I’ve been getting lots of requests for more ways to give to state legislature races. North Carolina, Texas, and Wisconsin seem to be the fan favorites right now (Sam Wang especially likes NC and Texas — a lot of you, and me, like Wisconsin because their state party is going like a house of fire). With the help of WaterGirl, I put together a list of 11 candidates in North Carolina (you can give to just one to avoid too many mailing lists — the order is randomly generated so you can just pick the first one if you like).
Balloon Juice Flip North Carolina
And here’s our favorite state parties
North Carolina State Democratic Party
Texas State Democratic Party
Wisconsin State Democratic Party
You can see everything we are supporting here.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings