Today we have Paris Through A Life, and what a life it was. Thank you for sharing your mom and her life with us. ~WaterGirl

Empress of the Known Lute World

My mother, Alice Frayer Usher, had a life-long relationship with Paris. At the age of 8 (c. 1926) she spent a year attending a girl’s school just north of Paris and learned French by immersion. She also got chilblains. In those days, when the children got pain au chocolat for a snack, it was just a piece of ordinary French bread with a hunk of chocolate.

Mom grew up and became an artist, studying sculpting at the University of Michigan and the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts, married and had kids. After WWII my parents “adopted” a Parisian girl whose family had been bombed out of their home, sending care packages with clothing, food and such. Mom was able to correspond with them in French, and our family is still in touch with Christiane and her family.

In later years Mom often traveled to France, and while there in 1988 she painted this tribute to Paris.