Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Consistently wrong since 2002

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Reality always wins in the end.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

I thought we were promised Infrastructure Week

Dinky Hocker Shoots Smack!

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Our job is not to persuade Republicans but to defeat them.

We are aware of all internet traditions.

Good luck with your asparagus.

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

And we’re all out of bubblegum.

This is how realignments happen…

Gastritis Broke My Calculator

Women: They Get Shit Done

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

This is a big f—–g deal.

The Math Demands It!

Word salad with all caps

All your base are belong to Tunch.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Nevertheless, she persisted

Too inconsequential to be sued

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road After Dark – randy khan – Paris

On The Road After Dark – randy khan – Paris

by | 17 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts.

Submit Your Photos

That photo of the ferris wheel at dusk seems almost magical to me, oh how I wish I could be there.  ~WaterGirl

randy khan

I thought I ought to contribute to the Paris photos. My wife has been going to Paris every year for decades because she has a close friend who lives there. (Some years, between my frequent flyer miles and her sleeping on Colette’s sofa, the trip practically was free.) The last several years, though, I’ve been going with her, and this year’s visit was part of our last real trip before the pandemic shut things down. We usually go in the winter, when it’s cheap and there aren’t a lot of tourists.

This selection is over several years, hitting some of my favorites.

On The Road After Dark - randy khan - Paris 7
Sainte-Chapelle, Paris, FranceFebruary 12, 2020

I’ll start with my absolute favorite place in Paris, Sainte-Chappelle, for centuries the church of French royalty. It’s the first place my wife (then girlfriend) took me in Paris on my first trip there, and it’s a wonder. We go back regularly when we’re there just to bask in it, and it’s even better since they restored the windows maybe 10 years ago. Part of the reason it’s so amazing is that you enter on the lower level, which is nice but nothing special. Then you walk up a tiny stone spiral staircase and emerge into a room where you’re surrounded by stained glass. It’s mind blowing. This is the rose window, which is marvelously detailed. (If you zoom your browser, you should be able to see some that.)

On The Road After Dark - randy khan - Paris 6
Sainte-Chapelle, Paris, FranceFebruary 12, 2020

One more Sainte-Chappelle image, from one of the tall windows, which cover three walls of the upper level.

On The Road After Dark - randy khan - Paris 5
Père-Lachaise Cemetery, Paris, FranceFebruary 10, 2020

Père-Lachaise is one of the most famous cemeteries in Paris, filled with famous people (and there’s a brochure to help you find them). This is the grave of Abelard and Heloise. Maybe.

The cemetery opened centuries after Abelard and Heloise died, but the proprietors, looking for a way to make it attractive to prospective patrons, moved the remains from their earlier resting places to the cemetery and built this monument. Inside, there are individual graves with appropriate medieval grave sculptures (and, by the way, medieval grave sculptures are great). However, it’s not clear that the remains actually belong to Abelard and Heloise, and I believe there’s at least one other place that claims to have one of them.

On The Road After Dark - randy khan - Paris 4
St. Ouen, Paris, FranceJanuary 28, 2019

This is a part of Paris with a lot of street art and a lot of antique markets. I thought this piece was fun.

On The Road After Dark - randy khan - Paris 3
St. Denis, Paris, FranceJanuary 28, 2019

St. Denis is where most of the kings and queens are buried – including Louis XVI and Marie-Antoinette, who were moved there. The tombs are fascinating, but I thought the stained glass windows in the crypt (yes – the church is built on a hill, and the back end of the crypt gets sunlight) were great. I really love stained glass, in case you hadn’t guessed.

On The Road After Dark - randy khan - Paris 2
Paris, FranceJanuary 13, 2018

If you go to Paris and don’t go to a bakery, I’m not sure what the point is. The reason for the gold crown sitting on top of the cakes at the bottom is that they are King Cakes, sort of like the ones that you can get for Mardi Gras, but really more of a New Year’s thing in France. Each one has a little ceramic something in it, usually, but not always, a baby. This bakery had little busts of its founder.

On The Road After Dark - randy khan - Paris 1
Paris, FranceFebruary 18, 2017

Just a view from, roughly speaking, the Orangerie towards the Cenotaph and the big Ferris Wheel at dusk.

On The Road After Dark - randy khan - Paris
Cluny Museum, Paris, FranceFebruary 17, 2017

In honor of some of the front-pagers, I’ll finish with a big foot.

It’s actually a reliquary in the Cluny, which is awfully cluttered, but has a room with fantastic tapestries that is worth the visit just by itself. Sadly, my photos of the tapestries aren’t worthy, but the foot also was a highlight.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid
  • Another Scott
  • arrieve
  • Barbara
  • Ceci n est pas mon nym
  • Emma
  • Lapassionara
  • Laura
  • Laura Too
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • randy khan
  • Wag
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    17Comments

    4. 4.

      Emma

      In the last pic, my brain automatically added the squishing sound from Monty Python’s opening XD I love me some pastries, and I wish French bakeries in the US (or at least in my western WA suburb) did things besides macarons and croissants. Those king cakes look good… Edit: I see Amir beat me to the MP reference

      Reply
    7. 7.

      WaterGirl

      I would definitely stop at the bakery on the way to the ferris wheel.

      @randy khan

      I want you to know that I renamed your golden foot photo so that I can easily search for it in the media library so I can insert it in the comments when appropriate.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      My fondest food memories of Paris are the street food from my first trip there in 2000. I discovered the amazing sandwich called the Croque Monsieur, which as I recall was about the same price as a cup of that amazing French coffee (both around 10 francs, and yes they were still on the franc then).

      Coffee seems to have gotten homogenized in Europe since the Euro-zone. Everybody’s serving espresso. It’s great espresso, but I miss that uniquely French coffee.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      arrieve

      I’m suddenly hungry for French pastry. A religeuse, maybe, with puff pastry filled with chocolate creme. Or one of the meringues covered in chocolate icing. Or a perfect fruit tart. And several croissants with butter and jam.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Laura

      King cakes are likely a treat for Epiphany (the day of the 3 Kings) and the baby of course, is the fella they went a’visitin’. The only reason not to go to a bakery in Paris is if you’re gluten-free (as I am), except when you’re fortunate enough to have a spouse you can to drag into bakeries who obliges my wish to let me watch him nom delicious treats on my behalf, or as proxy, or some other (paltry) excuse for indulging in the experience in all ways save eating.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Omnes Omnibus

      @Emma: We have a very nice one in Madison.  It also doubles as a cafe.  Sometimes you can go there and eat authentic French food while watching French rugby (hey, I enjoy it).  The owner/baker is from Normandy and trained there as a baker; his wife is also French but her mother came from northern WI which is how they ended up here.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      arrieve

      @Ceci n est pas mon nym: The street food is wonderful. Crepes filled with cheese or chestnut paste. Sausages in a baguette covered with cheese. Berthillon ice cream.

      I love croque madames, which is a croquet monsieur with a fried egg on top. You cut the egg open so the yolk runs over the toasted bread and melted cheese and ham and béchamel. It is sublime.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.