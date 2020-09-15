Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The revolution will be supervised.

Lighten up, Francis.

Where tasty lettuce and good mustard aren’t elitist.

Han shot first.

Usually wrong but never in doubt.

Shocking, but not surprising.

An almost top 10,000 blog!

Naturally gregarious and alpha

Shock troops for the Unitarian Jihad.

Yes we did.

Peak wingnut was a lie.

The Math Demands It!

This is how realignments happen…

This blog will pay for itself.

Nevertheless, she persisted

I personally stopped the public option…

We are aware of all internet traditions.

This Blog Goes to 11…

Shallow, uninformed, and lacking identity.

Hot Air and Ill Informed Banter

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

Screw the Judean People’s Front. Splitters.

How has Obama failed you today?

We can agree to disagree, but I’m right.

You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Peak Wingnut?

Peak Wingnut?

by | 84 Comments

This post is in: , , ,

Maybe attempting to foment civil war and undermining public confidence in the CDC from the HHS comms office is a bridge too far, even in this administration? From Politico:

The health department’s top spokesperson Michael Caputo called an emergency staff meeting on Tuesday to apologize for drawing negative attention to the Trump administration’s health care strategy and signaled that he might be soon departing his role, according to five people with knowledge of the meeting.

The departure of Caputo, who has closely controlled the health agencies’ dissemination of information about coronavirus, would be a blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to promote a possible vaccine, if one is approved in the fall.

Caputo told staffers that his series of false accusations on Facebook Live this weekend — which included unfounded allegations that the Centers for Disease Control was harboring a “resistance unit” — reflected poorly on HHS’ communications office. He blamed his recent behavior on a combination of physical health issues and the toll of fielding death threats against his family. Caputo also acknowledged that he had never read one of the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Reports, despite his team’s ongoing efforts to try to edit those documents.

Caputo told staff that he is scheduled to meet with HHS Secretary Alex Azar later today, the people with knowledge of the meeting said. President Donald Trump — a close ally of Caputo who helped install him as HHS’ communication head this year — is also expected to be involved in any decision about Caputo’s next steps.

Peak wingnut is a lie, of course, but it’s possible this nutcase has attracted too much attention. Maybe they’ll transfer him to the campaign. Open thread.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Aleta
  • Barbara
  • Brachiator
  • cain
  • catclub
  • Chief Oshkosh
  • Dan B
  • Danielx
  • Dopey-o
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • geg6
  • germy
  • Gin & Tonic
  • Gravenstone
  • Gretchen
  • Heywood J.
  • Hildebrand
  • hueyplong
  • HumboldtBlue
  • Immanentize
  • James E Powell
  • JCJ
  • jl
  • jonas
  • justsomeguy
  • karensky
  • Kay
  • Kelly
  • Ken
  • Kent
  • kindness
  • mad citizen
  • marklar
  • Mike in NC
  • NickM
  • numfar
  • raven
  • rjnerd
  • Roger Moore
  • Saints
  • satby
  • scav
  • Steeplejack (phone)
  • ThresherK
  • WaterGirl
  • West of the Rockies
  • zhena gogolia
  • 🐾BillinGlendaleCA

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    84Comments

    8. 8.

      Chief Oshkosh

      So, will he make the media rounds saying that the CDC should have NO political minder, that there is NO seditious cabal there, that everyone should follow the CDC’s recommendations, that it’s the rightwing militias who are actually violent, that Trump will in fact quietly “stand down” and support a peaceful transition of power when he loses the election, that NOBODY should get violent about the election outcome, etc?

      Or will this just be like a NYT retraction?…somewhere on page 14, below the fold.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Dan B

      How will the Campaign pay Caputo?  Oh right, with the hindred million of Trump’s money!

      Caputo will accept a promise from Trump?  Haha ha ha ha ha ha ha etc. infinitum!

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Brachiator

      The departure of Caputo, who has closely controlled the health agencies’ dissemination of information about coronavirus, would be a blow to the Trump administration’s efforts to promote a possible vaccine, if one is approved in the fall.

      I welcome the chaos and confusion, but Trump is Trump. He may slow down, but he continues in the same stupid direction.

      Interesting that the reporters noted that they got five people to confirm the story. Is this level of specificity how they will fight back against charges of fake news?

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Dopey-o

      Caputo claims poor health and death threats against his family were the cause of his erratic statements. 78-year-old Dr.. Anthony Fauci has had so many threats that he has been assigned a protection team. And he still gets up every day and does his job without embarrassing himself.

      Maybe Caputo doesn’t have the right stuff. Maybe Caputo never had the right stuff. Maybe Caputo is just another incompetent trump hire. But i repeat myself.

      But i will take 1 piece of Caputo’s unhinged advice: Stock up on ammo. A friend in Northern California reports that ammo is disappearing from the shelves in his little town.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      WaterGirl

      @Gin & Tonic:   I would LOVE to have Tim posting again.  I will confess to letting Tim know that occasionally in the hopes that he will return one of these days.

      Max is still with us by the way, but definitely slowing down.  That’s what Tim said when I asked last week.  (Or the week before.)

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Kent

      He got out too far over his skies and pulled a Scaramucci.

      In Trump world, the only one allowed to make a media splash is the Orange monster himself.  And a few select useful idiots like Rudy.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Barbara

      @Dopey-o: How many public health officials have resigned because they have received death threats?  Caputo and his ilk elevate alleged threats to themselves to the level of a national emergency while actively dismissing if not actually encouraging threats against others.  If he can’t take the heat then get out of the kitchen.  This is the guy who wants us to “go back to normal” and expose ourselves to a higher risk of death and disability from the pandemic, so the least he can do is stop whining about his own fears.  No sympathy. None.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Steeplejack (phone)

      I question whether Caputo, before the last few days, was well known enough to be getting death threats. Okay, except maybe from inside the CDC. 🤔

      Reply
    20. 20.

      jl

      Just shows how far Deep State is reaching into the Trump administration, after Caputo spilled about the super secret CDC hit squads. Is Trump himself a mole of the deep state, about to be activated? Horrifying thought.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      kindness

      Maybe Caputo will get the rest, isolation & relaxation he needs.  I hear the government has a great ‘resort’ at the tropical paradise of Guantanamo Bay.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      West of the Rockies

      Yet another story that makes Trump look like the idiot he is and which keeps him from effectively going on offense.  The Media is not twaddling about with some bogus Biden story, and the election is another day closer.

      Excellent.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Gretchen

      A young friend of mine won’t visit her in-laws with her kids since the in-laws daughter went back to in-person school.  MIL is angry, says she’s being ridiculous, and we « can’t live our lives just to keep people in nursing homes alive’.  I’m shocked at the selfishness and callousness of someone I thought was a nice person.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Heywood J.

      Caputo is a Kremlin operative, full stop. The only reason he would be moving or “leaving” is so he can continue his fuckery more quietly. Like Roger Stone, these dirtbags never actually leave. Even if he vacates his illegitimate gubmint post, Caputo will spend the homestretch bouncing between InfoWars and Fox and Fiends.

      These people really are absolute scum, and an inordinate number of them seem to be pree-verts to boot. Whenever Caputo finally meets his maker, it’ll probably be in a wetsuit with a ball-gag, and a box of unmentionables under his bed.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      ThresherK

      @Steeplejack (phone): As I’ve said since March, we’re living in The Monsters are Due on Maple Street, Donald Trump is the protagonist in It’s a Good Life, and Covid will fell the stupids among us like The Old Man in the Cave.

       

      (The worrying thing is that there is but one survivor at the end of The Old Man in the Cave. Oops! Should I have put a spoiler alert there?)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      germy

      The Chaos Administration.

      Inbox: Sen. Patty Murray is calling on HHS Secretary Alex Azar to fire Michael Caputo, “who led efforts to revise scientific publications at CDC to suit President Trump’s messaging, and promoted conspiracy theories about career scientists at the CDC.”

      — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 15, 2020

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Saints

      Delurking to note that as an epidemiologist, I am oddly flattered to be considered that dangerous. Honestly, as a group, I’d say we’re pretty boring, risk averse, data geeks.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      I saw a rash of stories about Caputo over the last few days. His lunacy got way out of control. I’d like to say I’m not surprised he’s leaving, but I’ve given up thinking I know what this administration might do.

      50 days folks. Then we’ll have a better idea of where we are.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @Dorothy A. Winsor: Someone wrote this at the end of a comment last week:

      Sitting here in limbo waiting for the dice to roll.

      Hopefully we’re not just sitting here in limbo, instead we’re donating and making calls and writing postcards and doing everything we can help people to vote.

      Still, the image of being in limbo waiting for the dice to roll really resonates with me.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      jl

      @Saints:

      ” Delurking to note that as an epidemiologist, I am oddly flattered to be considered that dangerous. Honestly, as a group, I’d say we’re pretty boring, risk averse, data geeks. ”

      There are a lot of clinical/public health people at CDC too, a ruthlessly brutal bunch, if ever there was.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Gin & Tonic

      Unrelated to anything, Vitali Shkliarov, a Harvard Fellow and contributor at the Foreign Policy Research Institute – and more importantly, a US citizen with a diplomatic passport – has been imprisoned in Belarus for six weeks now. One would think there’d have been an expression of outrage from the US State Department, if not from the President. But crickets. Certainly it can’t have anything to do with the fact that he’d worked on Obama’s campaign.

      Reply
    45. 45.

      germy

      Caputo will be fine.

      He’ll be on-air talent at OANN or Trump TV next year.  Maybe he’ll get a book contract. He’ll make more money in one year than most of us will see in our lifetimes.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      WaterGirl

      @Immanentize: Now that you mention it, yeppers.

      edit: Though I think that’s Limbo with a capital L, and not the generic limbo.

      edit 2: Wait, I thought that was purgatory.  Or is purgatory if you believe and you have sinned, and Limbo is if you never believed?

      8 years of Catholic school.  The nuns are probably sad that I do not remember this.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      Brachiator

      @WaterGirl:

      Cool Jimmy Cliff song…

       
      Sitting here in limbo
      Waiting for the dice to roll
      Sitting here in limbo
      Got some time to search my soul

      Well, they’re
      Putting up resistance
      But I know that my faith
      Will lead me on

      Reply
    53. 53.

      Mike in NC

      Casually noticed when walking or driving in our community that there was exactly one Trump/Pence yard sign visible, and a small one at that. Ironically, a Chinese-American family lives in that house. Our next door neighbors were hardcore Tea Party people and have had a big Trump banner hanging from the garage ceiling for weeks.

      As of today both were gone. Could this be part of the Woodward Effect?

      Reply
    54. 54.

      germy

      There is no peak wingnut

      Donald Trump has been so corrosive to basic human decency that Jim Cramer just referred to the Speaker of the House as “Crazy Nancy” on live TV and justified it because he was pretending to speak as the president of the United States.

      — Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) September 15, 2020

      If you were one of those Republicans who, in 1998, said, “How am I going to explain blow jobs to my children?,” blow me.

      — Kara Calavera (@KaraCalavera) September 15, 2020

      Reply
    56. 56.

      numfar

      He blamed his recent behavior on a combination of physical health issues and the toll of fielding death threats against his family.

      I call bullshit.

      Reply
    69. 69.

      Brachiator

      @WaterGirl:

      He beat you by the better part of 2 minutes. Slacker! :-)

      Ha! I’m always slower when I am posting from my phone instead of my laptop.

      Speaking of reggae, local sports radio host Petros Papadakis, a surprising Renaissance man, talked about what he did this weekend.  Apart from covering one of the area sports teams on a radio broadcast, he noted that he spent some time crying while watching Toots and the Maytals videos.  Toots, of course, died on September 11, due to complications from Covid-19.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      Kelly

      @WaterGirl: Jimmy Cliff Sitting Here in Limbo is more hopeful than the line I picked.

      https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vRoJyaZW6SA&ab_channel=ShamrockVibes

       
      Sitting here in limbo
      But I know it won’t be long
      Sitting here in limbo
      Like a bird without a song
      Well, they’re
      Putting up resistance
      But I know that my faith
      Will lead me on
      Sitting here in limbo
      Waiting for the dice to roll
      Sitting here in limbo
      Got some time to search my soul
      Well, they’re
      Putting up resistance
      But I know that my faith
      Will lead me on
      I don’t know where life will lead me
      But I know where I’ve been
      I can’t say what life will show me
      But I know what I’ve seen
      Tried my hand
      At love and friendship
      But all that is passed and gone
      This little boy is moving on
      Sitting here in limbo
      Waiting for the tide to flow
      Sitting here in limbo
      Knowing that I have to go
      Well, they’re
      Putting up resistance
      But I know that my faith
      Will lead me on
      I can’t say what life will show me
      But I know what I’ve seen
      I can’t say where life will lead me
      But I know where I’ve been
      Tried my hand
      At love and friendship
      But all that is passed and gone
      This little boy is moving on
      Sitting here in limbo
      Waiting for the tide to flow
      Sitting here in limbo
      Knowing that I have to go
      Well, they’re
      Putting up resistance
      But I know that my faith
      Will lead me on
      Sitting in limbo, sitting in limbo (limbo, limbo, limbo)
      Sitting in limbo, sitting in limbo (limbo, limbo, limbo)
      Sitting in limbo, sitting in limbo (limbo, limbo, limbo)
      Sitting in limbo, limbo, limbo
      Sitting in limbo (limbo, limbo, limbo)
      Sitting in limbo, limbo, limbo
      Limbo, limbo
      Sitting in limbo, sitting in limbo (limbo, limbo, limbo)
      Sitting in limbo, sitting in limbo (limbo, limbo, limbo)
      Don’t know if it’s got to be so
      Don’t know if it’s got to be so (limbo, limbo, limbo, limbo))
      Sitting in limbo, sitting here in limbo (limbo, limbo, limbo, limbo)
      But I know we won’t belong now
      I know we won’t belong (limbo, limbo, limbo, limbo)
      Hey, yeah (limbo, limbo, limbo, limbo)
      Ah ha ha ha ha (limbo, limbo, limbo, limbo)
      Ah ah ah ah ha (limbo, limbo, limbo, limbo)
      Sitting in limbo, limbo, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, oh (limbo, limbo, limbo, li

      Reply
    74. 74.

      cain

      @Dopey-o: But i will take 1 piece of Caputo’s unhinged advice: Stock up on ammo. A friend in Northern California reports that ammo is disappearing from the shelves in his little town.

      They’ll claim it is to protect themselves, but they’ve blowing all their money on bullets, but not as much on food and other things to live. You can bet that soon they’ll just end up going out and holding people up with their guns instead and taking their food instead.

      Turning into thugs they are protecting themselves from.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Kelly

      The furniture and deck here 50 feet from a cliff overlooking the Pacific near Fogarty Creek has a light coating of ash. Sunshine and surf sounds now.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      cain

      @rjnerd:

      I would submit that it is the opposite. We’ll soon revert into a less polluting society that will die early because nobody will do vaccines or do any of that stuff. Earth wins – less of us around to pollute the planet. Animals return, plants come back – more oxygen in the atmosphere, global warming retreats.

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Aleta

      What do you want to bet those Key to the White House in Elegant Velvety Lined Presentation Boxes are being churned out by a company owned by the Ivanka Brands Group LLC, at one of its undisclosed factory locations.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.