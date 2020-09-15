First up: Veterans
And next:
Hispanic Heritage month
Open thread
Baud
Thank you for posting these. Both Joe and Kamala are interesting and calming to watch.
Jim, Foolish Literalist
both of those in FLA, no? (don’t @ me, I likes my state abbreviations with three letters to the hogshead, dagnabbit(
Baud
Haha. Woodward has more tapes. I hate BW but I have to hand it to him on the rollout of his book.
Joy in FL
I just heard a commenter on Ari Melber say that Trump is running a pro-virus campaign. I think that’s clever and accurate.
Baud
I’ve learned that the science of fundraising says that messaging style (fear, hope, anger, etc.) doesn’t have to be consistent because different people respond to different messages.
LuciaMia
@VeniceRiley: The roll-up is gonna be hard. But I really cant imagine how its gonna be getting thru Election night.
laura
I’m fucking furious at the entire board of governors of the USPS and Grifty DeJoy in particular. I’m old school and pay my bills by check through the mail since I became a bill paying adult. T-mobile started hounding me about my missed payment/s and I didnt pay much attention at first because US post delivers. Whelp, I checked my account to see what’s cleared and what hasn’t and it’s a mess. Several mailed on 8/10 have still not cleared including my city utilities. I paid my utility bill by mail in Sacramento on 8/10 and it hasnt been delivered 3.5 miles from my home to the City Hall. It can’t just be me. There’s a gigantic processing center just accross the river in West Sacramento. I have no idea if they have had equipment removed or idled. 35 days!11! I’ve contacted Congresswomen Doris Matsui’s office to express my concerns. 35 days for in town delivery. By. Design. To benefit trump.
stinger
Love Joe and Kamala! But that’s a terrible photoshop job on the poster image. Her head looks huge next to his, and she’s even positioned slightly behind him. C’mon, man!
A Ghost to Most
So, ICE has been performing “staggering” rates of hysterectomies at the concentration camps.
Fucking nazis.
Leto
So I read a piece in the WaPo about how Hispanics/Latinos are feeling disrespected/not valued in Florida, and all I can think of is that it’s white people in Wisconsin all over again. I’m absolutely sure that Latino’s interests will be as well represented during a second Trumpov administration as they have been over the past almost 4 years.
Leto
@catclub: Honestly I feel like all of these books say the same thing. Sure you get a different angle, but it’s all the same shit that HRC spoke about him during the campaign: He’s dangerously unfit and completely incapable of carrying out the job. Now that I’ve written that, where’s my advance?
catclub
Alexandra Petri is buying none of Danielle Pletka’s shit. Or WAPO for printing it.
WaPo fucked up by printing Pletka.
piratedan
@catclub: isn’t that what’s truly scary… if we sit back and think on it, there’s so much crime going on in the Trump administration and family, we have four books out at the same time covering “aspects” of it, hell, they barely overlap. We have the family history of crime covered by niece Mary, Trump’s own campaign of dastardly doings during the election covered by Cohen, Then the administration subversion of the Mueller report handled by Strzok and now Woodward, with a completely different area of filth and degredation…. plenty of crime and illegality for EVERYONE and there’s more that’s been done, we just don’t have those books in the pipeline yet… and I forgot, there’s a 5th, the one from Melania’s handmaiden where they cheated the country during his fucking inauguration….
Jeffro
@catclub: I just came running over here to post about that!
Alexandra Petri – national treasure! – walks us through the cognitive dissonhonesty required (by trumpov-supporting, publicly mortally embarrassed, yet still trumpov-supporting) trump supporters in order to vote for trumpov.
I Can’t Believe You’re Forcing Me to Vote For trumpov, Which I Most Definitely Did Not Want to Do!
Over the past four years, Trump’s ominous shadow has devoured everything that was precious about America, chewed on it and spat out only bones and gristle. This has slightly obscured the accomplishments of his administration, which include, if I am remembering right (DON’T TELL ME IF I’M NOT; THAT WILL MAKE ME ANGRY, AND YOU KNOW WHO ANGRY PEOPLE VOTE FOR), ending the budget deficit and doing whatever it was Abraham Lincoln did, but better and faster.
Do I think Trump has the attributes necessary for governing? Absolutely not! He is a dangerous man, and every day we spend under his leadership is a day we lose a precious share of the world’s respect that we may never regain. There’s definitely not a “But!” coming after such a strong and overwhelming condemnation of his leadership.
LOLOLOL
Jeffro
@piratedan: let’s face it: that is a LOT of ‘fake news’
WaPo, sure hope they enjoyed their rep while they had it.
Shorter Republican: It’s Dems fault I have to vote for the crazy disease in the WH
