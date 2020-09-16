Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Choosing ACA plans

Choosing ACA plans

String on a Stick asked a good question earlier this week:

what is the best approach to choosing an ACA plan when you are not quite Medicare age, is there a system or a designated professional service provider that can help with navigating the choices minefield?

Great question!

First, go talk to an insurance agent. If you can find an agent that you pay a consulting fee for their expertise instead of the agent collecting commission based on what they sell to you, that would be ideal. If you can’t find an agent that you can work with, call a navigator.

If you know roughly what meds you need and what doctors and hospitals you highly value, you’ll want to wait until open enrollment begins and then use the plan assistance tools on either your states’ marketplcae (Healhcare.gov or a state specific website) or use a third party vendor. I use HealthSherpa.com all the time as I like their user interface and user experience. Disclaimer, I talk with the Health Sherpa folks and I have a data request in with them that I need to check in with my co-author to see if we’re still at all interested in the question. But you can enter your meds and desired docs and hospitals into a search tool which will present only plans that have all of the desired criteria. I think that would be useful to narrow down the possibility space to where the decision can be reduced with a decent degree of confidence to trade-offs of premiums, cost-sharing and insurer-specific characteristics.

I want to broaden this out a little bit now.

Choosing insurance is tough.

I think about insurance way too much.  I am quite confident that if I had to buy insurance on a competitive ACA exchange that I won’t make a horrendous choice. I am quite confident that I am unlikely to make an optimal choice.  I’ll be leaving money or at least exposure to money on the table prospectively.  And I’m okay with that.  I’m human with all of the foibles that entails even as I think about insurance and insurance choice too frequently and too deeply.  So if this is where I’m at assessing my personal decision making capacity, please don’t expect to make perfect choices and give yourself grace.  The objective is to avoid absolutely shitty choices and being indifferent to perfect choices compared to pretty damn good choices.

With that said, the big things to consider when making a choice for an ACA plan are the following considerations:

a)  Am I subsidy eligible, not quite subsidy eligible but could engineer my income down to subsidy eligibility, or soooo not subsidy eligible?

b)  What do I prioritize — minimum monthly expenditures or minimum OH SHIT total expenditures or something in between?

C)  How much medical services do I know that I need next year?  What drugs, doctors visits, surgeries/treatments am I 95% likely to need.  Will the insurer allow me to get those services at a reasonable cost?

D) How important is it that I keep my docs/hospitals?  This is going to vary a lot by your situation.  Right now at this point in my life, I minimally value this as I see my PCP once every couple of years and that is it.  I don’t have a long-standing relationship with a doctor who understands me and my medical concerns as I have minimal current medical concerns. However my mom who is a medical zebra with several 1 in a million conditions in her chart, greatly values stability as she has a team of docs who know her and her history very well.

E) What do I value in optionality?  One of the big advantages of a large network vs. a small network is option value.  We don’t know our unknown future health states.  A large network is more likely to have the right docs/hospitals in-network and readily accessible than a small network (not always the case but usually the case).

F) What are the reputations of the insurers involved?  Does Insurer A have a reputation of running people through the ringer on everything while Insurer B is easy to work with?  That is valuable distinctions that can justify paying a bit more per month for a better experience.

These are the basic questions I would be asking myself if I had to buy a plan on the ACA exchange.

As open enrollment creeps ever closer, please feel free to ask questions in comments or e-mail me and I will help point you in the right direction if I can.

  • Ghost of Joe Liebling*s Dog
  • lahke
  • Mary G
  • Poe Larity
  • satby
  • WV Blondie

    7Comments

      Ghost of Joe Liebling*s Dog

      Hi David –

      I think you’ve disclaimed Medicare expertise in the past, but if you or anyone here knows where and how to start figuring that out – or who to consult – I’d be grateful.

      I’ll be 65 later this year and have health insurance through my employer, a large company.  I’m lucky enough not to have any health concerns or need any ongoing prescription drugs right now, and I’ve been satisfied with my current provider, a large HMO.

      Right now all I know (or think I know) is that I need to sign up for Medicare before my birthday, that there are several “Parts” I need to select or decline, and that there’s a lifetime financial penalty for getting it fouled up.

      I don’t know if I can keep my employer-subsidized plan (or if I should) or … well, anything much, yet.  Time’s ticking away and I’m fumbling around with “where do I start”?

      Thanks in advance to you (and more thanks for years of your writing here) and to anyone with good advice on how to navigate this.

      Mary G

      I am getting an ad for ‘Faith-Based Healthcare’ that has ‘Lowest Costs for Healthy People’ on this post atm. Feel insulted that the algorithm thinks I am stupid, healthy, and susceptible to fake religion.

      lahke

      @Ghost of Joe Liebling*s Dog:

      Hi: your biggest question is whether you will keep working past 65.  If so, you just need to sign up for part A (pretty sure it’s A), and will really keep using your employer’s plan.  You’ll continue to get solicited by Medicare Advantage insurance companies, though.

      lahke

      Also, since no other pedants have stepped up, may I note that it’s “wringer” in this context, not “ringer”.  Just shows that you are too young to recognize an old-fashioned washing machine term.

      Hope that your niece is doing well.

      WV Blondie

      You’re always my go-to, David, and I’ve got a question that I can’t find an answer for: My husband and I are currently on a bronze ACA plan. But I move to Medicare as of Oct. 1. I called the ACA Marketplace and they told me to contact them on Sept. 30 to end my coverage – but they couldn’t tell me what to do about my husband’s coverage. And while he’s [mumble] years younger than me, so Medicare is some time off, his health has been worse. What do I do about making sure he stays covered? Who do I call? Can it go into effect Oct. 1, like mine?

      Poe Larity

      @Mary G: I’ve been hearing stories in the tech world about special plans that claim some kind of religious based exemptions but are really just using that as a cover. Akin to pagan-health for glibertarians. Super low premiums that meet minimum ACA requirements.

      What happens when you make a claim, idk.

      satby

      Even on Bernie’s magic solution “Medicare for all” the questions, costs and confusion continue. I signed up for part A and B Medicare (which is automatic if you already get SS, as I did) and selected the AARP plan G supplement rather than an Advantage plan in May on my 65th birthday, and it’s already almost open enrollment time again. I have no idea if my selections roll over or if I have to affirmatively pick each year. I’m really not looking forward to having to weigh these complex choices every year as I age and presumably loose some cognitive agility.

