I just go home, so I missed this live. But here you go:
Open thread
This post is in: Biden-Harris 2020, Climate Change, Election 2020, Open Threads, Politics
I just go home, so I missed this live. But here you go:
Open thread
zhena gogolia
I’m sure Stephanopoulos will grill him about why he hasn’t done something sooner.
@zhena gogolia: Yeah, why hasn’t he issued any Executive Orders, what’s the hold up Joe! //
MisterForkbeard
@zhena gogolia: I think he’s definitely going to get a “Why didn’t you solve this entire problem as VP 5 years ago?”
The answer (of course) is that Dems have been trying to do something about this for years and have gotten absolutely nowhere with Republicans, who deny that climate change is even happening. But now it’s an emergency and it can’t wait any longer for Mitch to start paying attention.
Benw
@🐾BillinGlendaleCA: forget EO’s! Why hasn’t Joe reached across the aisle to Republicans to get some laws passed that will actually help the heartland already! What a disappointment
Mike in NC
Princess Ivanka was in the area today. Don’t care what lies she spread about her moron dad, or who she was speaking to.
EthylEster
Has anyone read report on CDC wacko Caputo? This guy is insane. No joking.
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings