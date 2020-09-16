Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

One Good Thing About Trump

I was watching some clips of Trump’s disastrous town hall from last night earlier today, and just a little bit ago I watched Michael Cohen talking about Trump on Joy Reid’s show. While Cohen was talking, I wondered if he had actually changed as a person and felt regret, and I believe in redemption and am willing to accept maybe he has in fact changed. And that’s when it hit me- that’s one really nice thing about Trump.

I will never have to have sympathy for or change my mind about him or give him the benefit of doubt. Ever. He’s never going to change. He can’t. His frontal lobe is so shot from decades of meth abuse, dementia, and his personality is so warped from his narcissism and general sociopathy that Donald Trump will never change. Should he lose the election, and even more stuff comes out and his bank records and taxes are revealed and all the misdeeds brought to light, even as he is being perp walked to jail, he will not show contrition or even attempt to change. He can’t, and he won’t.

He’ll blame everyone else and just keep trying to foment a civil war until we have him in a Hannibal Lector mask locked in restraints somewhere in a basement.

So that’s something positive about Trump.

    86Comments

    2. 2.

      West of the Cascades

      Kudos to you for looking for signs of repentance and redemption in Michael Cohen. I fear you’ll look in vain, but it’d be nice to think that spending time in jail after being tossed aside like garbage by the guy you tried to protect might change a person. Being able to unabashedly hate Donald Trump and his spawn with the white hot intensity of a thousand suns really is their only redeeming quality.

      But it’d also be nice to get Trump, Ivanka/Jared, Uday, and Qusay a little prison time to see if there’s a shot at redemption for them, too.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Roger Moore

      While Cohen was talking, I wondered if he had actually changed as a person and felt regret

      My feeling is that Trump’s inner circle is basically a cult. Cohen is behaving like a lot of cult escapees by turning hard on the cult and its leader. The reactions of some of the never Trump ex-Republicans seem pretty similar.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Calouste

      If during one of the debates Joe Biden gets asked if he has anything nice to say about his opponent, he should answer “more than 200,000 Americans have died while my opponent sat there twiddling his thumbs. Do you expect me to say anything nice about someone like that?”

      Reply
    6. 6.

      japa21

      two things:
      1: I actually do believe that Cohen has changed and feels regret for what he has enabled. Not so much some of the specific things he has done so much as what Trump has become with his assistance.
      2: Trump will never see a day in jail. No jury will convict him. None will ever find a verdict of non-guilty either. Any jury that sits in a trial of him will end up divided, even if there is just one juror that is a member of his cult. Civil suits with significant financial penalties is a whole other thing, however.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      germy

      Tonight on PBS

      NOVA
      Secret Mind of Slime

      New research on extremely primitive life forms called slime molds, which navigate through life without a brain, could reveal the fundamental rules underlying all decision making.

      Republican decision making, at least.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      zhena gogolia

      @Calouste:

      That would be great.

      How is he getting away with this?????

      Anybody remember Benghazi?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      hells littlest angel

      I’m pretty sure I could watch Trump walk toward an open elevator shaft without the slightest guilt as I said not one word.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Ken

      have him in a Hannibal Lector mask locked in restraints somewhere in a basement

      Oh, is that the punishment for sedition?  I was wondering.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Ken

      @hells littlest angel: Well, remember what Mel Brooks said. Tragedy is when I cut my finger, comedy is when Trump falls down an open elevator shaft.

      And so many people who pal around with Putin end up falling down open elevator shafts.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gin & Tonic

      I’m probably in the minority, but I feel that Michael Cohen is an irredeemable asshole who is faking contrition to sell a book. If he spends the next 50 years cleaning out bedpans in a COVID ward, I may begin to change my mind.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      The Moar You Know

      Cohen is a very, very adroit psychopath.  The kind who everyone raves about how he turned his life around, until someone gets in his basement and finds his museum of preserved genitalia.

      Nobody should trust that fucker.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Kay

      I think Michael Cohen is the best former Trumpster too. He’s just a regular crook. Judge him for that if you must but at least he never pretended to be anything else.

      He got in with the wrong crowd. Had he met up with ordinary ponzi schemers or something instead of these international, nation-destroying villains he would have been happier.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Kay

      Speaking of celebrity criminals:

      A payroll company owned by Rudy Giuliani, President Trump’s personal attorney, took between $150,000 and $350,000 in taxpayer-backed emergency small business loans this spring. It’s unclear what Giuliani did with the money. The loan reveals a previously unreported, 18-year-old company owned by Giuliani. A Salon investigation offers new insight into mechanisms of the former New York mayor and federal prosecutor’s elaborate and purposefully obscure business, income and payment arrangements, which have reportedly been the subject of subpoenas from federal investigators in the Southern District of New York.

      Rudy owns a “payroll company”. Yeah, sure he does.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Nicole

      @japa21:

      Civil suits with significant financial penalties is a whole other thing, however.

      God, I hope you’re right, as I have vented here before that the rich and powerful never pay for anything they do.  Vanity Fair ran an entertaining article this summer about Doris Duke basically getting away with murder.

      But then again, the old phrase, “from shirtsleeves to shirtsleeves in three generations” exists for a reason and man, it’d be nice to see it play out with the Trumps.

      And yes, it’s a relief to know I’ll never need to find it in my heart to forgive DJT for anything.  Then again, my opinion of GWB hasn’t changed since 2008, either, no matter what Ellen may try to tell me.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Chetan Murthy

      @The Moar You Know:

      Nobody should trust that fucker.

      People forget he was in tight with the Ukrainian mob before he was introduced to Shitler; indeed, that was part of his draw for Shitler.  And Cohen has never give up his mobster buddies to the Feds.  It’s part of why he went to the slammer, even when he was willing to give up Shitler.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      debbie

      Hannibal Lector is an excellent metaphor for Trump.

      Does anybody read The Fifth Column? One of my FB friends has been linking to his videos. I hesitantly took a look at the one defending Woodward and was pleasantly surprised.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      Kay

      @germy:

      He’s an amusing Trump crook because he must be really bad with money. He’s been grifting and skimming for nearly 20 years and he doesn’t have any money. The length of his criminal career will soon exceed the length of his former “straight” life.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Kent

      The other good thing about Trump?   He functions as a mirror of truth for everyone else.  Hold him up to say a Susan Collins and she reveals who she really is.  That is his super power.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Just Chuck

      I honestly don’t care what Cohen feels or what his soul is like.  I want him to dish the goods that puts T behind bars, and unless and until he does that, he’s just another squawk in the noise.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Chris Johnson

      @Calouste: He should count minutes. And say “You know, by the statistics, two people have died of COVID while we were here talking. Right now, since the cameras went on and you welcomed us to this stage. Don’t know exactly who, don’t know exactly where, but I know we could have done better and this man went to a lot of trouble to see to it that we didn’t. And look at him smiling, because I’m not going to be able to do as you ask. To this guy, the important thing is he thinks it makes ME look bad. And you want me to think of one good thing to say about him. Nope. I’m sorry, I can’t.”

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Another Scott

      @Calouste: +1.  There’s more to life than feeding meaningless lines to American TV personalities for fear of being called “uncivil” while hundreds of thousands die.

      Relatedly, a good thread from today –

      Brett Giroir, asst secretary at HHS, just told a Senate committee that recent declines in #Covid19 cases & deaths could reverse “if we don’t continue to follow the national plan.”

      There’s a national plan?

      — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 16, 2020

      8. @CDCgov director Redfield tells the Senate Committee it’s going to take 6-9 months to vaccinate Americans against #Covid19.

      9. @CDCgov director Redfield says CDC needs $5B-$6B to distribute #Covid19 vaccines — and it doesn’t have the money.

      Bob Kadlec, assistant secretary, says HHS needs an additional $20B for #Covid19 vaccines — and it doesn’t have the money.

      Another day in Trumplandia.

      VOTE VOTE VOTE!!!

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      germy

      Such an unending parade of grifters and weirdos in the Trump circle.

      There was one guy, he showed up drunk to a talk show.  I can’t remember his name.  The host of the show told him she could smell alcohol on his breath.  He denied it.

      What a strange and ugly administration.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      jonas

      @Kay: Giuliani spent years prosecuting the mob. I guess along the way he picked up a few tips on how to launder money, racketeer, and so on while staying under the radar. Same with Bernard Kerrick and that whole crew. Corrupt AF.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Geminid

      I watched Michael Cohen when he appeared before the late Elijah Cummings’ House Oversight Commitee, about a year and a half ago. It seemed like Cohen showed genuine remorse. And in his final comments Elijah Cummings seemed to show real sympathy for Cohen.        As for trump, he has to be one of the most miserable humans I have ever seen. I would pity him, if he wasn’t so destructive to other people.

      Reply
    40. 40.

      Rusty

      Now they want to turn the power of the state against their political enemies.  Headline from a NYT news alert:. Breaking News: Attorney General William Barr is said to have suggested sedition charges over violence at protests, as well as possible charges for the Seattle mayor.

      Reply
    43. 43.

      KVdP

      I usually lurk, but I’m also ever the contrarian:
      If Individual 1 truly has an untreated personality disorder, does that count as a mental illness and hence we would need to feel empathy?

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Anya

      Speaking of Trump, his voters don’t make sense. They love him because they perceive him as a powerful and macho businessman who can’t be intimidated but at the same time, they argue that some secret  deep state cabal still loyal to Obama is sabotaging him. They need to vote for him again so that he can fight this super secret powerful group. How does that make any sense. If he wasn’t able to defeat them before why do they think Trump will be able to defeat Obama’s secret army?

      Reply
    45. 45.

      M31

      @Baud: Joe could say that Trump has made us realize how fragile our democracy is.

      and how much we value the Post Office,

      and how much we appreciate it when the President isn’t a two-bit huckster with llama spit for brains

      and

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Chris Johnson

      @debbie: Beau is fantastic. Highly recommended. He’s a southern Dem, possibly some kind of ex-military from some of the things he knows. He’s very upset by noises made towards gun control, and he hides his power level but what he’s hiding isn’t that he’s a MAGA chud: he is hiding that he is a dedicated anarchist who’s deeply committed to fighting hierarchical systems. There’s stuff to learn from him, even if he doesn’t have the answers to all things… and his ‘it’s just a thought’s seem like they’d be brutally effective at converting wavering Trumpists, because he’s able to highlight stuff that’s just wrong and put it across convincingly in sound-bite form.

      And he has an AMAZING T-shirt collection. It’s always different and it’s always fantastic. And there’s some kind of symbology to when the ‘Curious George’ symbol on his hat is affixed upside down, but I’ve not been let in on that one or haven’t paid close enough attention.

      Beau is great. It’s good to have him out there undermining the Trumpies. Another good ‘un is Trae Crowder (the Liberal Redneck), who is more comedic and less thoughtful/serious in tone. Trae says some of the funniest shit you could ask for, and his outrage is always directed rightly :)

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Another Scott

      Honestly, I don’t know if he’s actually brain damaged, or just plays a brain damaged person on TV. But…

      This is quite simply one of the most appalling and inhuman statements ever uttered by an American President. https://t.co/YTSyBuFP47

      — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) September 16, 2020

      And it’s only Wednesday.

      Grr…

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Sure Lurkalot

      @Kent: Yep yep yep.  My bro was just a wacky libertarian pre-Trump.  We could have discussions about policy. In February 2016, he thought Trump was a joke.  Now he has self righteous contempt for anyone or anything that contradicts Trump…it’s deep state or fake news.  I lost my sister to cancer in February. I lost my brother to Trump.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      germy

      @jonas:  No, not Kudlow.

      Wait, he seemed drunk, too.

      No, the guy I remember was younger.  He was a big trump booster, and was on all the talk shows.  I think he went into rehab or something.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      trollhattan

      For generations to come, when the parent of a special needs child says to them, “You can do anything, you can be president!” they won’t be lying.

      Thanks, Donny.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Chris Johnson

      @Another Scott: Jesus CHRIST. He is STILL trying to kill his own voters. I swear to God the man will settle for leading all the MAGA chuds over the cliff and then… what? Be welcomed home to Russia as a hero, having served his master well?

      It doesn’t fucking work that way, but this guy just will not let up. I think he believes himself. All he knows is, deny everything, and nobody at all matters. Least of all his god damn VOTERS. It’s hard to wrap your head around the ability to do that much damage to your own side.

      Competent Nazis would at least be able to protect their own people. Mind you, Nazis weren’t run out of Russia in a Potemkin empire. Trump is wrecking his own side simply because they are more within his grasp.

      Wear your masks kids! Don’t get bored of staying safe, Trumpenfuhrer is even now keeping coronavirus on the boil even if he has to stoke the fires with the bodies of his own supporters!

      ‘losers’.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      geg6

      Wow, just saw the cheesiest commercial starring Ed Rollins for Trump.  It was like a late night Ronco commercial but with lower production values.  Jesus, it was bad.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      trollhattan

      The grift never stops.

      A top Placer County official sent a letter to embattled San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious on Tuesday, inviting her to open a salon in Placer County after her San Francisco business came under fire for an controversy involving House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

      The letter, written by Board of Supervisors Chair Bonnie Gore, was sent to Kious after she appeared on the Fox News Channel show Fox and Friends and said she had decided to close her San Francisco salon after the incident and move elsewhere.

      Gore, in the letter, told Kious she was “disheartened” to hear about her experience with Pelosi, especially in light of financial hardships felt by salon owners across the state during the COVID-19 shutdown.

      “While you may already know your next destination, I would like to invite you to consider setting up your next salon here,” Gore wrote. “Our arms are open to hard-working small business owners.”

      “I hope to hear from you!,” Gore hand wrote at the bottom of the letter, according to a photo posted to her Facebook page.

      https://www.sacbee.com/community/roseville-placer/article245791245.html#storylink=cpy

      If I lived in Placer County I’d be on this guyGore’s ass.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Chris Johnson

      @🐾BillinGlendaleCA: The problem with him and the problem FOR him is, he really does believe his own bullshit.

      If you’re Trump, the blue states are hellholes full of thugs and rioters and coronavirus. And the red states are freedom and guns and they’re all herd mentality so they’re immune from getting sick as long as masks don’t take all their oxygen. And he BELIEVES it. When he’s saying something like ‘take all the blue states out and we’re the best in the world’ he thinks that’s REAL, because nothing is real to that man except getting praise even if he has to praise himself. Even the red states are only good because they believe in him.

      If they die or are hurt, they’re losers and suckers once they can’t help him.

      Horrible fucked-up person. Astonishing.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Brachiator

      @Anya:

      Speaking of Trump, his voters don’t make sense. They love him because they perceive him as a powerful and macho businessman who can’t be intimidated but at the same time, they argue that some secret  deep state cabal still loyal to Obama is sabotaging him. They need to vote for him again so that he can fight this super secret powerful group. How does that make any sense. If he wasn’t able to defeat them before why do they think Trump will be able to defeat Obama’s secret army?

      You have posed the question very well.

      I think a partial explanation works like this. Trump supporters react to the overwhelming evidence of Trump’s corruption by erecting a correspondingly massive conspiracy theory defense. Someone as “great” as Trump could never be defeated by an ordinary enemy.

      And because these people are largely insecure racists and sexists, Trump’s enemies must be race traitors, nonwhites and powerful Others such as Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, etc.

      Unfortunately, once Trump is gone, they will need to find another false savior to latch onto to feed their elaborate fears.

      Reply
    77. 77.

      jonas

      @Anya: why do they think Trump will be able to defeat Obama’s secret army?

      Because in a second term he can finally suspend that pesky Constitution, declare martial law and just have them disappeared. And all will be well.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Elizabelle

      Will read the thread now.

      Checked in on Rachel Maddow for a minute.  She was taking 2 minutes of words to get where you thought she might be going, so turned her off.  The verbosity, and how dumb — or patient! —  she must think her audience is, repels me.

      Reply
    80. 80.

      jonas

      @Chris T.: Yes, I know way back when Kudlow was supposedly fired from his investment banking job or something because of his drug problem, but more recently he’s clearly been hitting the hooch — ruddy complexion, slurred words, making no sense. The last part is mostly just because he’s a Republican, but you get my point.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      Kelly

      A friend of 40 years that was always been libertarian and had been drifting to intolerable right wing why does the government always have it hands in his pockets ranting is now a very strong Biden and Democrats supporter. Horrified by Trump and the Republicans backing everything. He understands democracy is on the line, Black lives matter, only Democrats will save civilization from climate change, health care is a human right. No more both sides. It’s a welcome change.

      Reply
    83. 83.

      Kay

      So there really are anti-Trump Republicans. I’ve been “working” at the Biden headquarters here (I sit there and talk) and some have been coming in for yard signs. I try to get them to take our candidate’s sign for the state legislature (which I will throw in free with a Biden sign – she needs the exposure) and I notice the anti-Trump Republicans won’t take it, which I think means they’re all still voting GOP downballot.

      There’s enough that they might matter though.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      schrodingers_cat

      I feel no sympathy for either the Orange Clown or his political minions, whether they are crooks like Cohen or generals with chests full of medals like Kelly and Mattis. Working willingly for the man who has zero human qualities tells me everything I need to know about them.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      jonas

      @debbie: Why the fuck would you take out the blue states???

      Because Covid-19 is clearly all Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom’s fault.

      No, seriously. That’s what he means.

      Reply

