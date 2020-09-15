Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Knock – Knock – Knocking on Heaven's Gate

GOP Death Cult Open Thread: Knock – Knock – Knocking on Heaven’s Gate

Plenty of aging narcissists have wanted the whole world to die with them. Not many have had as many willing accomplices as the GOP death cult.


    2. 2.

      japa21

      Watching that yesterday, Trump started listening to the comment, semi-seriously, then looked to his right with a smirk on his face, like “Here we go again.” He is the existential threat that al Qaeda and Isis never were.

    4. 4.

      MomSense

      There is so much I want to say, more like scream, but I’ve been at the point of crying all day. It’s kind of like the feeling you get when a sneeze is coming and you are suspended in the waiting for it.

    5. 5.

      Mag

      One of the Republican Oregon state senators that walked out of the Oregon Senate to deny quorum, Fred Girod, had his house burn down one of the state’s wildfires. His and his colleagues’ actions had consequences, but who could have known they’d be so personal and immediate? Will he change his tune? Don’t count on it.

      The 69-year-old dentist-turned-politician blames the loss of the house he called “my forever home” not on climate change, but on environmentalists.

    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      @Mag:

      Will he change his tune? Don’t count on it.

      Not and get reelected, I’m guessing.

    9. 9.

      Quinerly

      This ICE whistleblower/hysterectomy story finally being reported out in MSM. BBC reported earlier today. Nicolle Wallace has a segment coming up.

    12. 12.

      Kent

      @Mag:One of the Republican Oregon state senators that walked out of the Oregon Senate to deny quorum, Fred Girod, had his house burn down one of the state’s wildfires. His and his colleagues’ actions had consequences, but who could have known they’d be so personal and immediate? Will he change his tune? Don’t count on it.

      Fuck these people.   I hate that they have forced us into taking grim satisfaction at their own ignorant misfortune.  I really hate that they have forced me to loose all sympathy.  But that is where we are at.  Actions have consequences.

    13. 13.

      Kent

      @Baud:@Mag: “Why weren’t the environmentalists more persuasive?”

      They walked out over a climate change bill that would have imposed some lightweight milquetoast sort of carbon tax on diesel trucks and such.   I forget the exact details.  There was also some sort of tightened vaccination rules that eliminated the personal choice exemption from school vaccine requirements.  That triggered a bunch of them too.

    15. 15.

      dm

      Ezra Klein has had an engineer named Saul Griffith on his podcast twice in the past year.  Griffith’s commentary has left me feeling pretty optimistic about the potential to alleviate the climate crisis, as he walks through the steps needed to completely decarbonize our economy by 2040.  Plus the Green-New-Deal-phobic can still have their hamburgers, their McMansions, and their SUVs (though electric ones that perform better and require less maintenance).  In other words, something that’s politically possible as well as physically possible.  Also: jobs.

      Here’s a link to let you see what I mean: https://www.vox.com/podcasts/2020/8/27/21403184/saul-griffith-ezra-klein-show-solve-climate-change-green-new-deal-rewiring-america

    16. 16.

      JPL

      @Quinerly:  Yahoo had a story about it.   The AJC and several other publications are high lighting the lack of Covid testing.    She’s on the local tv now

      nothing on the forced sterilizations

    18. 18.

      LuciaMia

      @tokyokie: I first thought he meant cooler temps maybe helping calm the wild fires. But he was actually talking about climate change?? His ass-holishnish knows no limits.

    20. 20.

      Aziz, light!

      @Mag: The wingnuts in Oregon have their new talking point. The reason we had all these fires is that environmentalists stopped our patriotic timber companies from logging all the trees.

    24. 24.

      Roger Moore

      @Mag:

      The 69-year-old dentist-turned-politician blames the loss of the house he called “my forever home” not on climate change, but on environmentalists.

      If those wacky environmentalists hadn’t stopped the loggers from cutting down the forest, it wouldn’t be there to burn.  Checkmate, libtard!

    25. 25.

      lamh36

      @JasJWright

      ·
      12m

      Going to do a thread from
      @KamalaHarris
      first trip back to her home state of California since the pandemic ramped up in March, with a laser focus on Wildfire damage in Sierra Nevada foothills

      At the Pine Ridge School in Auberry,
      @KamalaHarris
      down the line elbow bumping and stopping to make small chit chat with Cal Fire and Park officer. Wearing a green anorak jacket and chestnut Timberland boots. The entire event, ash continued to fall down from the sky

      https://twitter.com/JasJWright/status/1305982607029485573?s=20

    26. 26.

      JPL

      @Quinerly: Thanks for the heads up on MSNBC reporting about the specific doctor.    Since Dawn’s info was light, I think that is why the local news didn’t air that segment.

    30. 30.

      Kent

      @LuciaMia:@tokyokie: I first thought he meant cooler temps maybe helping calm the wild fires. But he was actually talking about climate change?? His ass-holishnish knows no limits.

      He was talking about climate change.  It was sheer outright climate change denial, not some misinterpretation of his comment.

    32. 32.

      Chyron HR

      What would happen if the next time Trump started in on his shit, the person he’s talking to just asked, “Why shouldn’t we have you shot, you fucking imbecile?”

    34. 34.

      MomSense

      @Quinerly:

      There is no end to the fucking evil with these Republicans.  I pity the fool who dares say something about “pro-life” or abortion to me.  I’m a donkey on the edge.

