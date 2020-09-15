Notice the big empty space on the right? That's where @realDonaldTrump "works" the ropeline. The white line tells him how close he can get to the crowd and still be socially distant. The crowd, on the other hand … no such protections. The irony is thick in Trumpilvania pic.twitter.com/Nje8n9fwWb — Greg Jenkins (@jenkinsgreg) September 13, 2020

CORONAVIRUS LATEST: https://t.co/UUzFQ0Gnns • The World Health Organization has reported the highest single-day increase in COVID-19 infections worldwide since the pandemic began.

• Pandemic has killed more than 928,000 people across the globe. — ABC News (@ABC) September 15, 2020





The number of new U.S. coronavirus cases has dropped from its peak in late July. But hidden in that trend is a rise in daily cases in the Midwest — which has recently seen its highest level so far.https://t.co/4aSFaqDXMz — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2020

The official count, #COVID19 cases & deaths, USA.https://t.co/7lIYZMfmA3

🇺🇸

Add the 44,066 excess mortality cases since January thought to be due to COVID and we are well over 200,000 deaths in America. pic.twitter.com/MuW6g9THOF — Laurie Garrett (@Laurie_Garrett) September 14, 2020

Seems like a precipitous decline just as Trump starts tweeting about the FDA "deep state" slowing a vaccine and the agency's Trump-appointed staff were forced out for giving misleading talking points on an experimental treatment https://t.co/AuchZ3qwrA — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) September 14, 2020

This is absolutely appalling. The Assistant Secretary for Public Affairs at HHS is peddling conspiracy theories, actively undermining public health agencies within HHS, and stoking fears of an armed insurgency. https://t.co/9n8w9SAZFJ — Dr. Angela Rasmussen (@angie_rasmussen) September 14, 2020

======

Note: For editing purposes, I’ve been separating these tweets into four loose categories: national, international, science/tech, and local. (The categories are marked out by rows of === double-dash widgets.) Realized I should probably explicate this, since some of the links that look like ‘science’ (e.g., China’s insistence that imported frozen fish carried the virus) are actually, IMO, political. I don’t have the expertise to judge whether frozen fish can spread contagion, but I *do* assume Chinese media wouldn’t keep bringing up the topic if it weren’t useful to the Chinese government’s management of the pandemic.

Six months after coronavirus was declared a pandemic, where are the global hotspots? https://t.co/djjcmC0IuU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 14, 2020

Dr Mike Ryan on why we should prevent as many #COVID19 cases as possible. "When we say that the vast majority of people have a mild illness and recover, that is true, but what we cannot say at the moment is what are the potential long-term impacts of having had that infection" pic.twitter.com/RQZdMopCjE — Dr Zoë Hyde (@DrZoeHyde) September 14, 2020

Beijing has been in and out of lockdown as it looks to respond quickly to coronavirus outbreaks What is life like in the Chinese capital’s ‘new normal’?https://t.co/7UqUfMK0Nc pic.twitter.com/unmZ10sAkY — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 14, 2020

Anti-maskers forced to dig graves for COVID-19 victims in Indonesia https://t.co/UEIyDVT9PL pic.twitter.com/kktQX5Srxj — New York Post (@nypost) September 14, 2020

South Korea to secure coronavirus vaccines for 60% of population: PM Chung https://t.co/Z3ziZfw5dZ pic.twitter.com/b2nxs6IrvJ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2020

Singapore starts distributing Bluetooth coronavirus contact-tracing tokens to its five million residents https://t.co/qZeXYIKFLU — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 14, 2020

India's tally of coronavirus infections nears 5 million https://t.co/AMi7BVoQW2 pic.twitter.com/Ar795A4jZ3 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2020

Coronavirus: India faces oxygen scarcity as cases surge https://t.co/NE6v1KQkSN — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 14, 2020

HUGE EXCESS DEATHS in Russia 🇷🇺. 57,800 excess deaths between May and July—more than 3 times greater than official May-July #COVID19 death toll. The jump in Russian deaths illustrated the real toll from COVID-19, and that authorities had underreported. 🧵 https://t.co/3UdsiAFrHx — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) September 14, 2020

🇬🇧 Home Secretary @pritipatel said she would call the police if neighbours had a party because it was right to report people who might be spreading COVID-19 by disregarding new restrictions on gatherings of more than six people https://t.co/aBZ3pPKSF4 — Reuters UK (@ReutersUK) September 15, 2020

Covid-19 hospital beds 'close to saturation' in Marseille, France, after spike in cases https://t.co/PglP9nD1cm — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 14, 2020

More ‘politics masquerading as science’ disinformation *sigh*…

Tonight an odd research institute released a bizarre and unfounded preprint claiming an engineered origin to the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Already downloaded 100K times, the paper was picked up by the NY Post. The research institute? Directed by Steve Bannon until his recent conviction. pic.twitter.com/btuK7Xt15T — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) September 15, 2020

The institute is funded by Guo Wengui (below, with Rudy, of course). pic.twitter.com/UVJA5xqIB1 — Carl T. Bergstrom (@CT_Bergstrom) September 15, 2020

======

‘Everyone was left to guess what went wrong’: An open letter to AstraZeneca’s CEO on… https://t.co/PdQZx6unuA via @statnews — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) September 14, 2020

Adding my voice here: the vaccine developers in this pandemic are going to have to break with traditional behavior in a big way. We need more information, out in public, because terrible trouble is on the way otherwise:https://t.co/RsdVXtR8BM — Derek Lowe (@Dereklowe) September 14, 2020

China coronavirus vaccine may be ready for public in November: official https://t.co/xOUUG8WB5T pic.twitter.com/xvQwG8I1So — Reuters (@Reuters) September 15, 2020

On the eve of @JoeBiden’s promised speech tomorrow on ensuring a universal safe and effective vaccine, please watch @UW biologist and @randomhouse author @CT_Bergstrom on @OpenMindTV discuss how we prevent a sham or show vaccine: https://t.co/hgTfNp7dsg — Alexander Heffner (@heffnera) September 14, 2020

Redefining Covid19: Months after infection patients report breathing difficulty & excessive fatigue. British researchers studied 110 patients whose illnesses required hospital stays of ~5 days. 12 wks after discharge 74% still reported serious symptoms https://t.co/hZLQcljxYK pic.twitter.com/h5jQycx70E — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 14, 2020

Question: Do you think giving adults the measles, mumps & rubella vaccine will prevent SARSCoV2 infection? Researchers in St Louis think so & are launching a global study. Similar principle involved in studies underway asking same question about the TB vax https://t.co/s6wMywqey7 pic.twitter.com/8pVkNNQ12R — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 14, 2020

Molecular mechanism discovered elucidating how a #coronavirus hijacks a cell https://t.co/Sbzxa1Kbd5 via @physorg_com — delthia ricks 🔬 (@DelthiaRicks) September 14, 2020

I asked them that yesterday. It sounds like you got the vaccine candidate and not the placebo. BUT, health care workers successfully immunized might be protected ourselves … but we can be carriers. Right, Rich?@RichCondit @profvrr @michaelmina_lab @gorskon @DelthiaRicks https://t.co/h4uWZPvGtA — Jay Gordon, MD, FAAP (@JayGordonMDFAAP) September 14, 2020

"Emergency use of the vaccine, which is still being tested, was granted after a set criteria & after it had been tested on 31,000 volunteers." UAE approves emergency use of Sinopharm's #Covid19 vaccine. Please define "set criteria." h/t @jwacarrollNZ https://t.co/92jqYOnjli — Helen Branswell (@HelenBranswell) September 14, 2020

The replies to this tweet are actually quite entertaining:

If—like me—you went into lockdown on March 13 and have stayed home ever since: Congratulations! You’ve made it to Mars in a human-factors simulation of a “fast” 6-month free-return trajectory! — Andrew Higgins (@A_J_Higgins) September 13, 2020

======

Through last Friday, North Dakota, South Dakota, Missouri and Iowa had added more recent cases per capita than all other states. College outbreaks, a motorcycle rally and an outbreak at a jail have all contributed to the spikes.https://t.co/4aSFaqDXMz pic.twitter.com/NvPSgkh7N7 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 14, 2020

CDC says people with COVID-19 twice as likely to have eaten at a restaurant https://t.co/UoBTIHCdvw pic.twitter.com/qkl19q7edc — The Hill (@thehill) September 15, 2020

Noticing a trend in AZ right now w/a lack of masks & folks forgoing COVID prevention – the mood that “we’re past this” is palpable & worrisome. We’re all tired but it’s so important to stay vigilant in COVID prevention, especially as bars/schools reopen.. & flu season approaches — Dr. Saskia Popescu (@SaskiaPopescu) September 14, 2020

