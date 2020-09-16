Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Recommendation Week

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – Recommendation Week

by | 64 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

In case you’re new to Medium Cool, BGinCHI is here once a week to offer a thread on culture, mainly film & books, with some TV thrown in.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools unsuffered.  We hope it’s a welcome break from the world of shit falling on our heads daily in the political sphere.

Medium Cool with BGinCHI – It's Recommendation Week

Tonight’s Topic:  Recommendation Week

It’s Recommendation Week at Medium Cool.

We’ll make this a recurring series, so those of us who have things to share can save up, and those of us who are looking for a good recommendation know where to find one (or ten).

So give us a good TV show, or a book, film, or anything cultural that might tickle someone’s fancy.

 

    1. 1.

      BGinCHI

      Currently watching “Raised By Wolves” on HBO (produced and some episodes directed by Ridley Scott).

      It’s really interesting sci-fi. I’m not sure I love it, but it’s really compelling.

      Anyone else watching it?

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Kifaru1

      I have been so worried about Allie Brosh! Glad to see she is back. She posted on FB last night and I preordered the book today. Hyperbole & a Half is my son’s favorite book.  I would recommend books by XKCD’s Thing Explainer.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      BGinCHI

      @Yutsano: I need to give that show a try. I think I watched the first ep and it didn’t work for me. Hmm.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ivan X

      Hanna, on Prime, is proving to be a good diversion.

      I also am delighted to have just discovered novelist Ross Thomas, and enjoyed his incredibly entertaining and well written yarns The Cold War Swap, which was sort of like a less dour Spy Who Came In From the Cold, full of 1966 Berlin intrigue, and also The Fools In Town Are On Our Side, about cynical political machinations in a fictional Southern city in the late 60’s/early 70’s. Be warned that reading these requires tolerating the prejudices and stereotypes of the eras in which they were written, and are mostly about hard-drinking, hard-fighting, emotionally inexpressive men who speak in clipped sentences. (Sometimes I wish I was more like that. Not really, but sometimes.) But the author obviously knows his stuff, which gives the books a credibility amidst the wild storytelling.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      William D

      • My wife stumbled upon Staged on Hulu…a quarantine lockdown comedy starring david tennant and Michael sheen and some Very Special guest stars….it was like spending an afternoon with them…very british and very funny
      Reply
    11. 11.

      raven

      We’re watching “Away” on Netflix it’s stars Hillary Swank and it’s ok. I’m trying to read Cast but, goddamn, I’m sure is is accurate but it is painful.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      MattF

      I’ve reread a couple of recent faves, and they are both still very good.

      The Rook by Daniel O’Malley is in the ‘secret UK government organization does secret supernatural stuff’ genre and is excellent. Very funny with an excellent concept and engaging characters. Gideon the Ninth by Tamsyn Muir is your ideal ‘lesbian necromancers in space explore haunted house’ novel, and the author has a quite impressive knowledge of anatomy.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      tim not so posh

      Just discovered The Gone Wrong Show. (British) Amateur theater plagued by Murphy’s Law. It’s like all of Carol Burnett’s film and tv parodies plus Benny Hill x 10. The gags are so thick and fast it’s almost exhausting. O you will larf.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Scout211

      If any of you are interested in book group type of books, two we read this year were just amazing and truly wonderful.

      The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek by Kim Michele Richardson

      The Great Believers by Rebecca Makkai

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @BGinCHI: I’m ambivalent about it so far. The overall concept is good, but it as a parable it seems too heavy handed. Typical Ridley Scott.

      Liking Lovecraft Country, although it has a tendency to some of the same heavy handedness.

      Also too, new Archer episodes in a couple of hours.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      BGinCHI

      @Viva BrisVegas: Watched the first two Lovecraft Country eps. Liked the first a lot and the 2nd just overdid it to the point that I doubt I’ll go back.

      Too much horror and monster stuff and not enough character and plot, for me. Not my style.

      Really wanted to like it, esp as a show about the horrors of race in America, etc.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      narya

      @Yutsano@BGinCHI:  I had read the books, and liked them, so was looking forward to the show. Loved THAT, too–and then it went to Amazon instead of SciFi, and I refuse to do Amazon. But I thought it was well-cast.
      And as long as we’re talking about that: the Expanse books are quite good–but the Dagger & Coin series by just Abraham is outstanding. Alert Tom Levenson–it also talks about banking and money systems. And the long price quartet is also good.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      RSA

      @MattF: I enjoyed The Rook. Good world-building, characters, and a mystery from the very start. I have the sequel on my ebook reader but haven’t been able to get into it as quickly.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      geg6

      I like documentaries, especially documentary series, a lot.  Loved, loved, loved “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” from HBO.  Patton Oswalt is poignant in it.  It’s a love letter to his wife, strange as that is to say about a documentary about a serial killer.  Am currently obsessed with “Love Fraud,” a Showtime doc series about a conman who finds women online and takes them for all they have.  The women have a blog, a crazy, scary, hilarious female bounty hunter and a burning desire to track him down.  Real life is stranger than fiction.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Erin in Flagstaff

      @BGinCHI: The Expanse takes commitment to get to the MUST WATCH stage. Get to episode 4 for the first big “I love this!” and then later in season 1 things get exciting.

      It’s really in season 2 that it is hard to stop watching. Season 3 is amazing. Season 4 slowed down but offered great moments.

      I’ve read book 5, and if the next season can do half of what that book does it will be hard to not binge. I hope it comes out in December.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      CaseyL

      Allie Brosh is back?  Allie Brosh is back!  She went radio silent for such a long time, I wondered what had happened to her.  Excellent news!

      I haven’t been reading much – my attention span is completely shot – but before my brain exploded, I very, very much enjoyed “Station Eleven” by Emily St. John Mandel.

      It’s set along two time tracks: one just before a pandemic wipes out most of the global population, and one in the years after.  (Yes, a particularly timely book!)  Really well written – so well written that one trope common in post-apocalypse books only bothered me a little bit.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MattF

      @RSA: I thought the sequel was OK, but less fun than the first one. O’Malley had a great concept for The Rook but didn’t really have one for the sequel.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      martha

      I am still trying to find a series that I love as much as The Bureau (French subtitles). I ended up subscribing to Sundance Channel so I could watch all 5 seasons. Deadwind on Netflix is pretty good. The latest Chefs Table about BBQ makes me hungry and want to visit those places.

      Thanks to whoever recommended The Last Policeman by Ben Winter…despite the pre-apocalyptic setting (ummmm), his writing is so good! Finally just started The Mirror and the Light. Yes I know it will end badly for poor Thomas Cromwell but Mantel has sucked me in anyway.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      RSA

      I’ll put in a good word for the Twenty Palaces series, by Harry Connolly. I think I’ve mentioned it before. It’s an urban fantasy series beginning, in publication order, with Child of Fire. Magic is real, rare, and dangerous (Vancian magic, for fans of Jack Vance). The Earth is surrounded by predators searching for worlds to strip clean. Ray Lilly is an at-first unwitting soldier in the battle against them.

      I found the writing as good as any in the genre. The stories are engaging, the semi-Lovecraftian horrors creative. Connolly was going for a hard-boiled character in a series of adventures, and I think he was largely successful. Unfortunately the series is now defunct (on hiatus, in my wishful thinking). I suspect that the evolution of the urban fantasy genre in the direction of romance left Connolly behind, which is a shame.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      BGinCHI

      @geg6: I SO wanted to like that show, and I did, but it scared the absolute shit out of me. I couldn’t sleep the first night after I watched Ep 1. I want to go back and watch, but am afraid to.

      My imagination? A bit too active…..

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WorkingOnaNym

      @BGinCHI:

      The premise of The Vanishing Half was pretty far-fetched but that didn’t keep me from enjoying the book. It’s a multi-generational family yarn of re-invention and identity that’s well-written and sucked me in. Definitely  in the light genre – (not that’s there’s anything wrong with that…)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Leto

      @BGinCHI:

      esp as a show about the horrors of race in America

      You basically gave up too soon. There’s more horror, because that’s what this is, but the plot/character development picked up quite a bit. This past Sunday’s episode was really good as it concerned race/gender issues.

      @Erin in Flagstaff: Apparently you’ve got two episodes, max /s

      Reply
    41. 41.

      narya

      I’ll also throw in a plug for Jim Butcher’s stuff. I like the Dresden series (it’s set in Chicago, though some of the geography is off)–it’s brain candy. For that matter, I liked his Codex Alera series as well.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Leto

      @geg6: I enjoyed “I’ll Be Gone…” more than I thought I would. Not to the point to where I’ll start listening to true crime podcasts, but the entire process that Michelle utilized was just enthralling. As well as finding out who she was, what drove her, and her relationships with her family. Listening to the victims, realizing that I sort of knew about the guy because my parents would talk about “The Night Stalker” out in California (early 80s), listening to how this event helped shape the victims lives, how they reclaimed a part of themselves with this process… it hooked me from the beginning even though I knew how it was going to end.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      narya

      @BGinCHI: I didn’t realize it had been made into a show until I was deep in the series, and then so many folks were “meh” about it, and I knew it didn’t cover much ground, so I’ve never tried to track it down. I have such a strong image in my head of the characters that they’d have to get it Just Right. Apparently some of John Scalzi’s stuff is “in development” as well–if it’s the Old Man’s War series, it could be fun. Or the recent trilogy.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      Boussinesque

      Going to add a +1 for The Expanse–got my dad to start watching it, so I’m getting to go through it again and it’s still excellent the third time.

      Books I’ve enjoyed recently have been RevengerShadow Captain, and Bone Silence, a new(ish) trilogy by Alastair Reynolds. Sci-fi with some interesting world-building and a vaguely gothic/noir atmosphere to it. I’ve been listening to the audio book versions, and the reader on the version I have is amazing, so I’d recommend that version if you want something for the road/gym.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      mali muso

      Just watched a lovely documentary on Netflix this week called “Islands of Faith”.  They profile 7 different communities in Indonesia and show how they are responding to local impacts of climate change, interweaving how their faith traditions (Hindu, animist, Catholic, Protestant, Muslim, etc.) inform their responses. It’s beautifully filmed across a country that has such diversity in both the natural world as well as ethnically and culturally. (I’m a wee bit biased as I spent my entire childhood in this country so it made me a bit homesick.) All said, it’s inspiring to see people working together in community to do something positive and chips away at your cynicism and despair. A splash of hope in these dismal days.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      RSA

      @narya: I really liked the TV series! It wasn’t as rich in some ways as the books, but the TV stories were solid and the actors very appealing. Part of my reaction may be that Butcher was finding his way at first, and the writing in the earliest novels is in some places pretty terrible. Also, I didn’t actually care much if Dresden carried a hockey stick instead of a staff and drove a Jeep instead of a Beetle, or whatever.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      Peale

      I’ll make 3. Because I’ve been waiting for a thread like this for awhile.

      1) The Tasting History Vlog Each week, host Max Miller cooks up a recipe from the annals of cookery from ancient Rome to 19th Century Europe and the Americas. Now, he does choose recopies that will somewhat fit with the contemporary palate, but that’s the point. I’ve made several of these recipes to break up the monotony of WFH and isolation. The episode I’ve linked to is for Farts of Portingale, which actually do seem like they would be tasty. I think they could be become our official blog dish. I was thinking of having y’all sign a compact to make them in November. A Fart Club as it were, which I will not discuss further.

      2) The Ingredients Mini Series and Food Design Vlog. Food Design is a cooking vlog sponsored by Tops Markets in Thailand and showcases actor Garnpaphon “Gameplay Rabbit” Laolerkiat cooking up, well, global food that can be bought at that grocery store. So its not the vlog where you learn how to cook Thai delicacies, but one where you learn to cook healthy Western food. And some less than healthy western food. I know, this isn’t exactly the type of show that would interest cultural aficionados and promote an escape to the far off land. But I find it interesting to watch him explain “farm to table” and “superfoods” and the ins and outs of various cheeses to his audience.

      Ingredients is a sort of Behind the Scenes series to promote the vlog. In that series, Gameplay plays the character of “Tops”, kind of a stand in for the market sponsor who develops the vlog during Covid lockdown with his roommate Win, played by the singer Jeff Statur. Not much happens on the show, per se. Its a light sit com in which a problem presents itself each week that can partially be resolved by cooking healthy food and talking things out over a meal. That said, it does try to present a positive vision of what life under COVID could be like. No one complains about the things that are closed. No one tries to Own the Libs. Instead it can be a time when people spend time taking care of each other and looking after each other’s health well being. Very visible use of hand sanitizer. Little to complain about. And lots of questions about the status of these guys’ relationship. Just friends? Or is something more developing between them? I just find it calming to watch a show that makes COVID central but that doesn’t appear to be inspired by “Contagion”. No, we aren’t all going to die and with a little effort, we could end up being better for this experience. If the “New Normal” ends up making us valuing people who are kind and caring over those who are selfish, well please make the new normal happen soon.

      3) Gameboys Finally, the Filipino web series Gameboys concluded last weekend. Yes, it falls under the unfortunately named “Asian BoysLove” genre that I have a soft spot for. I thought it adapted to the current situation quite admirably and presented a light “Love in the Time of COVID” story. Mostly told through a series of text and Zoom Meetings. LOL. I think this show risks being dated by the constant references to quarantines, lockdowns and passes. But is does hold up well against the other web series like it being produced while stars are locked out of the studios with nothing to do. The COVID milieu takes the cliched Asian romance question of “Will these two just kiss already” and makes it interesting again for a time. Their first socially distant date is a hoot.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      beth

      Recently watched the movie “Blindspotting”.  Tackles some of today’s pressing issues wrapped in a buddy flick. Lots of adult language but pretty impressive.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      geg6

      @Leto:

      Exactly!  It’s fascinating and scary and freeing (those survivors are just the most awesome people).  It’s so great at the end that I got teary eyed.  I also teared up when Patton found her dead.  Not many serial killer docs do that to me.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      piratedan

      @MattF: seconded, his follow up Stiletto is also good imho…

      been trying to catch up on my old anime backlog….

      Ore Monogatari! – yes, if you’re into sweet romance stories, this is a lovely little tale.

      Amagami SS – developed from a sim dating game, premise is a case of what could have been based on random chance, decision and reaction… one relatively generic but unobtrusive teenage male protagonist with mini story arcs that show what could have been, depending upon life and its decisions that cause him to end up with a different heroine.  Different as each arc is independent of each other.  There’s a shorter follow up series that is called Amagami SS+ (Plus).  YMMV

      Books – Got the new Hiaasen ordered and hope to have it in hand soon.  Have a big backlog of books to read but no inclination to sit down and get immersed.   May have to re-read something to get back into the swing of it.

      online – been following the Twinsisthenew Trend channel and Try….

      Manga – following Komi-San Wa Komyushou Desu online….

      Reply
    59. 59.

      narya

      @RSA: Huh! Good to know! I agree that some of the early books were . . . not as good as later ones, and the loooooong wait for Peace Talks was kind of a pain, especially because, IMHO, it’s really a preface to the next book, which will be released this month. OTOH, it did inspire me to do a re-read of the series, starting in early spring,  and, because I joined a group, I was able to get a bunch of the ebooks for a couple of bucks.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      germy

      I really wanted to like Richard Russo’s novel, “Nobody’s Fool”

      The first Russo book I read was his memoir about his life with his mother. I liked it. I found it honest and sensitive. So I bought “Nobody’s Fool” and about halfway through it I just got tired of the characters. I finished it, but I think I’m done.

      The only Black character is named “Roof” (short for “Rufus”) and he’s one of the few characters the omniscient narrator doesn’t explore internally. He quits his job as a short order cook and moves down south. But then he returns, uses the “N” word a lot, and complains about his lazy nephews who can make more money not working than working. (I guess Russo thinks welfare is really good down south.)

      Yeesh.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      germy

      Tonight on PBS

      NOVA
      Secret Mind of Slime

      New research on extremely primitive life forms called slime molds, which navigate through life without a brain, could reveal the fundamental rules underlying all decision making.

      Reply

