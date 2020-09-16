George Stephanopoulos is not exactly known for being a tough interview, but sometimes even a confirmed softball thrower gets startled enough to protest:

TRUMP: It is going away STEPHANOPOULOS: Without a vaccine? TRUMP: Sure. Over a period of time S: And many deaths TRUMP: It's gonna be herd developed pic.twitter.com/dtJRE7XwFX — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 16, 2020

Trump just got fact checked to the face about pre-existing condition protections by George Stephanopoulos.pic.twitter.com/al4BnM8QNk — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) September 16, 2020





I want to commend @GStephanopoulos for not breaking out in laughter. — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 16, 2020

I do think at some point Biden should say Trump is just plain out of it — Jennifer 'Vote Early' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) September 16, 2020

Trump: “Why didn’t Joe Biden call for a national mandate on masks? A lot of people think masks are no good. Stephanopoulos: “Who are those people?” Trump: “I’ll tell you who those people are – waiters. They come over to serve you and they’re playing with their masks”. — Hoodlum 🇺🇸 (@NotHoodlum) September 16, 2020

Asked he would be more unifying in his second term, Trump immediately launches into how he is a victim on a big battlefield with a lot of forces aligned against him. So there’s that. Then he lists his accomplishments, including space force and right to try. 🤷‍♀️ — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2020

Seriously, Trump could’ve done just as well in this #Pennsylvania town hall meeting by just coming out, standing there, turning to the people in the room and saying “go f*** yourselves“ and then leaving. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) September 16, 2020

the takeaway from trump shitting all over himself for the nth time tonight is all the reluctant people who want a half-assed reason to support him are asking for us the lowest level of competency imaginable in these things and he can’t even get within a mile of delivering it — kilgore trout, non mini-stroke haver (@KT_So_It_Goes) September 16, 2020

it’s impossible that trump himself didn’t actively push for this. https://t.co/PAbARTD0iE — golikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) September 16, 2020

will the town hall or the debates change anyone’s mind on trump? of course not. but it makes him even more of an anchor on down ballot tickets, and they all know it. — golikehellmachine (@golikehellmachi) September 16, 2020

FOX NEWS: God-Emperor Trump is mightier than Thor and Optimus Prime put together. ALSO FOX NEWS: It was so unfair how these average citizen meanies totally bullied Trump by asking questions. https://t.co/Whxh3srB7k — Aditya Sood (@adityasood) September 16, 2020

‘TP USA’ cofounder/grubling:

President Trump won big time over George Stephanopoulos. — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) September 16, 2020

Related:

we're right to fear DOJ/Post Office ratfucking but I continue to be struck by how many of the forces that dragged him across the finish line just aren't mustering this time around. NRA, Assange, the National Enquirer, Cohen, etc. https://t.co/tQgdffd3fu — Zeddy (@Zeddary) September 13, 2020