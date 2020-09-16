Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Sunset at Leo Carrillo

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts.

This morning we see a new technique from Bill, but the Milky Way shot is still my favorite! ~WaterGirl

🐾BillinGlendaleCA

My colleague Hami asked if I’d like to drive over to Leo Carrillo to shoot the sunset. I drove over and ran into a traffic break about 5 miles east of the park, so I had to head back and take a different route over the mountains to get there. I arrived about 20 minutes prior to sunset and we set up below lifeguard station 3 where I’ve shot before.

Shooting into the Sun can be difficult since it’s very bright and when you shoot at an angle you risk getting sun flares. I took the exposure bracketing approach where I set the camera to shoot 5 exposures of different exposure lengths. This allows me to retain detail and color in both the bright areas around the Sun and in the dark shadows as well.

I usually combine these shots using either the built-in HDR function in Lightroom or an external program (Aurora HDR) to combine these shots. These methods do a fine job, but do not allow for much control. With several of these shots I’ve taken a different tack, I’d find the bright area in one of the shots and selectively re-introduce them back into the shot in Photoshop. We waited for astronomical twilight to end to head back to the rocks to get some Milky Way shots.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset at Leo Carrillo 5
Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, CASeptember 5, 2020

The Sun dips down into the marine layer. I was a bit disappointed that low clouds were preventing views of the Channel Islands to the west.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset at Leo Carrillo 4
Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, CASeptember 5, 2020

This is a tight shot of the sun, you can see one of the Channel Island peeking out of the fog at the left. I used Kodachrome emulation for this shot.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset at Leo Carrillo 3
Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, CASeptember 5, 2020

I moved the tripod bac a bit to get more of the foreground rocks into the shot.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset at Leo Carrillo 2
Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, CASeptember 5, 2020

Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, CASeptember 5, 2020

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset at Leo Carrillo 1
Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, CASeptember 5, 2020

A sliver of the sun hangs over the Pacific in this shot processed with Lightroom’s HDR method..

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Sunset at Leo Carrillo
Leo Carrillo State Beach, Malibu, CASeptember 5, 2020

I couldn’t let a clear evening go by without getting a Milky Way shot. There were clouds to the east that began to move west into the shot as astronomical twilight ended.

  • eclare
  • JPL

