I love these photos and this peek into life in this Paris neighborhood. ~WaterGirl

Ceci n est pas mon nym

I spent a couple days in June 2019 in the Montparnasse neighborhood of Paris, while waiting for my wife’s plane to arrive. I didn’t realize until I picked up a book of local walking tours that this neighborhood was the center of the famous artistic scene of the 1920s where so many famous artists, writers and musicians mingled (depicted in Midnight in Paris).

I tend to take photos of quirky things that interest me more than beauty shots, which I have no eye for. I hope that my fellow jackals find this interesting as well.