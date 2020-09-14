On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. On the Road continues, forever Alain’s in our hearts. Submit Your Photos

On the Road: Week of September 14 (5 am) Albatrossity – Caves and Birds in France, Part 2

Captain C – Captain C Goes to Japan, Spring 2019: Tokyo 1

🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Sunset at Leo Carrillo

Wag – Architectural Setails

BigJimSlade – Yosemite 2020 Paris After Dark: Week of September 14 (10pm) Empress of the Known Lute World – Paris through A Life

Ceci n est pas mon nym – Montparnasse, Paris

randy khan – Paris

slipz – Paris: Dame de Cœur

J R in WV – Roman Ruins Under the Notre Dame Parking Deck 💕 Friday night marks the end of our Paris After Dark feature. One week from today will be the start of our Farewell to Paris After Dark, where we’ll show a collection of some favorite places and photos from the series. We’ll have two “Farewell” nights next week, with the final goodbye on Tuesday 9/22. Then on Wednesday 9/23 we will head to Chile After Dark – with lashonharangue – who will take us on an 8-part road trip to Southern Chile while we figure out where we want to go after Paris. Favorite City? Favorite Trip? Something else entirely? Start thinking about that, and we’ll talk about where to go next, and come to a decision by the end of next week. How does that sound? And now, let’s get back to Albatrossity. I love how we don’t just get gorgeous photos – we get background and interesting history, too. P.S. don’t be alarmed by the second-to-last photo, no one stepped out of their clothes and walked into the sea.

Albatrossity

After the visit to Chauvet we ventured west to Les Eyzies-de-Tayac-Sireuil, in the valley of the Vezere in the Perigord region. This town is centrally located in a region of France that is littered with prehistoric caves (including Lascaux), and is a UNESCO World Heritage site. It is also the site of the marvelous Musée National de Préhistoire, which was relatively new in 2005 when we were there. In Les Eyzies that we found several 4-5 star restaurants, the best truffle risotto on the planet, and it is also where we really perfected the waddle and sleep technique for visiting France. One of the excellent restaurants we visited had an outdoor balcony overlooking the river, from which you could see La Madeleine cave, the type site for the Neolithic art and tool assembly of the Magdalenian culture. Perfect!