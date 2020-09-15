Much better for your soul than the disaster on ABC tonight.
Open thread
Today I heard a take on the Bobby Vinton classic Blue Velvet that I hadn’t heard before, which really struck me with its pathos and melancholy. So here’s the Branford Marsalis Quartet with Kurt Elling doing that number. One account said that Kurt wanted it to sound like ghosts singing. Atmospherically, sort of reminds me of what Pink Martini did with Doris Day’s Que Sera, Sera.
Uh oh, trouble for Joe Biden. Trump reveals it was Biden who could have ordered a mask mandate, but didn’t.
The President attempts to blame Joe Biden for not implementing a national mask mandate
https://twitter.com/Acyn/status/1306041359308996610
I didn’t know Obama handed off his time traveling powers to Biden. I wonder if Chuck Todd got this nonsense started when he tried to accuse Biden of being hypocritical, or shifty, or something who knows what, when Biden’s plan in early February didn’t include all the recommendations experts had adopted by March and April. Well, who knows? Maybe Biden messed up that time trip?
In what kind of country is this that it treats this nonsense seriously that a first grader wouldn’t fall for? Stephanopoulos doesn’t even cut Trump off and ask him what the hell he’s talking about, doesn’t even laugh.
Found via Josh Marshall twitter feed.
