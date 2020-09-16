Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Yes we did.

A snarling mass of vitriolic jackals

Reality always wins in the end.

Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Militantly superior in their own minds…

Women: They Get Shit Done

The Math Demands It!

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

I personally stopped the public option…

Almost as fun as hiking the Appalachian Trail.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

What fresh hell is this?

Mission Accomplished!

‘Forty-two’ said Deep Thought, with infinite majesty and calm.

No one could have predicted…

We Survived Breitbartpocalypse!

Also, too.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

How has Obama failed you today?

Word salad with all caps

I showered with Rahm and all I got was this shitty blog.

You are here: Home / Healthcare / COVID-19 Coronavirus / COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, September 15-16

COVID-19 Coronavirus Updates: Tuesday/Wednesday, September 15-16

by | 2 Comments

This post is in: , ,


======

======

======

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Amir Khalid

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    2Comments

    1. 1.

      Amir Khalid

      Malaysia’s daily Covid-19 numbers. 62 new cases. 61 cases from local infection. 41 Malaysians: 28 from the Benteng Lahad Datu police lockup cluster, four healthcare workers at Lahad Datu Hospital, two at the Lahad Datu public health clinic, one from the Pulau family cluster,  three people arriving from Peninsular Malaysia, one inmate at Sandakan Prison, all in Sabah; one in Kedah from the Sungai private hospital cluster; and one close contact of a known case in Penang state. 20 non-Malaysians, all from the Benteng Lahad Datu police lockup cluster.

      One imported case, a Malaysian returning from India.

      The cumulative reported total has now hit five figures: 10,031 cases.

      26 more patients recovered and were discharged from hospital for a total of 9,235 patients recovered — 92.06% of the cumulative reported total. 668 active and contagious cases are currently being isolated/treated in hospital; 15 are in ICU, five are on respirators.

      There have been no new Covid-19 deaths since 1st September, and the total stands at 128 deaths –1.28% of the cumulative reported total, 1.37% of resolved cases.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.