If we take the Senate this fall, we’ve got to kill the filibuster. It was never a good idea, probably, and the whole elite media wankfests about Senators bringing their cots and reading some book for an hour were annoying under the best of circumstances, let alone now.
Ideally, we’ll add a few states too. But first…we need to win some seats.
Here’s some races I like:
Barbara Bollier, Kansas Senate
Cal Cunningham, North Carolina Senate
Raphael Warnock, Georgia Senate (special election)
You can see all the candidates we are supporting here.
