreds? Kay I think linked to it in another thread. Now some lawyers for the GOP (Ohio) are saying “um yeah, we didn’t know anything about this” and it’s been scrubbed.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WaterGirl

      @SuzieC: I am not good with gross, and there are a lot of people who react in a similar fashion.  I wonder if they turned off as many people as they think they reached.

      An advisory opinion is bullshit.  A bunch of fucking cowards.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.