"I don't think science knows." US President Donald Trump has downplayed the impact of climate change on raging west coast wildfires, saying he doesn't think "science knows" and that it "will soon get cooler". Latest: https://t.co/q5Yx0QT2ia pic.twitter.com/t3pFIrinLF — SkyNews (@SkyNews) September 14, 2020

Plenty of aging narcissists have wanted the whole world to die with them. Not many have had as many willing accomplices as the GOP death cult.





I reject the idea that when the President goes west and says “it will get cooler” with a smirk on his face that we are supposed to be like “well that’s Trump, that rascal.” — Brian Schatz (@brianschatz) September 14, 2020

This type of action increases the risk of injury to everyone at one of these roadblocks. We have had extra deputies patrolling Corbett all day and will through the rest of the weekend. Please report suspicious activity to us and do not take action yourselves. — Multnomah Co Sheriff (@MultCoSO) September 12, 2020

Let me say this as plainly as possible: We have become so politically polarized, & consume so much misinformation and fear-mongering from social media, that people are literally defying wildfire evacuation orders because they want to beat up fake looters. https://t.co/CkoOt6jiqa pic.twitter.com/lZcx7J7WuY — G. Elliott Morris (@gelliottmorris) September 11, 2020

To be fair these guys ALSO want to wage war against the Bureau of Land Management. https://t.co/wwMl3C0YnJ — Zeddy (@Zeddary) September 12, 2020

Before a Clackamas County sheriff’s deputy spread unfounded antifa wildfire rumors, a supervisor did — in a public meeting https://t.co/SY3FbeWO4F pic.twitter.com/dBmgEyVhZ2 — The Oregonian (@Oregonian) September 14, 2020

In January, Kate Brown proposed a wildfire management plan that would treat over 300K acres to prevent wildfire, mandate defensible space around homes, and update building codes. Republicans killed the legislation with their walkout. #orpolhttps://t.co/ZI2a02J7Jn — Andrew Damitio (@AndrewDamitio) September 11, 2020

Tucker is so skilled at being a white nationalist that he somehow finds a way to make a segment about wildfires & climate change incredibly racist. https://t.co/61rzAyA1PM — Centrism Fan Acct 🔹 (@Wilson__Valdez) September 12, 2020