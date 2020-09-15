Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Sky is NOT Falling!

The Sky is NOT Falling!

Did anyone else find themselves feeling really discouraged after reading the comments in the midnight thread last night?  I read the thread this morning, and I could feel the wind go right out of my sails.

The sky is not falling.  The sky may be turning red from all the fires, but it is not falling.

Reading Balloon Juice is not supposed to pull me down.  It’s not supposed to make me want to slit my wrists.  It’s not supposed to make me feel like the game is so rigged we may as well lay down and die.

I get discouraged, too.  Yesterday was a hard day for me, but I made myself pick one thing – just one thing – from the long list of things that I didn’t feel like doing.  I called to check in on my 90-year-old friend who didn’t like Hillary but just couldn’t bring herself to vote for Obama, and didn’t like Hillary so she voted for Trump in 2016.

By 2016 I had concluded that she was either racist and sexist or was a die-hard Republican and just wouldn’t say so, but she’s 90 years old and grew up in a different world, so while I can’t seem to forgive my family for their votes, I can forgive her.  I called to check in on her yesterday, and she told me that Trump is crazy, that he needs to be locked up in an institution, and that she doesn’t think we can survive 4 more years of Trump.  That was a surprise!

Yes, they will lie, cheat and steal to win this thing.  I get a sick feeling in the pit of my stomach when I wonder if – no matter what we do – they will steal it.  But that way lies madness.

The sky is not falling.  We are ahead in the polls.  We are working our asses off.  We all need to be shored up at times, I know I do.   But focusing on the worst case of WHAT IFs feels like the worst thing we can do.

I pulled these quotes from the top of the Things We Can Do list.  I thought they were worth remembering when I put them up, and I think so now, too.

We’ve been living under the thumb of an abuser for four years. Trump winning at all was a traumatically horrible surprise. We’ve all got PTSD from Hell, and are inclined to trust nothing because the hits keep coming from nowhere. But the well established fact is, these are not evil masterminds. They are not Lex Luthor. They’re shitlords.  ~Frankensteinbeck  8/9

Another thing is that we have agency. We can act, speak, demonstrate, vote, etc. We are not merely inert vessels to be act upon by malign forces. Even saying “fuck you, you can’t beat me,” under your breath is an act of resistance to incipient tyranny and one I recommend that people start with whenever they start feeling defeated.  ~Omnes Omnibus  8/9

This is a hard moment. Not because of this morning’s nonsense but because of all the threats we face through this election. We cannot control everything that happens to us, either individually or in our civic existence. But we can avoid losing battles in our own heads before they even start. Let’s not do that. Don’t cower. ~Josh Marshall  7/30

Is there one thing you have done TODAY to impact the election result?

Open thread.

 

    86 Comments

    2. 2.

      Elizabelle

      Missed that thread. Thank Dog.

      Agreed. Action trumps (ha ha) hopelessness. We have — what — about 45 to 49 days. Early voting has already started. We are already voting the bastard out.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ivan X

      Thank you for starting this thread. It really struck a nerve and is exactly what the doctor ordered. I was struck by how without hopefulness I felt this morning — not just because of last night’s thread, though that didn’t help amidst the pandemic, the air quality, and the specter of Trump — and how that made me feel there’s no point in doing anything. And that is how they win. We need to push back hard against that feeling here. I appreciate it.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Is there one thing you have done TODAY to impact the election result?

      I read aloud the George Takei twitter thread that Anne Laurie front paged this morning. That helped lift up my mood at least, and that of my wife.

      Takei spent his childhood reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and saying “and liberty and justice for all” behind barbed wire, locked up for no reason. That was worse than whatever each of us is currently experiencing. It really was.

      If he has hope, can I do less?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Zzyzx

      Glad I missed it too.

      I got excited today because it rained a bit and the sky looked clearer so I could do my normal power walk but it turns out that the smoke rolled right back and there’s my headache again.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Elizabelle

      LOL.  Not linking, but here’s the blogpost title: Late Night Open Thread: Scary Tales for Political Adolescents

      And started off with a Financial Times link: what if Trump does not accept the election result?

      Yeah, I remember sliding right past that whole post. The present is scary enough; not gonna spend any time on “what if’s”.

      Also, FWIW, I am amazed that Michael Caputo may still have a job at CDC. Have not heard otherwise.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      Please keep in mind that any discussions which dampen our mood and make us psychologically prepared to accept a Trump win are likely of Russian origin.

      It’s insidious, but we can fight back if we call it out. Let’s build up an immune response.

      I didn’t read the thread. I read the first couple lines of the tweet or article it started with and decided it was bed time.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Felanius Kootea

      I’m a permanent vote by mail voter in California, as is my husband.  We’ve made a plan to vote the minute we get our ballots in October and to drop off our votes in an official ballot drop box to avoid postal service problems.  I’m also donating to Biden/Harris monthly.

      I was on that thread last night and it pissed me off because of the defeatism but I do understand why people are pessimistic.  I’ve fled one country in my lifetime; I’m not going anywhere this time – I will stand and fight for all it’s worth.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chief Oshkosh

      I woke at 4, worried until 5:23, said “fuck it”, got up, and got the day going. Plowed through the most boring part of the work that had to be done today, felt better, and now I am better.

      Point? Just get moving on SOMETHING…ANYTHING, and you’ll kill the feelings of hopelessness, of frustration.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kay

      Nate Cohn
      @Nate_Cohn
      ·10m
      Biden up 10 in Wisconsin and 3 in NC, per CNN/SSRS; a very strong set of results for Biden.

      They sure are strong, especially with the opportunity cost. The Trump campaign spent 3 months on law n order. That’s 3 months they can’t get back. They paid an enormous upfront cost in time and all the money in the world can’t buy it back. As always, Trump’s a bad businessman. You have to count time! It’s not free!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Kent

      My black friends laugh at me.

      “We’ve been working upstream our whole lifetimes.  You guys have 3.5 bad years of Trump and you give up in despair?  Put on your big boy pants and get some shit done”

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Cheryl Rofer

      Thanks, WaterGirl.

      I didn’t read the late night thread. I don’t read a lot of threads, but I do see the occasional Eeyores.

      I’ve attributed it to the necessity of venting, but that venting can spiral down.

      November 3 is seven weeks from today. And then, yes, we have a couple of months until we have a president again. I am confident Biden will win – all the indicators are good – but not so confident that I’m sitting back.

      In terms of mental health, I try to do a few little extra things for myself as I can. Yesterday I needed some things at the nursery and bought a couple of bags of bark mulch I didn’t strictly need but have made one area a little more attractive. I spread it this morning.

      Starting up piano lessons again has given my week a little more structure – something to work toward.

      When the end is in sight is when it gets most difficult, and Trump and company are doing everything they can to make it worse.

      Do not obey in advance – Timothy Snyder

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      I did and I was. And it’s not the first time either. Sometimes the comment section here can become very negative, almost to the point of being toxic. It’s almost as bad as LGM at times. I firmly believe that the “we’re all doomed!” comments drive other commenters away. When was the last time we saw Mnem? Or Steve in the ATL? Or Yarrow? M^4 hardly comments here anymore.

      I understand it’s natural for people to drift away, but Mnem was a regular commentator for at least 10 years or more. Yarrow was also a regular commenter. They haven’t been seen since late last year

      Reply
    17. 17.

      CaseyL

      Today I signed up for social media monitoring training through Common Cause, as part of the Protect-the-Vote volunteer campaign I signed up for weeks ago.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      opiejeanne

      @Baud:  I read it last night. The bad parts were like the worst sort of imaginary disaster porn, the if this happens we’re doomed… well, we’re doomed anyway. .

      Reply
    21. 21.

      CarolDuhart2

      Here’s something I always remind myself-thanks Rick Wilson. ETTD. Trump can’t help but be self-destructive and step on rakes. I think he could have just let the Government run on auto-pilot for four years, including the pandemic response, and he would have had Obama’s economy and have been a strong contender for a second term. Sure, being President means that there’s some crisis or another-that’s life, but even here he could have handed it over to Congress or something-just send the money to whoever needed it.

      He could have given even a off the cuff denunciation of the Nazis at Charlotteville, and Joe Biden might not have run.

      He could have let experts handle the pandemic, and major donors might still have given to his campaign, especially Sheldon Adelson who’s now losing money on empty casinos.

      He could have not said the pussygrabber stuff, and maybe Republicans might still have the House and a decent chance to keep the Senate.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Soprano2

      I think Sab’s dog dying suddenly put everyone on that thread in a sad mood, plus that news about the ICE camp where they’re doing forced hysterectomies on women came out last night. Sometimes there’s just so much bad news at once that it’s hard to resist the down spiral. After lunch I’m going to put flowers on my sister’s grave, today is the 8th anniversary of the day she died. So, this day is particularly suck for me.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      opiejeanne

      Thank you, WaterGirl. Since we don’t have sunshine here on the West Coast (chain-smoking the forests and fields) we needed the bit of sunshine you added to the day.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      trollhattan

      @CarolDuhart2:

      You have a valid point. Of course, what makes Trump Trump is being himself, and taking a 5-year hiatus from being Trump is not possible for Donny–he can’t stow his inner Donny 5 minutes.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      @Kent:

      In fairness, black people aren’t faced with a moral dilemma concerning the future of their relationship with their friends and family. Unity is a source of strength.

      White people are in a cold civil war with the majority of them on the wrong side.

      That aside, agree.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      MJS

      Today I told Act Blue to stop sending me inaccurate texts (claiming I’ve contributed $0 when I have contributed) and to work on the tone of the texts they do send, which come across (to me) as very Trump campaign-like, i.e., how dare you not contribute anything!? Don’t you know what’s at stake?! I’m hoping someone takes the response to heart and adjusts the message. “If our records are accurate, please consider contributing what you can so that we can reclaim this country” is a much better message, in my view.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      chopper

      i just ignore the threads full of downers. i understand the sentiment, and i have those days, but the closer we get to this election the more i try to think of things in a different way. cynicism is normal, but it isn’t always healthy.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      trollhattan

      @Montanareddog:

      Question time is probably my favorite thing about Parliament. BoJo’s performance art is not good at all in that forum and his hair raking does not have its desired effect there. Maybe he needs a Finnish barber?

      What the Tories are pulling, ripping up the Brexit deal with the EU in front of their faces, should enrage all UK citizens but it seems a LOT of the English are all in. What are the odds it rips the UK apart, beginning with the Scots?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      catclub

      speaking of something to do:  Since 65% of Florida voters voted to end felon disenfranchisement, maybe there will be another ballot initiative to end the associated poll tax.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Annie

      @trollhattan:

      Er, no.  It’s not the sky.  It’s ashes.  And I live in San Francisco so they are falling on us here.  It’s ashes. And you clean them off.  And then you do it again — I do it again.  And again.  And the time will come — it really will — when they are not falling any longer.

      Maybe I just feel better because we have some sunshine today, and the air is a little better.

      Please can everyone remember:

      1. Tr*** lost the popular vote;
      2. His margin in 3 states (IIRC Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin) added up to about 80,000 votes (again IIRC).  So we don’t have to get every single Tr*** voter, just around 100,000 of them.
      3. Giving up is what the Rethugs want us to do.  So don’t.
      Reply
    33. 33.

      greenergood

      OT: Sorry, but what’s with this Caputo bloke? https://talkingpointsmemo.com/news/michael-caputo-scientists-sedition-cdc-hhs-facebook – Adderall or Colombian nose salts? He sounds deranged, which is just right for the Drumph, but not so good for the rest of us, seeing as he’s (just checking Wikipedia): ‘assistant secretary of public affairs in the Department of Health and Human Services in the Trump administration although he has no background in health care’. How reassuring …

      Reply
    34. 34.

      🐾BillinGlendaleCA

      In happy news…

      The kiddo posted an incredible picture she took of Knik glacier northwest of Anchorage that she took with her iPhone.  I really need to tell her about the mistake I made of not taking a good camera with me to Seattle when I was in grad school.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Ked

      Been posting more at LGF than here the last couple of years, but it’s a similar crowd, and a similar mood.

      I’ve struggled to put together what I think about the current moment, but a few things in this post made a few things gel

      1. Yes, we should be wary – there are real threats out there, but it is also true that the Trump admin is the most incompetent band of nincompoops in the Exec branch since at least Hoover. They mess shit up all the time, but they do it badly, and while we need to be ready, we also need to be realistic.

      2. The one they do well is liberal-baiting and making everyone in the country froth at the mouth.

      3. THIS IS THE ACTUAL STRATEGY: Make everyone so anxious about the election that we give up, and don’t vote. People who comment on political blogs are not the primary targets of this, but like every other Rethug strategy it’s about depressing turnout. If they get 10% of dems and independents not to show up, they probably win.

      4. Even at this, they’re really bad. Because one of the subtexts is “I don’t have to go vote for Trump, he’s just going to rig the election anyway.” Or alternatively, the Dems are.

      5. Resist, resist, resist! Just because Trump is too incompetent, doesn’t mean he’s not trampling over the guardrails that would prevent the next Republican president – or even some over-ambitious Dem – from seizing power.

      Conclusion – if you believe what they are saying, you’re a fool. If you don’t act to counter it, you’re going to lose eventually anyway. Allowing it to depress you is allowing them to win.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      opiejeanne

      @Chief Oshkosh: We can’t do much in the garden today, still dangerous air here, so we’re making a big apple pie using our own apples. The pan I’m using will give us more than the usual 8 slices, maybe more than 10.

      Made marinara yesterday from stuff we grew, made zucchini bread the day before. Maybe we’ll make some pickles later. Processing the stuff we grow is like a job, helps focus the mind/offers distraction for a while.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Another Scott

      Finally got my Biden / Harris bumper stickers (ordered from the Biden Store) today.  They were shipped from Austin, TX.

      That is all.

      Cheers,
      Scott.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @Kay:

      That up by 10 in WI is very encouraging. Hopefully it holds. Combined with the Green Party being denied, this is great news for a must win state

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Kent

      @Baud:

      In fairness, black people aren’t faced with a moral dilemma concerning the future of their relationship with their friends and family. Unity is a source of strength.

      White people are in a cold civil war with the majority of them on the wrong side.

      That aside, agree.

      What do you mean?  Black people don’t live and work in apartheid ghettos.  Most have as many white friends and co-workers as we do.  They’ve been doing this their whole lives.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      Nelle

      As I’ve mentioned, I’m  the Democratic GOTV person for my neighborhood.  I’m branching out beyond the registered D’s a bit in my evening walks and chats with neighbors.  Last night, I asked N if they were registered and she said yes, they are registered R’s.  But not this kind, nor were they in 2016.  Two more votes 45 is not getting in Iowa.  44% of registered D’s in my county have requested absentee ballots compared to many fewer R’s.  And it seems like the R’s that are requesting them are not all going to be party line votes.  I take encouragement by the teaspoon, if need be.

      Now, to strengthen my stomach for the Bernie household that says they prefer 45 to Biden.  The last encounter ended with him telling me the only reason i could support Buden is because i am uninformed.  May just pass them up.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JMG

      Fatigue breeds dark thoughts, and we’re all tired. But as far as can be known, we’re ahead, ahead by enough Trump isn’t close enough to cheat. Seven weeks to go. All those apocalyptic scenarios? Nobody would be putting them out there for fear clicks if Trump was heading to re-election. Remember that.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      Montanareddog

      @trollhattan: That was not PMQs but the debate over the bill that reneges on the Working Agreement signed by Johnson himself just 9 months ago.

      I believe that the Government case was supposed to be presented by the Business Secretary but, rumour has it, Johnson heard that Keir Starmer (a skilled prosecutor who has skewered Johnson at every PMQs since he became Labour leader) would not be there as he is self-quarantining. So he came in person cos he ain’t askeered of Ed Milliband. Well he is now.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      SiubhanDuinne

      Is there one thing you have done TODAY to impact the election result?

      Well, I haven’t actually done it yet, but I’m signed up to do phone-texting for the Michigan Dems starting tonight. Have committed to 10 hours (two hours each Tuesday and Thursday remaining in September).

      Reply
    51. 51.

      km

      Today: I am compiling a list of volunteering opportunities for my kiddo in Wisconsin. I’ve already pestered her to check her registration far too many times & I know she will volunteer but might not know where to look. And I’ve sent her a link to state legislature races in WI where Democrats have a chance of flipping or winning an open seat. (from the list at https://sisterdistrict.com/candidates/ )

      And then I’ll go text bank into Georgia and North Carolina.

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Baud

      Liberals take some pride in being creative and abstract thinkers, but this is the dark side of that.

      Sometimes you just need to think less and focus on getting the ordinary and mundane tasks that need to be done.

      Reply
    54. 54.

      Dupe1970

      @catclub: You might have a better chance if you require that the state of Florida indicate in writing within 30 days of release the precise amount owed with full itemization or it is assumed their rights are fully restored and they owe nothing. Or some such.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      la caterina

      @catclub: I sent some money yesterday to a fund that is paying people’s fines.  That felt good.  Seems like Bloomberg should just go ahead and pay ALL the fines with whatever he’s got in the couch cushions.

      Reply
    63. 63.

      Barbara

      Incessant negative messaging is paralyzing. My father could extract a dark cloud from the bluest sky.  The barrage of negativity basically ruined my brother’s life.  Or maybe he inherited the Eeyore gene. Whatever.  Whether its commenters here or the news media, the consistent focus on the bad things that might happen divorced from actual facts or reporting is hand wringing without much purpose.  I get it, some people feel the need to vent and express their worry and concern, but for those of us who find that to be basically not much more than a projection of their fear onto us, we should skip it. You don’t actually learn anything through worry.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      FlyingToaster

      Saw the above the fold tweets on the midnight thread (as I was finishing up last night’s baking) and was pretty much, “Not tonight, Satan”.

      Everyone needs to gauge the top of each post and decide if you want to go down that rabbit hole right now…  Or as they used to warn at Sadly, No:  “I’m staying in the boat, ’cause them mangoes is rotten.”

      Up heah in the bluest of blue states (the People’s Republic Commonwealth of Massachusetts), our SoC already sent out our corrective postcards to DeJoy’s shitcard (sent only to HerrDoktor).  So we know we’re registered; we know that the Russians have been unable to compromise our registrations, and we’ll be able to hike down to Town Hall next month and vote early for Biden/Harris.  And Markey, and Clark, and a passel o Democrats.  Or wait to Nov 3 and vote 4 blocks away.  So long as we wear our masks, and wait on the tape lines.

      And WarriorGirl is back in school, live, mornings!  Everything else is virtual:  remote afternoons, remote music school, remote makerspace Minecraft sessons.  They’re going to attempt a masked and socially distanced violin group play-in (well, play in the front yard of the school) in a couple of Saturdays.  We don’t have a lot of time left for outdoor stuff; it does get cold up heah in the frozen north.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      I watched the Princess Bride reunion thing the other night, and even with all the glitches it was fun (I actually enjoyed the Q&A more than the actual table read).

      But I won’t be watching the P&R reunion (though I might throw WisDems another ten bucks). Had never seen Parks and Recreation when it was on; after I got Netflix a few months ago, I was excited that I could binge-watch it, but half a dozen episodes was enough to persuade me that my time was better spent napping. Simply cannot warm to Amy Poehler, although she wasn’t the only reason.

      I know everybody else’s MMV, and that’s fine. What a dull world it would be if we all agreed, eh?

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      @A Ghost to Most:

      You never offer any solutions beyond vague generalities of mass violence after Election Day.

      We have to do our best to make it impossible to steal the election and just go from there. We’ll cross that bridge when we get to it. Wallowing in despair and constantly believing we’re fucked no matter what we do plays into Trump’s hands. It’s what he wants

      Reply
    68. 68.

      There go two miscreants

      I almost always go back in the morning and read the overnight threads…right after my self-flagelation. Fortunately, the Covid-19 update thread is usually there to cheer me up!

      OK, needs more sarcasm font, I guess. Seriously though, I wasn’t depressed because it seems that we’ve plowed that ground a number of times before. And the George Takei thread was moving and cheering!

      Also: what Kent pointed out. Black people in America have put up with this crap since forever. (ETA that I am an old white guy)

      My action for today (working on it now, in fact): checking to see what $$ I can give this month, and going down the list to make the contributions.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      MazeDancer

      Whenever you feel the blue willies, do something. Cheryl is right, Anything is better than nothing.

      And spend time at 270toWin.com

      Nothing is more reassuring than clicking on pathways to 270 that include losing both PA and FL. (Which isn’t going to happen)

      Biden winning in AZ changes everything. As does his lead in MN, MI, and WI.

      Stay reality based. Don’t borrow trouble.

      Reply
    71. 71.

      James E Powell

      @Nelle:

      Thank you, you’re doing God’s work out there. Back when I lived in Cleveland I did door to door work nearly every cycle. I remember the stuff I heard, the abuse, the insanity, and most of all the unbridled racism. Just smile, say thank you, and keep walking. I would tell my friends and they just did not believe me.

      Keep the faith. You bring in Iowa and get rid of Ernst, dinner’s on me.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Elizabelle

      @SiubhanDuinne:   I have never seen Parks and Rec either; hear it’s good.

      And no, won’t be watching.  But it’s interesting that the WisDems are able to pull in “the big guns.”  I hope some of the other state parties have virtual programs in the works.  It’s a great idea.

      And we libtards have all the best entertainers.  We do, we do, we do.  With very limited exceptions.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kay

      WISCONSIN CNN POLL CONDUCTED BY SSRS
      September 9-13
      LIKELY VOTERS: Choice for President

      Biden 52%
      Trump 42%

      September 9-13
      LIKELY VOTERS
      Choice for President

      Biden Trump
      Age <45 58% 37%
      Age 45-64 42% 51%
      Age 65+ 60% 36%

      This would be a great political science project- I don’t think it’s ever happened before. WTF with that middle age group?

      Reply
    77. 77.

      trnc

      @SiubhanDuinne: I did phone banking on Sunday for the state party and am planning that for most Sundays. Most people hung up right after I asked for the person listed, a few asked who I was first and then declined further conversation (although usually not rudely), but I can’t say that surprises me in today’s environment. I don’t mean just political, but the fact that people get all manner of unsolicited calls and just don’t want to deal with it. I think it doesn’t help that the dialer system routes the number through NY, so the call recipients don’t realize I’m actually calling from NC.

      I did get one guy who made some noises about not liking the way DT behaves, but would never vote for a democrat because (fill in BS here). I just told him that was an interesting opinion but didn’t engage because

      1) I was still feeling my way and trying not to have the dialer website log me out, and

      2) If there’s anything I’ve learned since 2016, it’s that if anyone supports DT at this time, nothing I can say would change their mind.

      So, my goal is to just encourage non-DT supporters that I reach to go out and vote blue.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Kirk Spencer

      It may be odd, but my means of reminding myself to get back in the fight is to look at my list of messes that need cleaned up as soon as we win. Yes it’s long, but I suspect solving some will clear others just due to common partoes’ involvement.

      And fwiw, I only need my personal number one to remotivate. In short version, fix the kids in cages horror.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      SiubhanDuinne

      @Elizabelle:

      But it’s interesting that the WisDems are able to pull in “the big guns.” I hope some of the other state parties have virtual programs in the works. It’s a great idea.

      Yes, absolutely. I get that I’m not their audience, and delighted they are doing so much to attract and retain new voters.

      Reply
    85. 85.

      Elizabelle

      @A Ghost to Most:   I don’t think “toxic positivity” means what you think it does, in this context.

      Do you think people here are just sitting on their asses this election?  Taking everything for granted.

      Oh, right.  Of course you do.

      You’re going back into the pie filter if you keep this up.

      Reply

