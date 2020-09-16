Over the last few months, I've learned a thing or two from the young people in our country. I figured I would return the favor by sharing with you how to make a plan to vote in this upcoming election.
Get registered and vote early: https://t.co/Q5BUeMaOB5
Video: @attn pic.twitter.com/CNqjS7Dmxo
— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) September 16, 2020
Pass it on.
Oh, how I miss him.
Open thread
ETA: Sharing this because it’s just amazing. Stripped down to just Marvin Gaye’s vocals.
