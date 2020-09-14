Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You talk too much, you never shut up

If we take the Senate this fall, we’ve got to kill the filibuster. It was never a good idea, probably, and the whole elite media wankfests about Senators bringing their cots and reading some book for an hour were annoying under the best of circumstances, let alone now.

Ideally, we’ll add a few states too. But first…we need to win some seats.

Here’s some races I like:

Barbara Bollier, Kansas Senate

Cal Cunningham, North Carolina Senate

Raphael Warnock, Georgia Senate (special election)

You can see all the candidates we are supporting here.

  • KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))
  • Omnes Omnibus

      Omnes Omnibus

      FWIW I think the case for doing away with the filibuster is a closer one than many here do.  It has again been the GOP over the last 30 years or so who have made invoking cloture a common procedure such that all legislation now effectively requires a super-majority to get through the Senate.  And, of course, some of the most famous instances of the traditional filibuster were in opposition to civil rights legislation.  But, Christ, the damage that an unrestrained GOP could do with a control of the House and a 50/50 Senate is terrifying.

      KayInMD (formerly Kay (not the front-pager))

      All three of these are on our monthly donation list, but I kicked in to each on here anyway. I like all 3, but I’m really confident about Cal Cunningham. I have a pretty good feeling about the Senate this year.

