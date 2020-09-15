Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Photo Blogging / On The Road After Dark – Ceci n est pas mon nym – Montparnasse, Paris

On The Road After Dark – Ceci n est pas mon nym – Montparnasse, Paris

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts.

I love these photos and this peek into life in this Paris neighborhood.  ~WaterGirl

Ceci n est pas mon nym

I spent a couple days in June 2019 in the Montparnasse neighborhood of Paris, while waiting for my wife’s plane to arrive. I didn’t realize until I picked up a book of local walking tours that this neighborhood was the center of the famous artistic scene of the 1920s where so many famous artists, writers and musicians mingled (depicted in Midnight in Paris).

I tend to take photos of quirky things that interest me more than beauty shots, which I have no eye for. I hope that my fellow jackals find this interesting as well.

On The Road - Ceci n est pas mon nym - Montparnasse, Paris 5
St. Sulpice Church, Paris

The organ of St. Sulpice Church. For many of us, Notre Dame is the most famous church in Paris, but in musical circles, St. Sulpice is at least as well known, perhaps more so, for the famous organists who have played and served there. So this is a very famous instrument.

 

On The Road - Ceci n est pas mon nym - Montparnasse, Paris 4
St. Sulpice Church, Paris

Another shot of the interior of St. Sulpice.

On The Road - Ceci n est pas mon nym - Montparnasse, Paris 3
Montparnasse, Paris, France

Around the corner from St. Sulpice is this wall with the poem “Le Bateau Ivre” (The Drunken Boat) by Arthur Rimbaud, who wrote the poem in 1871 at the age of 16, reportedly at a cafe near this location.

On The Road - Ceci n est pas mon nym - Montparnasse, Paris 2
Paris, France (near Notre Dame)

While wandering around the neighborhood of Notre Dame Cathedral (which was closed due to the fire), I saw this poster for a Gospel concert to be held the next night. “Authentic songs of the Afro-American church.” The right half is from the concert itself, using my primitive Photoshop (actually Gimp) skills.

These performers are not English-speakers. Other than the songs themselves, there was not a word of English heard. Most are from francophone Africa and they do not come from the Gospel tradition. A fantastic concert and a wonderful multi-cultural experience.

On The Road - Ceci n est pas mon nym - Montparnasse, Paris 1
Jardin du Luxembourg, Paris, France

One of my few more-traditional touristy subjects: the Jardin du Luxembourg, built in 1612 and I believe the oldest park in Paris. It is located on the grounds of the Palais du Luxembourg, where the French Senate meets.

 

On The Road After Dark - Ceci n est pas mon nym - Montparnasse, Paris
Jardin des Tuileries

This is another garden, the Jardin des Tuileries outside the Louvre. You can see the Eiffel Tower in the background. Although I didn’t go into the Louvre and mostly avoid major tourist attractions, I would have actually visited the Eiffel Tower. But there were no open slots.

 

On The Road After Dark - Ceci n est pas mon nym - Montparnasse, Paris 1
Bois de Boulogne

This park, the Bois de Boulogne, is a little out of the way but definitely worth going to (during daylight; it has a little bit of a reputation at night). According to the Wikipedia article, it has been the site of an abbey, royal hunting preserves and chateaus, a failed royal silk industry, and invading armies. It is full of beautiful woods and walking trails, a big contrast to the urban center but only a short distance away.

 

On The Road - Ceci n est pas mon nym - Montparnasse, Paris
Montparnasse, Paris, France

One last shot from the Montparnasse neighborhood. This is a plaque on a hotel which lists some of the famous people who stayed there during the “creative effervescence” of the 1920s. The poem is by Louis Aragon, who lived there with his lover (later wife) Elsa Triolet. The poem, “Il ne m’est Paris que d’Elsa” was written in 1964. I think that translates as “It is only Paris for me with Elsa”.

    3Comments

    1. 1.

      Lapassionara

      These are lovely. We stayed in the Montparnasse area once. Just a regular neighborhood in one of our planet’s most beautiful cities. I have never seen the wall with the Rimbaud poem though, so I am putting it on my list.

      Thank you.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Auntie Anne

      Oh, these are interesting! Paris is full of quirky delights that are easily missed, so I’m glad you’ve captured some of them. I was enchanted by the Tuileries and all the public gardens. Bois de Bologne is going on my list, as is Saint Sulpice. Thank you for sharing these.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Ceci n est pas mon nym

      It was just a fluke that I ended up there. It was just where hotels.com decided to put me when I was looking for a reasonably-priced hotel to spend a couple nights, close to the Metro and to the center of things. I was amazed when I started reading the info on the walking tours and realized where I was.

      I did a LOT of walking that weekend since I was alone and didn’t have much else to do. Wasn’t much in the mood for museums, though I did check out a science museum that was pretty cool.

      Reply

