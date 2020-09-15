On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts. Submit Your Photos

Last year, in the spring of 2019, Captain C spent two weeks traveling in Japan, a dream fulfilled. This is the first of several posts from this trip that we’ll see over the next few months. With longer sets of photos, I’ll introduce the series with the first submission, and then let the rest speak for themselves. Today we are in Tokyo! ~WaterGirl

Captain C

In late March and early April of 2019 I was able to fulfill a long-time travel dream of mine, and visit Japan for two weeks. I started out in Tokyo (where I got to stay with a friend of mine, we’ll call him C), and then went to Kyoto and Osaka before returning to Tokyo for a few more days. My trip coincided with cherry blossom season, which was both by design and happily timed.

These photos are from my first couple days in Tokyo.