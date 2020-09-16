I was watching some clips of Trump’s disastrous town hall from last night earlier today, and just a little bit ago I watched Michael Cohen talking about Trump on Joy Reid’s show. While Cohen was talking, I wondered if he had actually changed as a person and felt regret, and I believe in redemption and am willing to accept maybe he has in fact changed. And that’s when it hit me- that’s one really nice thing about Trump.

I will never have to have sympathy for or change my mind about him or give him the benefit of doubt. Ever. He’s never going to change. He can’t. His frontal lobe is so shot from decades of meth abuse, dementia, and his personality is so warped from his narcissism and general sociopathy that Donald Trump will never change. Should he lose the election, and even more stuff comes out and his bank records and taxes are revealed and all the misdeeds brought to light, even as he is being perp walked to jail, he will not show contrition or even attempt to change. He can’t, and he won’t.

He’ll blame everyone else and just keep trying to foment a civil war until we have him in a Hannibal Lector mask locked in restraints somewhere in a basement.

So that’s something positive about Trump.