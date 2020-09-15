Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: Biden Live Events Today

    24Comments

    2. 2.

      Jim, Foolish Literalist

      both of those in FLA, no? (don’t @ me, I likes my state abbreviations with three letters to the hogshead, dagnabbit(

      Reply
    4. 4.

      VeniceRiley

      @Baud: They are! They tried to scare me with polling numbers via text though. I’m less anxious than I was in 2018, so.  I just hope that fed-up feeling carries though and we take the Senate. 6 weeks to go.  Going to feel like the longest six weeks of life.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Joy in FL

      I just heard a commenter on Ari Melber say that Trump is running a pro-virus campaign. I think that’s clever and accurate.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Baud

      @VeniceRiley:

      I’ve learned that the science of fundraising says that messaging style (fear, hope, anger, etc.) doesn’t have to be consistent because different people respond to different messages.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      laura

      I’m fucking furious at the entire board of governors of the USPS and Grifty DeJoy in particular. I’m old school and pay my bills by check through the mail since I became a bill paying adult. T-mobile started hounding me about my missed payment/s and I didnt pay much attention at first because US post delivers. Whelp, I checked my account to see what’s cleared and what hasn’t and it’s a mess. Several mailed on 8/10 have still not cleared including my city utilities. I paid my utility bill by mail in Sacramento on 8/10 and it hasnt been delivered 3.5 miles from my home to the City Hall. It can’t just be me. There’s a gigantic processing center just accross the river in West Sacramento. I have no idea if they have had equipment removed or idled. 35 days!11! I’ve contacted Congresswomen Doris Matsui’s office to express my concerns. 35 days for in town delivery. By. Design. To benefit trump.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Kristine

      @laura: it never occurred to them that people paid bills by mail, and that credit ratings could be adversely affected. They’ve no freaking clue how the world works.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      stinger

      Love Joe and Kamala! But that’s a terrible photoshop job on the poster image. Her head looks huge next to his, and she’s even positioned slightly behind him. C’mon, man!

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Leto

      So I read a piece in the WaPo about how Hispanics/Latinos are feeling disrespected/not valued in Florida, and all I can think of is that it’s white people in Wisconsin all over again. I’m absolutely sure that Latino’s interests will be as well represented during a second Trumpov administration as they have been over the past almost 4 years.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      catclub

      @Baud

      Woodward has more tapes. I hate BW but I have to hand it to him on the rollout of his book.

      He completely crushed Michael Cohen’s book rollout.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Leto

      @catclub: Honestly I feel like all of these books say the same thing. Sure you get a different angle, but it’s all the same shit that HRC spoke about him during the campaign: He’s dangerously unfit and completely incapable of carrying out the job. Now that I’ve written that, where’s my advance?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      piratedan

      @catclub: isn’t that what’s truly scary… if we sit back and think on it, there’s so much crime going on in the Trump administration and family, we have four books out at the same time covering “aspects” of it, hell, they barely overlap.  We have the family history of crime covered by niece Mary, Trump’s own campaign of dastardly doings during the election covered by Cohen, Then the administration subversion of the Mueller report handled by Strzok and now Woodward, with a completely different area of filth and degredation…. plenty of crime and illegality for EVERYONE and there’s more that’s been done, we just don’t have those books in the pipeline yet… and I forgot, there’s a 5th, the one from Melania’s handmaiden where they cheated the country during his fucking inauguration….

      Reply
    20. 20.

      debbie

      @laura:

      I too cling to paying bills by check. I like to pay them at the last minute, so I have always tracked how many days it takes for them to clear. When all this started, I paid them as soon as they arrived to avoid problems. I’m very lucky because it hasn’t taken any longer…yet.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Jeffro

      @catclub: I just came running over here to post about that!

      Alexandra Petri – national treasure! – walks us through the cognitive dissonhonesty required (by trumpov-supporting, publicly mortally embarrassed, yet still trumpov-supporting) trump supporters in order to vote for trumpov.

      I Can’t Believe You’re Forcing Me to Vote For trumpov, Which I Most Definitely Did Not Want to Do!

      Over the past four years, Trump’s ominous shadow has devoured everything that was precious about America, chewed on it and spat out only bones and gristle. This has slightly obscured the accomplishments of his administration, which include, if I am remembering right (DON’T TELL ME IF I’M NOT; THAT WILL MAKE ME ANGRY, AND YOU KNOW WHO ANGRY PEOPLE VOTE FOR), ending the budget deficit and doing whatever it was Abraham Lincoln did, but better and faster.

      Do I think Trump has the attributes necessary for governing? Absolutely not! He is a dangerous man, and every day we spend under his leadership is a day we lose a precious share of the world’s respect that we may never regain. There’s definitely not a “But!” coming after such a strong and overwhelming condemnation of his leadership.

      LOLOLOL

      Reply

