Open Thread: A Real President Speaks

Pass it on.

Oh, how I miss him.

Open thread

ETA: Sharing this because it’s just amazing. Stripped down to just Marvin Gaye’s vocals.

    21Comments

    4. 4.

      Baud

      I was confused because I don’t remember speaking recently.

      But that one is good too.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Immanentize

      @Betty Cracker: Sheee-it!

      That happened in a huge storm in upstate NY (Unadilla) just a few years ago.  Bridge over a creek! On Route 88 (Albany to Binghamton) washed out.  One truck and a few cars drove off the edge in the night killing all the drivers.  Scary.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Yutsano

      @Immanentize: Help? You came here for help? Hell I’m having a bear of a time getting ready to leave for my doctor’s appointment and you ask for help?

      *sigh* okay fine. We are a full service blog after all.

      GET TO WORK YA LAZY SCHLUB!!!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @trollhattan: Shredders, perhaps.  Though I agree with whoever said that this gang will print out the incriminating emails and shred the paper copies, thinking that will destroy the evidence.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kay

      The move comes after Caputo, who led the agency’s communications on the coronavirus pandemic, reportedly said in a now-deleted video posted Sunday on his personal Facebook page that scientists at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were engaged in “sedition” against President Donald Trump.

      I really cannot exaggerate how crazy that video was. He thinks they’re going to kill him. This is like a normal day in the Trump Administration- one of them is sitting on his (porch?) reciting a disjointed conspiracy theory in an oddly expressionless manner, except his eyes keep shifting like he’s seeing things.

      That’s the team! Can you IMAGINE working there?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Elizabelle

      @Kay

      I wondered if Caputo remained on the payroll so that he could keep his government health insurance. He seems to realize he does need mental health care. Further, he was advising his own friends to mask up and leave a venue if too many people were not masked.

      There’s also the feature of “don’t fire Vlad’s helpmates.”

      Anyway, less Caputo and his interference is a net gain for the CDC. Guessing it’s why Schumer and others pressed for Azar’s resignation. Get some attention on the situation.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      LeftCoastYankee

      Is it me or are running out of “bad” adjectives?  The hurricane flooding is being described as potentially “catastrophic”.  Is that on an official scale for that?

      Out here in the PNW, our air quality was “upgraded” from “hazardous” to “very unhealthy” yesterday.  And those are actual EPA designations with progressively mealy descriptions of ways to breathe less.

      Even the things the government is still able to do have been dumbed down and rendered ineffective from 40 years of Republican bullshit nonsense.

      It doesn’t seem improbable at this rate for future floods to be graded by the number of rubber duckies you will need to stay afloat.

      Vent over.  7 weeks and counting….

      Reply

