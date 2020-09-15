Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: It *Has* Been Worse. It *Can* Get Better.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread: It *Has* Been Worse. It *Can* Get Better.

George Takei, American treasure:


    35Comments

    2. 2.

      Baud

      No one dared stand up for us then. Politicians on both sides, from FDR in the White House to Earl Warren in Sacramento, took advantage of the fear and racism for their own political gain.

      True. With the exception of the Civil War, past atrocities were bipartisan. We shouldn’t dismiss the difference.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      debbie

      We’re up against an awful lot.

      Donald knows nothing and he couldn’t care less about being informed. He shouldn’t be allowed—by anybody—to spew his ignorant, dangerous nonsense unchallenged in real time. The undermining of science, expertise, and sanity is weakening us, and it is getting people killed.#VOTE— Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) September 15, 2020

      I’m still trying to wrap my head around the facile dismissal of science, and I just wish someone in the media would ask Trump if he realizes he’s dismissing the same science he’s depending upon to get us to Mars.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      cmorenc

      Among the most disturbing things is how many of the folks around us in our everyday lives *support* the orange Mussolini, despite the unambiguous revelations about how depraved, irresponsible, untruthful, greedy and narcissistic Trump’s fundamental character is.  And these folks seem to live in an impenetrable bubble oblivious to anything other than that Trump taps into some ugly inner rage they feel about “others” and gives them permission to express it.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Percysowner

      @debbie:

      I’m still trying to wrap my head around the facile dismissal of science, and I just wish someone in the media would ask Trump if he realizes he’s dismissing the same science he’s depending upon to get us to Mars.

      He’s a monster, who wants the world to go his way and expects it to conform to whatever he happens to want at the time. He’s a kid who never grew up, throwing a tantrum while holding on to the levers of power and surrounded by MORE kids, or adults who have decided that giving him everything he wants is to their advantage.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kay

      The cancel culture warriors are promoting a “debate” with Joe Rogan as moderator:

      The podcast host Joe Rogan has said he will vote for Donald Trump over Joe Biden in the presidential election, should the former vice-president be the Democratic nominee  The comic was speaking on Friday’s edition of his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience, which regularly tops the iTunes chart for downloads. Rogan has nearly 6m Twitter followers, regularly appears on television as a commentator on mixed martial arts, and is seen as an influential voice with young and blue-collar male voters.During a conversation with guest Eric Weinstein, managing director of Thiel Capital, talk turned to the election. Weinstein, who works for the Trump-supporting tech mogul Peter Thiel, said he would not vote for Trump or Biden, the probable challenger in November.Rogan, who has endorsed Bernie Sanders, said the party had made “morons” out of voters by appearing to favour Biden.“I’d rather vote for Trump than [Biden],” said Rogan. “I don’t think [Biden] can handle anything. You’re relying entirely on his cabinet. If you want to talk about an individual leader who can communicate, he can’t do that. And we don’t know what the fuck he’ll be like after a year in office.

      This is considered an unbiased, open minded moderator among our self-proclaimed public intellectuals.
      So edgy and cool! He says “fuck” when he’s on Hannity promoting his podcast!

      Joe Rogan, who apparently doesn’t know how “a primary works” proclaims that “the party” chose Biden when what happened was voters chose Biden. Why are the cancelling tens of millions of Biden voters?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Baud

      @Kay: White men are inherently unbiased. When they support Trump, it’s because they made a thoughtful considered judgment about the issues.

      Same with the primary. How can voters choose our nominee when so many of them aren’t white?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      OzarkHillbilly

      In an attempt to engage in some light reading, I’ve been perusing the pages of Timothy Snyder’s Bloodlands. We can always say, “At least we aren’t Belarus in ’42-’43.”

      Reply
    13. 13.

      ThresherK

      @Kay: Joe Rogan to moderate a debate?

      If Phil Hartmann were still alive, I’d rather he did it than Rogan. Okay, also rather Hartmann than Todd, Stephanopolous, or basically anyone in the last two decades.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: White men are inherently unbiased. When they support Trump, it’s because they made a thoughtful considered judgment about the issues.

      Ooohhh, this is another one of my pet peeves. Literally no one ever asks white men if they’re voting for another white man just because he’s a white man!  Everyone else’s vote is questioned, are you voting for a woman just because she’s a woman, are you voting for the black candidate just because he/she’s black, and so on. Literally only white males are allowed to vote for another white male and have it assumed that their vote is given because they believe he’s the best candidate for the job. It’s a huge blind spot in the news media’s culture, this assumption once again that “white man” is the normal, default person who is always granted the benefit of the doubt over everything.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Soprano2

      @Kay: This “cancel culture” stuff is such bullshit. Every time I see someone on FB saying they aren’t going to watch the NFL or NBA anymore because the owners are “allowing” the players to put logos on their jerseys and kneel without consequence, I ask them “But doesn’t that mean you are trying to cancel the NFL/NBA? I thought cancel culture was bad!” I have not yet had one person answer me or try to defend it. They all know it’s bullshit.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Brachiator

      @Kay:

      This is considered an unbiased, open minded moderator among our self-proclaimed public intellectuals.
      So edgy and cool! He says “fuck” when he’s on Hannity promoting his podcast!

      We have a ton of public commentators. We haven’t really had public intellectuals for a while. I don’t know much about Rogan. Whenever I have read him or seen him speak, I realize that there is nothing there and quickly lose interest.

      It was good to read George Takei’s Twitter posts. A great message of hope to start the day with.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Soprano2

      @Baud: I saw that. Yet another super-spreader event where Trump is trying to kill his own voters. Who does that?

      And yeah, there are never “Whites for xxx” events, because all the events not labeled with a specific group are just assumed to be for white people. It’s a huge blind spot in our whole culture, how “white” is always assumed to be the default for everything. I’m a white person, and I’m aware of it. I can only imagine how people who aren’t white feel slapped in the face every day by it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      rikyrah

      Of course it can get worse. It has been worse. I have written that I looked at the time with Dolt45, through the lens of what my ancestors went through as they watched the hopes and dreams that they had post-Emancipation and Reconstruction evaporate as they saw the onslaught of Jim Crow.

      But, I consider myself in a better fighting position than they were then, and fight, we must.

      I think it’s quite obvious that the right wants to erase all the gains of this country since Brown vs. Board.

       

      It’s up to us to fight them on it.

       

      I believe in the American Experiment. I am willing to fight for it.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      The Oracle of Solace

      In Takei’s childhood, both major parties collaborated in maintaining white supremacy. It has taken three generations for one of these major parties (the Democrats, for those who aren’t keeping score) to reach the point where a majority of its members and voters are either directly impacted by institutional racism, or ideologically anti-racist. Yet we will still hear claims that the two parties are the same, or at least insufficiently different, as if Takei’s life experiences don’t matter.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      geg6

      Thank you, Mr. Sulu!  I just love George Takei.  And I agree with him.  I’m taking a day off from all the gloom porn here at this blog and all the others I usually read.  It’s almost as annoying as the crap from the Trumpsters.  I have my own fears but I’m tired of dwelling on them and I’m not going to today.

      In a couple hours, I’m going to pick up my allotment of postcards and starting work on them tonight.  And then, in a few days, I’m going to request another hundred.  Positive action is going to be my focus today.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      One of my book clubs met yesterday and discussed Brad Meltzer’s THE LINCOLN CONSPIRACY, about a historical plot to assassinate Lincoln before he was inaugurated. I thought we might wind up talking about how the country was so divided both then and now, but we wound up talking about racism. It was a profoundly depressing experience.

      One woman choked up talking about the inconceivable evil of slavery. A few minutes later she said she also couldn’t understand racism. When she was growing up, they had a black housekeeper and they treated her like one of the family. She said it never would have occurred to her to tell the housekeeper she couldn’t use their toilet.

      A friend of mine gently pointed out that maybe that wasn’t so straightforward. We have diversity in this building, but it’s between residents (all white) and staff, a big portion of whom are latinx. The woman with the housekeeper says she treats the staff just like she treats her friends and thinks of them in the same way.

      And that was typical. No one there was a raving user of the N-word, but they were blind.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Immanentize

      @rikyrah:

      Cause they are majority non-White.

      In the end — not in percentages but in numbers — didn’t Hillary get more white person votes than POC votes? I can’t find the vote count analysis, but I’m pretty sure that’s true.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      A Ghost to Most

      @cmorenc:

      despite the unambiguous revelations about how depraved, irresponsible, untruthful, greedy and narcissistic Trump’s fundamental character is.

      His base is just as depraved, irresponsible, untruthful, greedy and narcissistic as he is.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Kay

      @Soprano2:

      Donald Trump tweeted he wanted Rogan to host a debate – after Rogan endorsed Donald Trump and has spent three months saying Biden is senile- and a former NYT journalist and a current Intercept journalist believe Donald Trump said that because Donald Trump is interested in a free exchange of ideas.

      Their efforts to be cool and contrarian have turned them into morons. They can no longer make the simplest evaluations of a series of events or people.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Immanentize

      @OzarkHillbilly: it’s sad to think that there really are people who, deep down, think that way.

      Most of the front pagers at LG&M are a bit off, but I smile everytime Loomis describes Arlington National Cemetery as “the confiscated lands of the traitor, Robert E. Lee.” That is what an actual traitor looks like.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      charlucklesWe

      @Kay:

      JFC.  Is it too much to ask of my fellow white middle-aged males that they stop embarrassing the **** out of me?  We’re given the keys to the kingdom and then not only do we screw it up, we continuously whine about it.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Brachiator

      @The Oracle of Solace:

      Today’s google honors Felicitas Mendez, a dark skinned Puerto Rican woman who, along with her husband, won a landmark case to desegregate California schools. A number of groups who understood oppression joined the lawsuit, Mendez v Westminster. Thurgood Marshall filed an amicus brief in the case and then California governor Earl Warren ordered that California public schools and public spaces be desegregated. This was 1947 and the victory here was a precursor to the 1954 Brown decision and to later civil rights battles.

      The fight for justice continues, and we get to be a part of it.

      Reply

