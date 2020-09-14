Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / ‘This president is the STUPIDEST president to ever hold office…’

‘This president is the STUPIDEST president to ever hold office…’

by | 23 Comments

The title quote is from former Senator Claire McCaskill’s rant on Nicolle Wallace’s program last week after the Trump-Woodward tapes dropped. McCaskill was referring to Trump’s bone-headed conceit that he could “turn” Bob Woodward (with his personal charm?) and wrest positive coverage from him.

McCaskill was astounded that even a man not noted for his intelligence (except by himself) would agree to multiple interviews with Woodward in an election year, particularly since Woodward had already written one negative book about the Trump administration.

Boy, was McCaskill right. CNN obtained some more tapes. Here are a few highlights of their breaking news reporting on that:

CNN has obtained excerpts of the 10-minute conversation, which show Trump was more focused on the economy than the public health crisis. As the two debated Trump’s response to the pandemic, Trump finally asked: “So you think the virus totally supersedes the economy?”

“Oh sure. But they’re related, as you know,” Woodward responded.

“A little bit, yeah,” Trump replied.

“Oh, a little bit?” Woodward asked.

“I mean, more than a little bit. But the economy is doing — look, we’re close to a new stock market record,” Trump said.

Also, since experiencing blowback from the content of the calls, Trump has claimed the conversations were brief and implied that it was Woodward who was doing the dialing. That was a big fat lie: seven of the calls were placed by Trump to Woodward, and there’s a total of 10 hours of recordings.

Throughout their 18 interviews for the book, Trump sought Woodward’s approval, repeatedly asking Woodward whether he was going to write a “good book.” The lobbying continued in their final conversation, when Woodward noted that one of Trump’s accomplishments after the book had gone to press — the agreement to normalize relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates — had earned Trump rare praise from New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman, who has been repeatedly critical of Trump.

“Tom Friedman? That’s nice,” Trump said.

“Isn’t that something?” Woodward responded.

“He’s come a long way. The next one I need is you,” Trump said. “But it looks like I don’t have it on this book, but we’ll get you sometime later, I guess.”

No. No you won’t, dummy.

Open thread.

      FelonyGovt

      We talk about the Fox News bubble, but I think Trump is in the most impenetrable bubble of all. He really thinks he’s doing great and people love him.

      Just had my Global Entry interview and was disgusted to see Shitgibbon’s portrait on the wall. I wish I’d had a Sharpie.

      debbie

      I’m not buying Woodward’s argument (on 60 Minutes) that he didn’t say anything because everyone already knew the pandemic was serious.

      Raoul Paste

      And he still wants the Nobel Prize

      Of course, he spells it as noble, which might be disqualifying

      EmbraceYourInnerCrone

      Trump is a greedy  narcissist, who is also a racist and misogynist .  I am constantly surprised, at the people who are surprised by the depth of his greed and his “LOOK AT ME” attitude.  This is who he is, this is who he always was.  Daffy Duck in a Bugs Bunny cartoon had more empathy.  He only cares about how things make him look, and how they affect him(and his stocks and properties).  He is also stupid and incurious.  He is not subtle about any of it, so the people who won’t believe it are willfully blind.

      The Moar You Know

      Trump finally asked: “So you think the virus totally supersedes the economy?”

      Calling bullshit right now.  Trump does not know the word “supersede”, and probably would think it had to do with the potency of semen, or farming.  Or both.

      germy

      “President Trump should be considered to be a useful idiot and a fellow traveler, which makes him an unwitting agent of Putin,” he says. Useful idiot is a term commonly used to describe dupes of authoritarian regimes; fellow traveler, in Vindman’s description, is a person who shares Putin’s loathing for democratic norms.

      But do you think Russia is blackmailing Trump? “They may or may not have dirt on him, but they don’t have to use it,” he says. “They have more effective and less risky ways to employ him. He has aspirations to be the kind of leader that Putin is, and so he admires him. He likes authoritarian strongmen who act with impunity, without checks and balances. So he’ll try to please Putin.”

      Vindman continues, “In the Army we call this ‘free chicken,’ something you don’t have to work for—it just comes to you. This is what the Russians have in Trump: free chicken.”

      https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2020/09/alexander-vindman-trump-putin-useful-idiot/616341/

      Kay

      They’re all dumb. Kushner and Ivanka are horrible and corrupt but they’re also banal. They’re boring. If you actually listen to them they’re like ever novel you ever read about the idle rich. It’s all this warmed-over vaguely “businessy” blather. You will hear more actual engagement with ideas and more originality at a Rotary Club meeting.

      MattF

      Where anyone rational sees pathological dishonesty, Trump thinks he’s charming and persuasive. And, no— making an impression on Friedman is not an accomplishment. And…

      Betty Cracker

      @debbie: The half-way plausible explanation I read is that Woodward felt he had to verify the info Trump gave him about the virus — that checks out since Trump lies about everything. He claims it took weeks and that by the time he’d substantiated Trump’s claims, Trump had briefly changed his tune about the danger before changing it back again and being disastrously inconsistent and irresponsible.

      @The Moar You Know: Good point. I’ll have to hear that on tape before believing he used that word correctly in a sentence.

      Kay

      I loved this story about Kamala Harris’ parents. I think it’s lovely and hopeful but also real, in that it’s complicated. I think we can handle stories like this. We don’t really need this dumbed down bullshit about how Donald Trump is a bidnessman and all the other crap. We could have better national stories. Meatier. More real. We don’t have to settle for this flimsy, invented bullshit. We can have higher quality.

      germy

      “Tom Friedman? That’s nice,” Trump said.

      Uh oh.  That’s gonna hurt Tom’s feelings.

      Friedman’s next op-ed is going to be a direct quote from his cab driver or uber driver about Trump’s policies being too weak.

      That’s my prediction.

      cain

      Joe Biden can’t run from his disastrous record responding to the coronavirus. The truth hurts, Joe! https://t.co/uBERkgHwJX— Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 13, 2020

      I’m not sure what the hell she’s been taking – but I wonder if she has forgotten who is currently president. It’s like they are already blaming Democrats and Joe for COVID. Jeezus.

      It was probably meant as a clever double entendre. Where she’s beating him for his reaction to the pandemic “eg his record”.

      marklar

      @germy:  Agreed…he thinks it makes him look smart. Plus, the tapes have him using it.

      It’s like his use of the word “resolute” or “cofveve.”

      It reminds me of the time I was in 7th grade and used a thesaurus before submitting an essay, presuming it made me seem more erudite. My teacher, bless her soul, comment that I should “eschew obfuscation.”

      Martin

      @FelonyGovt: We talk about the Fox News bubble, but I think Trump is in the most impenetrable bubble of all. He really thinks he’s doing great and people love him.

      No. He’s a narcissist. He needs to think he’s doing great and people love him. That is life and death to him, and narcissist lie to themselves to meet that need. He distorts the world to fit that need because in Maslows Hierarchy of Needs for a narcissist, esteem needs sits at most above physiological needs and sometime among physiological needs.

      Trump is a person who cannot accept failure. He’s not like you and me who dislike facing our failures or work hard to avoid them, failure is phobic, he will spin a whole new reality to avoid it and he lives in that reality. And part of that reality has always been validated by his ability to sell his stories to tabloid journalists who never really gave a shit if the story was true or not, they just needed their wordcount for the day. That’s why he’s always been fascinated by being on the front page, even if it’s faked. His ability to lie to himself makes it real.

      Trump really is a terribly broken person.

