That photo of the ferris wheel at dusk seems almost magical to me, oh how I wish I could be there. ~WaterGirl

randy khan

I thought I ought to contribute to the Paris photos. My wife has been going to Paris every year for decades because she has a close friend who lives there. (Some years, between my frequent flyer miles and her sleeping on Colette’s sofa, the trip practically was free.) The last several years, though, I’ve been going with her, and this year’s visit was part of our last real trip before the pandemic shut things down. We usually go in the winter, when it’s cheap and there aren’t a lot of tourists.

This selection is over several years, hitting some of my favorites.