Trump: You’ll develop like a herd mentality pic.twitter.com/8kTQvUbfoJ — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 16, 2020

The United States has now surpassed Italy in coronavirus deaths per capitahttps://t.co/ZqucXYl6sT pic.twitter.com/ekfAGj61K7 — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) September 16, 2020





Worth rewatching: Last Thursday, NIH Director Francis Collins expressed his astonishment about Trump's superspreader events Normally mild-mannered, Collins said an alien arriving on Earth would conclude that "this is just not a planet that has much promise for the future" pic.twitter.com/TykxpxCy1b — Chris Lu (@ChrisLu44) September 13, 2020

.@aaronecarroll: "We wasted our chance to get a better summer in the spring. We wasted our chance to plan for the fall in the summer. We’re wasting time again now. Next year isn’t that far away." https://t.co/WoNMv8hNFD — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) September 15, 2020

“The CDC is largely being written out of the picture because you have people at the White house who aren’t epidemiologists, saying what a great job they’ve done, and so it’s no longer a set of experts.” https://t.co/Zdh4E1lYMo — The Hill (@thehill) September 16, 2020

======

Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs eight a day earlier https://t.co/LAkK35ftL0 pic.twitter.com/Om86kjDAWj — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2020

In coronavirus vaccine race, China inoculates thousands before trials are completed https://t.co/DN8cPzCEM2 pic.twitter.com/vJLKrfrgxG — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2020

India’s coronavirus confirmed cases cross 5 million, still soaring and testing the country’s feeble health care system in tens of thousands of impoverished towns and villages. https://t.co/ebXZYnUFgc — The Associated Press (@AP) September 16, 2020

Asia sees first regional recession in 60 years https://t.co/uzKet87EHO — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 15, 2020

Ukraine coronavirus restrictions thwart pilgrimage to mark Jewish New Year https://t.co/sG8xnqyMX4 — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 15, 2020

Europeans have largely gone back to work and school, leading lives as normally as possible even as coronavirus cases are rising again. “We are in a living-with-the-virus phase,” said Italy’s health minister. https://t.co/d2q41YV1a5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 16, 2020

UK hospitals say a lack of testing leaves them short of staff as Britain prepares for second wave of COVID-19. Others in the country struggle even to get tested. https://t.co/3xBXMEb5pW — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 15, 2020

German resort town sees more COVID-19 infections linked to American woman's bar crawl. Bavaria's governor calls it a "model case of stupidity." https://t.co/IN2LNHhxB4 — AP Europe (@AP_Europe) September 15, 2020

This is just chaos but perhaps the most telling part is where it says “The test helpline said it would be quicker to wait out quarantine for two weeks than get a test because they are in such a short supply.”

Surely that’s not official advice now? https://t.co/MQ54EgHCSJ — Justin Madders MP (@justinmadders) September 16, 2020

Entire Irish cabinet told to self-isolate and Irish parliament has been adjourned indefinitely after country's health minister reported feeling unwellhttps://t.co/BR2vyPtdPe — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 15, 2020

Coronavirus in Kenya: From salon to sewer worker https://t.co/ZY0DlSbmJh — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 15, 2020

======

Scientists predict COVID19 will become a seasonal virus—but not yet. New report in Frontiers in Public Health suggests the illness caused by SARSCoV2 will likely become seasonal in countries w/ temperate climates but only after herd immunity via a vaccine https://t.co/xUQlG6Ed5u pic.twitter.com/PcsfkRqwhB — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 15, 2020

Whether #remdesivir offers incremental benefit over corticosteroids, which are widely available, inexpensive, and now shown effective for severe #COVID19, is unknown and deserves larger-scale RCTs https://t.co/jFm29sFvut — JAMA (@JAMA_current) September 15, 2020

"Evidence is emerging that the virus can cause heart damage even in people who’ve had mild symptoms or none at all, especially if those people exercise while they’re infected" https://t.co/2S7NbbokIp @MeganMolteni @WIRED They're anecdotes, small numbers, but we need to learn more — Eric Topol (@EricTopol) September 15, 2020

While regulators in the UK & Brazil have allowed the AstraZeneca #Covid19 vaccine trial to resume, in the US there's huge concern about the event that paused it — & about how unforthcoming the company is being, @LizSzabo & @arthurallen202 report. https://t.co/8hrv2E1pXb — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 15, 2020

Adar Poonawalla, CEO of world's largest vaccine manufacturer told us pharma groups not increasing production capacity quickly enough, meaning there will not be sufficient doses of Covid-19 shot to vaccinate everyone until end 2024 at earliest

https://t.co/OkqkQPKy6d — Tom Wilson (@thomas_m_wilson) September 14, 2020

Minority children make up 78% of US COVID19 pediatric deaths. Out of 121 deaths under-21 years of age, 45% percent have been among Hispanic kids, 29% were black children & 4% among American Indians/Alaskan Natives. CDC research https://t.co/tqNmOIi3Ln — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 15, 2020

Explainer: Reaching herd immunity in a viral pandemic https://t.co/M4TJYghDgW pic.twitter.com/UaT6M7FV19 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 16, 2020

======

It's not just the olds: @CDCgov reports on 121 #Covid19 deaths in July in people under the age of 21. Pay heed, students. By @DrewQJoseph. https://t.co/92op39Nc5O — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 15, 2020

SEVEN people have now died from a COVID outbreak linked to a single wedding in Maine. NONE of those people attended the wedding, but got it via attendees, including an outbreak at a nursing home that killed six.https://t.co/BxL26biJdK — Alex Seitz-Wald (@aseitzwald) September 15, 2020

Area groom doesn't feel guilty about sending his grandfather to the ER with Covid bc he "knew the risks"https://t.co/T64Q0AZdzh pic.twitter.com/MVrJCbI8wS — dylan matthews (@dylanmatt) September 15, 2020