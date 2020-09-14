Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Too much choice

Austin Frakt in a recent New York Times Upshot column looked at the health insurance choice menu:

So how many Americans actually have choices, and what type of freedom do choices provide?…

For instance, in the first year that drug plans were available to Medicare beneficiaries, economists have shown that 88 percent of them chose a more costly plan than they could have. This cost them 30 percent more, on average, and the tendency to select needlessly costly plans persisted in subsequent years. This is the kind of error, as other studies have found, that is easy to make when inundated by choices….

I presented some ongoing and future work on dominated plan choices at last week’s Duke Margolis health policy seminar series. Choosing insurance is tough.

Insurer plan characteristics of relevance to choice

My work on this topic is focused on California’s ACA markets because the rules for that marketplace wash away at least some of the complexity. And even within that simplified choice environment, people make expensively bad choices on a fairly frequent basis.

One of the comments from the seminar was if we could eliminate the display of objectively dominated choices, would that help? I think it would. We know in the Medicare Advantage context that too many choices leads to systemically worse average choice outcomes. Eliminating hideous choices from the choice menu would be the lowest hanging fruit to work to improve choice outcomes.

A secondary, niggling thought that is still stuck in my head is that inefficienct choice is profitable for insurers. An objectively bad choice leads to an individual either paying more in monthly premium or being exposed to more cost-sharing costs. If the individual has no claims, the excess premium is pure profit for the insurer and if the individual is paying minimum premium but not minimum cost-sharing, the insurer pays out a smaller fraction of the claim. There may be some odd incentive dynamics on the effect of excess cost sharing on the willingness to get healthcare that needs to be thought about, but the static analysis suggests that insurers have minimal motivation to make choice too easy, especially in a competitive market.

Choice is tough.

      Barbara

      I long ago concluded that the average human mind finds much about insurance to be counterintuitive, which leads to stupid decisions. However, there are a few consistent findings on why seniors make these mistakes in selecting Part D and MA plans.

      The first problem is that many people focus on a definitive benchmark because it can be measured, and dismiss other factors that might be important to the overall outcome but that are hard to measure. So, basically, in this case, seniors look at the amount that has to be paid in monthly premium — a definite number that can be easily compared with any other plan — and cannot or do not try to put that number in context with the other numbers that might or might not be applicable to their personal experience. This is an even bigger problem when set beside another tendency, which is that many people consistently underestimate the amount of health care expenses they will incur in a given period, and overestimate their ability to control those expenses — even when experience has shown them that this is the case.

      Every MA and PD plan knows that the majority of beneficiaries look at premium and jump at the lowest or zero dollar premium plans. This is so even though the Medicare Compare planning tool estimates the average out of pocket expenditures for each plan and encourages beneficiaries to choose based on that number. The “certain savings” of the low premium is simply too “real” to ignore, while the savings associated with more generous coverage is too uncertain for most people to measure.

      In fairness to seniors, lots of other people, including experts, make similar mistakes. We have now all heard about Medicare’s star ratings for nursing homes, and how they seem not to be correlated with better outcomes during the pandemic. That’s because anybody who has waded deep in the weeds of these rankings has figured out that many of the measures that cumulatively add up to the final rating are like zero dollar premiums — chosen because they are easy to measure and compare across institutions, not because there is much if any evidence that they correlate with quality. They are also easy for institutions to game, but that’s a different problem.

      StringOnAStick

      David, what is the best approach to choosing an ACA plan when you are not quite Medicare age, is there a system or a designated professional service provider that can help with navigating the choices minefield? This will be coming up for us next spring and my husband has a pre-existing condition (CLL) and I have prescription medication needs.

      Ohio Mom

      Up until this post, I thought choosing a Part D plan was simple enough: open up the Part D site, type in your zip code and list what prescription drugs you take. Voila — your choice is practically made for you.

      I thought the main catch-22 was when something new or different was prescribed to you mid-year (yes, that is happening to me).

      Now I have to read this post more carefully, probably print it out too.

