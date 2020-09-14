Austin Frakt in a recent New York Times Upshot column looked at the health insurance choice menu:

So how many Americans actually have choices, and what type of freedom do choices provide?… For instance, in the first year that drug plans were available to Medicare beneficiaries, economists have shown that 88 percent of them chose a more costly plan than they could have. This cost them 30 percent more, on average, and the tendency to select needlessly costly plans persisted in subsequent years. This is the kind of error, as other studies have found, that is easy to make when inundated by choices…. For instance, in the first year that drug plans were available to Medicare beneficiaries, economists have shown that 88 percent of them chose a more costly plan than they could have. This cost them 30 percent more, on average, and the tendency to select needlessly costly plans persisted in subsequent years. This is the kind of error, as other studies have found, that is easy to make when inundated by choices.

I presented some ongoing and future work on dominated plan choices at last week’s Duke Margolis health policy seminar series. Choosing insurance is tough.

My work on this topic is focused on California’s ACA markets because the rules for that marketplace wash away at least some of the complexity. And even within that simplified choice environment, people make expensively bad choices on a fairly frequent basis.

One of the comments from the seminar was if we could eliminate the display of objectively dominated choices, would that help? I think it would. We know in the Medicare Advantage context that too many choices leads to systemically worse average choice outcomes. Eliminating hideous choices from the choice menu would be the lowest hanging fruit to work to improve choice outcomes.

A secondary, niggling thought that is still stuck in my head is that inefficienct choice is profitable for insurers. An objectively bad choice leads to an individual either paying more in monthly premium or being exposed to more cost-sharing costs. If the individual has no claims, the excess premium is pure profit for the insurer and if the individual is paying minimum premium but not minimum cost-sharing, the insurer pays out a smaller fraction of the claim. There may be some odd incentive dynamics on the effect of excess cost sharing on the willingness to get healthcare that needs to be thought about, but the static analysis suggests that insurers have minimal motivation to make choice too easy, especially in a competitive market.

Choice is tough.