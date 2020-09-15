Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Can’t you just feel the moonshine?

I’ve been getting lots of requests for more ways to give to state legislature races. North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin seem to be the fan favorites right now (Sam Wang especially likes NC and Texas — a lot of you, and me, like Wisconsin because their state party is going like a house of fire). With the help of WaterGirl, I put together a list of 11 candidates in North Carolina (you can give to just one to avoid too many mailing lists — the order is randomly generated so you can just pick the first one if you like).

Balloon Juice Flip North Carolina

Goal Thermometer

And here’s our favorite state parties

North Carolina State Democratic Party

Goal Thermometer

Texas State Democratic Party

Goal Thermometer

Wisconsin State Democratic Party

Goal Thermometer

You can see everything we are supporting here.

  • Baud
  • DougJ
  • Miss Bianca
  • N M
  • piratedan
  • UncleEbeneezer
  • VidaLoca

    7Comments

    4. 4.

      VidaLoca

      a lot of you, and me, like Wisconsin because their state party is going like a house of fire

      I live in Milwaukee and… i dunno. I have to say I’m not seeing anything like this. But I’m on the 501-c4 independent expenditure side of the wall. Can you offer a source for this statement?

    7. 7.

      UncleEbeneezer

      Thank you so much for doing this.  It’s really important to give people with means and easy way to use their $ for good fights.

